Encinitas OKs signal changes near Cardiff rail crossings

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council approved operational changes to traffic signals aimed at improving traffic flow at two busy intersections in Cardiff-by-the-Sea that straddle the train tracks.

The changes affect traffic lights along Chesterfield Drive at the intersections of San Elijo Avenue and South Coast Highway 101.

One modification would give drivers headed north on San Elijo Avenue a protected green arrow to make a left turn onto westbound Chesterfield Drive. After a set period, the green arrow would transition to a flashing yellow arrow for left-turning drivers.

The other change would provide drivers making a right turn from Chesterfield Drive onto northbound South Coast Highway 101 with a protected green right-turn signal at the same time drivers are allowed to turn left — and head east up the hill — from the southbound coastal road.

The project is expected to cost the city $50,000 and be completed within two months once materials are delivered, according to city documents.

Abe Bandegan, a city traffic engineer, said the city has received many complaints over the years — particularly during the summer months — about “concerns over congestion and conflicts in movement.”

Jason Stack, a traffic engineering consultant with Carlsbad-based STC Traffic Inc., said “one of the things that’s challenging about this intersection is that it’s actually two intersections and they’re closely spaced,” with the Coaster running between them.

Stack said drivers attempting to turn left from northbound San Elijo Avenue are at a disadvantage without a dedicated turn signal because of heavy southbound traffic. Often, he said, it may take two or three signal cycles for drivers to get through the intersection.

“When the train comes, it delays the whole intersection and then that movement will back up even further,” Stack said.

Southbound drivers looking to turn right onto Chesterfield Drive toward the ocean will have the existing blank-out “No Right Turn” sign activated during certain times to reduce the potential for conflicts, according to city documents.

Stack said allowing right turns onto South Coast Highway 101 while southbound drivers on that road turn left — “that’s a high volume left turn,” he said — will help clear vehicles through the intersection and prevent backups that could reach the railroad tracks.

“So that’ll help with the efficiency,” Stack said.

The city’s Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission unanimously supported the proposed modifications at its Nov. 11 meeting.

Councilmember Joy Lyndes said she “looked forward to this improving both intersections.”

Deputy Mayor Jim O’Hara said he has traveled through the intersection thousands of times and has also heard many public comments.

“I think the first rule in public safety is do no harm,” O’Hara said. “And I don’t think this does any harm. I love the turn clarification northbound on the Coast Highway.”