Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision

LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old man, whose identity was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDPD reported.

Neither occupant of the 4-Runner was injured, according to authorities. SDPD’s Traffic Division were investigating the collision.

