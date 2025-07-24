The Coast News Group
Man found dead in house fire in Oceanside, suicide suspected

by Coast News wire services

OCEANSIDE — Emergency crews extinguishing a house fire near MiraCosta College in Oceanside before sunrise on Monday discovered the body of a resident inside the burning structure.

The man found dead in the residence in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Drive appeared to have died from self-inflicted injuries unrelated to the fire, though his exact cause of death remains under investigation, according to police. His name was not released.

The blaze, which erupted at about 3:30 a.m. on July 21, was “being investigated as part of a suicide,” Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Gina Avalos said.

Officers had responded to several requests to check on the welfare of the possibly suicidal man in recent days, calls prompted by “reports of self- harm and mental health concerns,” Avalos said.

“Oceanside police had prior contact with the individual related to concerns about his well-being,” Avalos said. “Officers took steps to prioritize safety and provide appropriate assistance. The circumstances surrounding the fire and the individual’s death remain under active investigation.”

