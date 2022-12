REGION — All lanes of westbound Interstate 8 at West Mission Bay Drive

will be closed tonight, Dec. 6 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday to accommodate

testing on wrong-way driver sensors at Nimitz Boulevard and Sunset Cliffs

Boulevard, according to Caltrans. All motorists will be detoured off the

freeway at West Mission Bay off-ramp.

