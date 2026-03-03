Tri-City psychiatric health facility expands care in North County

OCEANSIDE — A new inpatient psychiatric health facility on the Tri-City Medical Center campus has been operating for about two months, expanding access to short-term mental health treatment for adults across North County San Diego.

The 16-bed mental health care facility, which began accepting patients in December 2025, was developed through a partnership between the County of San Diego, Tri-City Healthcare District, and Exodus Recovery Inc.

Officials marked an early operational milestone Feb. 5 as the facility completed its first month of service.

The $27.6 million project was funded by the county and constructed on the medical center’s Oceanside campus to address a longstanding shortage of inpatient behavioral health beds in the region.

“The agreement is a three-way agreement with the county of San Diego, Tri-City Healthcare District, and Exodus to include a lease agreement and management agreement,” said Dr. Gene Ma, CEO and president of Tri-City Medical Center.

The facility provides 24-hour inpatient psychiatric care for adults ages 18 and older experiencing acute behavioral health crises requiring a higher level of treatment than outpatient or emergency services can provide.

Patients typically stay between five and seven days before transitioning to continued care in the community, according to hospital administrators.

“The purpose is to expand much-needed access to inpatient behavioral health beds in North County San Diego for residents suffering an acute behavioral health crisis warranting inpatient care,” Ma said. “This expands the continuum of care from ambulatory clinics to crisis homes to crisis stabilization units.”

During their stay, patients are continuously evaluated to determine the most appropriate next level of care following discharge.

“The design of a psychiatric health facility (PHF) is intended to provide comprehensive and more intensive services in a more condensed period of time compared to a traditional inpatient unit that might have more prolonged, extended stays,” Ma said.

County officials and health leaders say the facility is expected to ease pressure on emergency departments and hospitals that often serve as temporary holding locations for people awaiting psychiatric placement.

The center is projected to serve between 300 and 500 patients annually.

“It keeps residents closer to their families and support systems and reduces the need to send patients outside of North County for care,” said Dr. Megan Patrick-Thompson, program director of the PHF. “It also helps relieve pressure on emergency departments and crisis stabilization units. Most importantly, it expands access to needed inpatient services in our own community.”

Care at the facility is delivered by a multidisciplinary team that includes psychiatrists, nurses, therapists and support staff providing both medical and therapeutic services.

“This includes psychiatric evaluation, medication management, nursing care, individual and group therapy, discharge planning, and linkage to ongoing community-based services,” Thompson said. “Our team includes psychiatrists, nurses, licensed clinicians, and support staff who work collaboratively to stabilize patients, reduce immediate risk, and help them transition safely back into the community with appropriate follow-up care.”

Patients are referred primarily through local emergency departments and crisis stabilization units, though admissions may be voluntary or involuntary depending on clinical circumstances.

“Our patients are referred from local emergency departments and crisis stabilization units. Some come voluntarily, and others are admitted on involuntary psychiatric holds,” Thompson said. “We work closely with our community partners to ensure admissions are appropriate and timely.”

While officials anticipate many patients will come from North County communities, services are available countywide to individuals who meet admission criteria.

Health leaders say the new facility represents a broader effort to strengthen the region’s behavioral health system by ensuring patients receive specialized treatment closer to home.

“This facility represents a commitment to investing in mental health care locally and building a stronger, more responsive behavioral health system for our community,” Thompson said.