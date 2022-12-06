Rancho Coastal Humane Society upgrade

ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is ready to start digging things up and knocking things down….really….like knocking things down with a bulldozer….so it can step into the future at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

For 62 years, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society served people and animals from “the little yellow house” at 389 Requeza St.

“The dirt path that ran behind the shelter became Interstate 5. The pastures that surrounded RCHS are now filled with houses, businesses, churches and a hospital. A community grew up around us. Now it’s our time to catch up so we can continue to serve,” said spokesman John Van Zante. “We’re still waiting on a couple permits, but plan to hold groundbreaking Dec. 15 at the Requeza RCHS site and the public is invited.

Looking back at RCHS’s rich history, it shared several photos reflecting the many animals it has welcomed over the years. There is a shot of its first lobby, a horse and a duck happily grazing side-by-side on the property, a seal that was rescued at the beach and brought up the hill to RCHS for treatment and a frightened baby fox that was rescued and brought to RCHS.