Domestic dispute leads to shooting, SWAT standoff in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK — A woman who allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a knife and then shot him during a predawn fight Monday at their trailer home in Fallbrook refused to surrender when law enforcement arrived, leading to a more than four-hour standoff that ended in her arrest.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Avo Drive shortly before 1 a.m. on July 21 found the victim outside the couple’s mobile home, suffering from a bullet graze wound to the head, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was treated for a minor skull laceration and released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the man’s live-in girlfriend, 44-year-old Devin Jadine Jones, allegedly holed up inside her residence and refused to give herself up.

“Deputies learned that (Jones) and her boyfriend (had been) involved in a violent argument inside their trailer,” Lt. Darrell McNeal said. “During the altercation, Jones held a knife and made threats to harm her boyfriend, though no stabbing occurred.”

The victim eventually managed to take the knife away from Jones and fled outside. At that point, Jones allegedly retrieved a rifle and shot him through a window.

“The emergency room doctor noted the injury could have been fatal if the bullet had deviated slightly,” McNeal said.

After Jones ignored repeated orders to surrender, sheriff’s officials sent in a SWAT team to take up positions around the trailer.

The stalemate continued until about 5:30 a.m., when deputies finally were able to get the suspect into custody. Details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Jones was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of attempted murder and issuing criminal threats. She was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.