Man identified in San Marcos deputy-involved shooting

SAN MARCOS — Authorities publicly identified a 33-year-old man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after he allegedly fired at them during a traffic stop in San Marcos.

Andre Raphael Mendez of Oceanside died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The department investigates shootings involving other local agencies under a regional agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

Four San Diego County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Palomar College police officer opened fire during the incident.

The shooting followed a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road, about a quarter-mile south of Borden Road. A sheriff’s deputy had pulled over a red Hyundai Sonata for a vehicle code violation.

“The vehicle was occupied by a 21-year-old woman in the driver’s seat and (Mendez) in the front passenger seat,” SDPD acting Lt. Christopher Leahy said. “During the traffic stop, the deputy conducted a record check of the vehicle’s license plate and VIN, which appeared inconsistent with DMV registration records.

“The deputy also observed damage to the steering column, suggesting the vehicle might be stolen. The deputy then requested additional deputies to assist him with the investigation.”

After additional deputies arrived, Mendez allegedly rolled up the passenger-side window and ignored repeated commands to roll it back down. He then allegedly reached down and picked up a handgun from the floor of the vehicle.

“Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, (Mendez) did not comply,” Leahy said. “Deputies positioned on the driver’s side safely removed the driver from the vehicle and escorted her to safety.”

Authorities said Mendez allegedly began raising the gun a short time later, prompting three deputies to deploy electric stun guns, which appeared to have no effect.

Mendez then allegedly fired two rounds, drawing return fire from Palomar College reserve police Officer Kyle Hodges and sheriff’s deputies Jake Brown, Chalit Caranto, Thomas Cook, Sean Dwyer and Justin Tesar.

Following the shooting, sheriff’s personnel performed lifesaving measures on Mendez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Leahy said.

No other injuries were reported.

Brown has been with the sheriff’s office for six years; Caranto and Dwyer for five years each; and Cook and Tesar for seven years. Hodges has served with the campus police agency for four years.