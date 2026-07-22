Legal Notices, July 24, 2026

TO ALL OCEANSIDE RESIDENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Clerk, on behalf of and as authorized by the City of Oceanside, will receive applications for the following Advisory Commissions: CITIZEN INVESTMENT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: 1 Committee Member COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMISSION: 1 Regular DOWNTOWN ADVISORY COMMISSION: 1 Tourism Industry, 1 Downtown Project Area Residential Owner/Occupant ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION: 1 Community at Large, 1 Commercial Real Estate Representative, 1 Nonprofit Industry Representative HISTORICAL PRESERVATION ADVISORY COMMISSION: 1 Civil Engineer, 1 Member at Large, 1 Architect HOUSING COMMISSION: 1 Regular, 1 Tenant, 1 Tenant aged 62+ LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 Regulars MANUFACTURED HOMES FAIR PRACTICES COMMISSION: 4 Regulars, 1 Alternate II MEASURE X: 2 Qualified Professionals, 1 Chamber of Commerce Representative, 1 Community at Large PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION: 1 Alternate REHABILITIATION LOAN REVIEW COMMITTEE: 3 Regular UTILITIES COMMISSION: 1 Regular, 1 Alternate YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 Regulars, 1 Alternate These positions are currently vacant or will become vacant by December 31, 2026. Applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, 300 North Coast Highway and should be returned by August 21, 2026 for current vacancies. Applications are also available on the City’s website at www.ci.oceanside.ca.us. Applications are kept on file for one year. For further information, call the City Clerk’s Office at (760) 435-3001. It is the policy of the City of Oceanside that no qualified disabled person be denied the opportunity to participate as a member of any committee or commission. Appropriate arrangements will be made to accommodate individuals as needed. Zeb Navarro City Clerk 07/24/2026 CN 32776

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following projects. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at www.records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp. 1. Consideration of a Development Plan (D24-00007) and Conditional Use Permit (CUP24-00003) for the construction and operation of a new 9,419 square foot sewer lift station. The project site has a General Plan Land Use Designation of Civic Institutional (CI), a Zoning Designation of Public and Semipublic (PS) and is within the Loma Alta Neighborhood Planning Area. The approximately 3-acre parcel (APN: 162-020-25), which is currently vacant, is owned by the City of Oceanside. OCEANSIDE MESA GARRISON (OMG) LIFT STATION – APPLICANT: CITY OF OCEANSIDE WATER UTILITIES DEPARTMENT. Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) has been prepared for this project (SCH No: 2021030277). The City Council adopted the Final PEIR April 22,2026. The Final PEIR, including responses to public comments and mitigation monitoring and reporting program are available on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/development-services/planning/environmental-documents-ceqa If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. The project above may be appealed to the City Council by filing an appeal in writing with the City Clerk within 10 days of the Planning Commission action. The appeal must be accompanied by an appeal fee of $1,838 or by the signatures of 50% of the property owners within the noticed area or 25 signatures of the property owners or tenants within the noticed area, whichever is less. Alternatively, a Call for Review may be filed in writing by two members of the City Council. For further information on the above hearings, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: July 21, 2026 Published: July 24, 2026 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 07/24/2026 CN 32765

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF HEARING TO DETERMINE EXISTENCE OF PUBLIC NUISANCE AND TO ABATE IN WHOLE OR PART Notice is hereby given that on 11th day of August, 2026, at 5:30 P.M. the City Council of Vista will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Vista City Council, located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, to ascertain whether certain premises situated in the City of Vista, State of California, known and designated as 650 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, CA 92083, APN 217-023-36-00, constitutes a public nuisance subject to abatement by the rehabilitation of such premises or by the repair or demolition of buildings or structures situated thereon. If said premises, in whole or in part, are found to constitute a public nuisance as defined by Sections 8.36.030 and 8.36.040 of the Vista City Code, and if the same are not promptly abated by the owner, such nuisances may be abated by municipal authorities and the rehabilitation, repair or demolition will be assessed upon such premises and such cost will constitute a lien upon such land until paid. Said alleged violations consist of the following: 1. Maintenance of public nuisance pursuant to Vista Municipal Code Section 8.36.030. Public nuisance conditions include maintenance of an unsecured substandard vacant building with a partial roof collapse and improper residential occupancy which endangers the life, limb, health, property safety or welfare of the public. 2. Maintenance of a substandard building pursuant to Vista Municipal Code Section 8.36.040 (A) – California Building Code (CBC) SECTION 116.1 — Unsafe Conditions. Substandard conditions include unsecured substandard vacant building with a partial roof collapse and improper residential occupancy which endangers the life, limb, health, property safety or welfare of the public. 3. Maintenance of substandard building pursuant to Vista Municipal Code Section 8.36.040(A)(1-5) – Substandard conditions include maintenance of an unsecured substandard abandoned building with a partial roof collapse, exposed building materials which are exposed to the elements, and damaged woodwork such that the affected area is greater than 10 percent of total exposed material used for rafters. 4. Maintenance of substandard property pursuant to Vista Municipal Code Section 8.36.040 (B)(2) – Substandard conditions include maintenance of overgrown vegetation and dead weeds. 5. Maintenance of substandard property pursuant to Vista Municipal Code Section 8.36.040 (B)(3), (4) and (6) – Substandard conditions include maintenance of Junk, Trash, and Debris, to include piles of trash on back of the building as well as overflowing dumpster in front part of building and is in public view. 6. Maintenance of substandard property pursuant to Vista Municipal Code Section 8.36.040, Subsection B (15) – Any use of, conditions on or improvement on property in violation of the Vista Municipal Code, Vista Development Code or any permit condition. Vista Development Code Section 18.20.040 – Permitted Uses – Nonpermitted residential occupancy of a commercial building. Said methods of abatement available are: demolition or repair of all structures, and removal of all demolition or repair materials, as well as removal of all junk and garbage prior to the date of the hearing. All persons having any objection to, or interest in said matters are hereby notified to attend a meeting of the City Council of the City of Vista to be held on August 11, 2026, at 5:30 P.M. when testimony and evidence will be heard and given due consideration. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 07/24/2026 CN 32764

OCEANSIDE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Oceanside will conduct a PUBLIC HEARING on WEDNESDAY, August 5, 2026 AT 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, to consider the following:APPEAL OF A STOREFRONT RETAIL CANNABIS LOCAL LICENSE DENIAL – APPELLANT: TAT OCEANSIDE, LLC Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act of 1970 and State Guidelines thereto, the City of Oceanside, as Lead Agency, has determined that the text amendments are exempt from CEQA per Article 5, Section 15061(b)(3), under the common-sense exemption that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. You may review the file relating to this item at the Planning Division, 300 North Coast Highway, during regular weekday office hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday. For further information on this item, contact Dane Thompson, Senior Planner at (760) 435-3562. The agenda and staff report will be available the Friday before the public hearing. You may view this information on the City’s website at www.ci.oceanside.ca.us by clicking on City Council Agenda/Minutes and on AUGUST 5, 2026 Staff Reports. If you should wish to challenge this project in Court at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Community Development Commission at or prior to the public hearing. Publish: July 24, 2026 Zeb Navarro City Clerk City of Oceanside 07/24/2026 CN 32758

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (8/7, 8/21, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: 675 Quail Gardens Lane ADU and addition; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008431-2025; FILING DATE: October 13, 2025; APPLICANT: Matthew and Laurie Romney; LOCATION: 673 Quail Gardens Lane (APN: 257-011-40); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 1,199-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Rural Residential 1 (RR1), Coastal Overlay Zone and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: 316 Delage ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008897-2026; FILING DATE: 04/17/2026; APPLICANT: Jarvis Mueller and Eleanor O’Brien, Trustees of the Jarvis Mueller and Eleanor O’Brien Revocable Living Trust Declaration of Trust dated February 19, 2019; LOCATION: 316 Delage (APN: 259-541-11-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a 391-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 5 (R-5, Coastal Zone, Special Study); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Werker AB 2533 ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-009148-2026; FILING DATE: July 16, 2026; APPLICANT: Scott Werker; LOCATION: 767 Second Street (APN: 258-163-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the legalization of an unpermitted 745-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit utilizing AB 2533: ZONING/OVERLAY: Commercial Mixed 2 (D-CM-2), Coastal Overlay Zone and Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/24/2026 CN 32757

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (08/07, 08/21, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Papay Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005804-2022; CDP-005805-2022; BADJ-005806-2022; FILING DATE: November 11, 2022; APPLICANT: Alberto Ortiz; LOCATION: 2549 Montgomery Ave (APN: 261-145-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a boundary adjustment and coastal development permit to consolidate three existing legal lots into one; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11, Special Study, Scenic View/Coastal Overlay zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15305(a) which exempts minor lot line adjustments (including lot consolidation) that do not result in the creation of any new parcel. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/24/2026 CN 32756

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of August 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Kay Twin Homes; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-007713-2024, DR-007739-2024, CDP-007737-2024; FILING DATE: November 21, 2024; APPLICANT: Kay Family Trust; LOCATION: 2119 Cambridge Avenue (APN: 260-411-56 and -57); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a design review permit and coastal development permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new two-story twin home structure over a basement. A junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU) is proposed within each twin home unit. The south lot proposes an attached garage and the north lot proposes a detached garage with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines section 15301(l) which exempts the demolition of one single-family residence and 15303(a) which exempts the construction of small structures, including a single-family residence and second dwelling unit. Up to three single family residences may be constructed under this exemption; therefore, the proposed twin home may utilize this exemption. None of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Agave Birrieria Outdoor Dining/Type 41 ABC license; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006546-2023, USE-006548-2023, DR-006549-2023, CDP-006550-2023; FILING DATE: 9/26/2023; APPLICANT: Ravi Gupta, S and L Oil, Inc; LOCATION: 865 Orpheus Avenue (APN: 256-121-44); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Use permit modification, design review modification, and coastal development permit to allow outdoor dining for the existing Agave restaurant and to request the on-site sale of alcohol for the existing restaurant (Type 41 ABC license); ZONING/OVERLAY: VSC/Visitor Serving Commercial zoning district, Coastal Zone, Special Study, Scenic Visual Corridor overlay zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15301 which exempts projects that the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, licensing of private structures which would include the licensing for proposed alcohol service for the existing restaurant. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Senior Planner, (760) 633-2738 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council, on the above items, on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/24/2026 CN 32755

CITY OF OCEANSIDE COMBINED PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT (FONSI) AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (NOI RROF) AND FINAL NOTICE AND PUBLIC EXPLANATION OF A PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT OF AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING PROJECT OLIVE PARK APARTMENTS City of Oceanside Date of Notice: 07/24/2026 Name of Responsible Entity: City of Oceanside Address: 321 N. Nevada Street City, State, Zip Code: Oceanside, CA 92054 Telephone Number: (760) 435-3090 This Notice shall satisfy the above-cited separate but related procedural notification requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Oceanside. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about 08/25/2026, the City of Oceanside Housing & Neighborhood Services Department will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of funds under the Housing Choice Voucher Program, comprised of 50 Project-Based Vouchers (PBV) and 11 Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers authorized under Section 8(o)(13) of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as the Olive Park Apartments for the purpose of constructing 199 affordable multifamily residential units in two four-story buildings. All dwelling units would be affordable to low, very-low, and extremely low-income households. The development will be located west of the terminus of Olive Drive, south of the North County Transit District (NCTD) rail line and College Boulevard Sprinter Station, in the Mira Costa neighborhood of Oceanside, California (Assessor’s Parcel Number 162-111-04). The project consists of two four-story residential buildings containing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Construction is expected to begin October 2026 and conclude November 2027. The project would provide 382 surface parking spaces and approximately 35,582 square feet of common open space. Federal funding for the project consists of 50 Project-Based Vouchers with and 11 Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers with an estimated annual funding amount of $2,651,220. The estimated total HUD funded amount over 20 years is $53,024,400 The estimated total project cost (HUD and non-HUD funds) is $143,907,702. The City prepared an Environmental Review in accordance with the requirements of 24 CFR Part 58 of the National Environmental Policy Act. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determination for the project is on file at the City of Oceanside, Housing & Neighborhood Services Department, 321 N. Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 where the ERR can be examined or copied Monday through Thursday from 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and on Fridays from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Oceanside has determined that this development will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the ERR. The ERR will be made available to the public for review either electronically or by U.S. mail. Please submit your request by U.S. mail to City of Oceanside Housing, Manuel H. Perez, 321 N. Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 or by email to [email protected]. The ERR can be accessed online at the following website https://cpd.hud.gov/cpd-public/api/env-reviews/downloads/3168?fileName=ERR_900000010519197_Olive-Park-Apartments_Oceanside_CA_EA_PN_08192026_1783638000742.docx PUBLIC COMMENTS ON FONSI / NOI RROF: Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the ERR project may submit written comments to City of Oceanside Housing, Manuel H. Perez, 321 N. Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 or by email to [email protected]. Notice is hereby further given to provide the public a 15-day review period beginning 07/24/26 to 08/08/26. All comments received by 08/08/26 will be considered by the City of Oceanside prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Commenters should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Oceanside certifies to HUD Los Angeles Field Office that Jonathan Borrego in his capacity as City Manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Oceanside to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS The HUD Los Angeles Field Office will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Oceanside certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Oceanside; (b) the City of Oceanside has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD at [email protected] or to HUD Los Angeles Office of Public Housing at [email protected]. Potential objectors should contact HUD or HUD Los Angeles Office of Public Housing via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Jonathan Borrego, City Manager City of Oceanside 07/24/2026 CN 32750

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PW RFP 26-001 CITY WIDE AS-NEEDED PAINTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 2 p.m. on 08/13/2026 PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of as-needed painting services LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $260,000 per year up to 5 years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32766

BATCH: AFC-4090, 4080 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/14/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE SAN DIEGO CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 111844 B0541035S MCS30614AZ 306 EVERY YEAR 14 214-010-94-00 DEANNA FAJARDO AND ANTONIO FAJARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/08/2022 03/24/2022 2022-0130129 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $30464.23 111845 B0578485S MCS31646CZ 316 EVERY YEAR 46 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY T. HALL AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2025 05/29/2025 2025-0141463 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $22986.25 111846 B0541345S MCS31001BZ 310 EVERY YEAR 01 214-010-94-00 STEVEN HOBBS A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/11/2022 04/14/2022 2022-0163684 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $25238.44 111847 B0575735P MCS20551BZ 205 EVERY YEAR 51 214-010-94-00 MINNISHA SHONDREA JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/13/2025 02/20/2025 2025-0043263 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $24016.90 111848 B0441405C MCS21345AZ 213 EVERY YEAR 45 214-010-94-00 STEVEN LOUIS WORRELL AND LINDA SANDERS WORRELL AS TRUSTEES OF THE WORRELL FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 4 2012 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/12/2015 03/05/2015 2015-0101527 2/20/2026 2026-0048037 $25344.76 112221 B0468935H MCS11801AZ 118 EVERY FIXED 01 214-010-94-00 QUINCY V. HANDY AND GEORGINA BOLDEN HANDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/30/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351391 4/20/2026 2026-0109077 $17694.47 112222 B0565725J MCS30241BZ 302 EVERY FIXED 41 214-010-94-00 SHELDON LEONARD WILLIAMS AND KENOSHA ROBEINA WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2024 03/14/2024 2024-0063712 4/20/2026 2026-0109077 $29832.73 112223 B0581595S MCS30901CE 309 BIENNIAL EVEN FIXED 01 214-010-94-00 DOMINGA TERESA MOYER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2025 09/11/2025 2025-0251556 4/20/2026 2026-0109077 $18040.84 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 833-694-3050 DATE: 7/20/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/24/2026, 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026 CN 32753

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-26-1048593-NJ Order No.: FIN-26006612 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/23/2025. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): My Home Team, Inc., a California Corporation Recorded: 5/27/2025 as Instrument No. 2025-0138887 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/3/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $939,102.84 The purported property address is: 4566 HANCOCK CIRCLE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 168-232-45-00 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-26-1048593-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-26-1048593-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-26-1048593-NJ and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 866-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-26-1048593-NJ IDSPub #0315624 7/10/2026 7/17/2026 7/24/2026 CN 32662

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on August 8th, 2026, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive, Carlsbad CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Miguel Castaneda – Unit 3050 Jaeson Cayne – Unit 2047 Jaquayla Hogue – Unit 2120 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 07/24/2026 CN 32775

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on August 8th, 2026, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Dominique Garcia – Unit 3374 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 07/24/2026 CN 32774

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU038759N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Amalia Lim, aka Amalia Cuthbertson, aka Amalia Vasquez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Amalia Lim, aka Amalia Cuthbertson, aka Amalia Vasquez change to proposed name: Amalia Alina. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 04, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/20/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32772

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CYNTHIA H. McGLOCKLIN Case# 26PE001892C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Cynthia H. McGlocklin. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jon P. McGlocklin in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Courthouse. The Petition for Probate requests that Jon P. McGlocklin be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Jon P. McGlocklin 2591 Glasgow Dr. Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 858.472.5605 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32771

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LAURA MARIE PINDER, aka LAURA PINDER Case# 26PE001921C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Laura Marie Pinder, aka Laura Pinder. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Franklin Pinder III in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Courthouse. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Franklin Pinder III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Codi M. Dada 802 Grant Ave. Novato CA 94945 Telephone: 415.827.1425 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32770

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELODY J. FLANAGAN Case# 26PE001219C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Melody J. Flangan. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert J. Flanagan in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Courthouse. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert J. Flanagan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven H. Kuhn, Esq. 757 Vista Tulocay Ln., Ste 306 Napa, CA 94559 Telephone: 415.937.7358 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32754

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU038297N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Elise van Seventer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Elise van Seventer change to proposed name: Emily Elise van Seventer Morrison. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm .) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/17/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32745

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code § 798.56a and California Commercial Code §§ 7209 and 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Lanikai Lane Mobilehome Park, at public auction to the highest bidder for certified funds, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check to Lanikai Lane Mobilehome Park, payable at time of sale on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at the following location: 6550 Ponto Dr., Space 28 aka SP. 28, Carlsbad, CA 92011 The parties believed to claim an interest in the mobilehome are: The Estate of Jerrold N. Offstein and The Estate of Richard F. Gable: Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is,” “where is” basis. Upon Sale the Mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is: MANUFACTURER: CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS TRADE NAME: CHAMPION MODEL NUMBER: UNKNOWN YEAR: 1967 H.C.D. DECAL NO: AAX3440 SERIAL NO.: 098766S189 The current location of the subject property is: 6550 Ponto Dr., Space 28 aka SP. 28, Carlsbad, CA 92011. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses, and advances as of the date of the public sale, is Ten Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-One Dollars and Eighty-Three Cents ($10,961.83). The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: July 24, 2026 RUDDEROW LAW GROUP, Ethan S. Robinson Ethan S. Robinson, Esq. Authorized Agent for Lanikai Lane Mobilehome Park. Contact: Laura Gomez (949) 565-1344 7/24, 7/31/26 CNS-4062464# CN 32744

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 8/10/2026 at 1:00PM. David M Quicke unit #E017; Vanessa Sweatte unit #H006; Martin V Grant unit #I026; Rufino Soltero unit #J025. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32743

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDO): THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF RUTH MARIE SHEEHAN, decedent; RICHARD B. SHEEHAN, an individual and TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSOR OF RUTH MARIE SHEEHAN, decedent; and ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE , LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO THE PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE THERETO (DOES 1-100, inclusive) YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MARIO PEREIRA MARTINS, an individual; JOANA DREHER HANSEN, an individual Legal description: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 70, OF VISTA TRACT NO. 88-04, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 12568, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 20, 1990. APN: 219-521-34-00 Address: 2252 Baxter Canyon Road, Vista, CA 92081 NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamara un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o ef colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Porley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Hall of Justice 330 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 25CU049214C The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Courtney F. Writer, Esq., Fidelity National Law Group, 601 S. Figueroa Street, Suite 4025, Los Angeles, CA 90017, (213) 438-4420 DATE: (Fecha) September 17, 2025 Clerk, by (Secretario) G. Escorcia , Deputy (Adjunto) A-4881099 07/24/2026, 07/31/2026, 08/07/2026, 08/14/2026 CN 32742

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: August 4, 2026, at 10:00am Juan Ramos Kristine Smith Justin Montgomery Ricardo Gonzalez The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 7/24/26 CNS-4059486# CN 32738

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU037089N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Semaal Basheed Alford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Semaal Basheed Alford change to proposed name: Sa’Mir Semaal Shaka IV. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 21, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/10/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32719

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL WILLIAM CORONA Case# 26PE001859C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael William Corona. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jason Corona, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jason Corona be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Theodore P. Bertier, Esq. 12544 High Bluff Dr., Ste 200 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 800.941.4807 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32713

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2023-01364464-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nickolas Chouvardas, an individual and DOES 1 – 20, Inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jacqueline Nguyen Dang, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Orange County Superior Court 700 Civic Center Dr. West Santa Ana, CA 92702 Assigned for All Purposes Judge Shawn Nelson The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Thomas Kien Dinh, Esq. 10901 Westminster Ave., Ste B Garden Grove CA 92843 Telephone: 714.537.7530 Date: 12/05/2023 David H. Yamasaki, Clerk (Secretario), A. Burton, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32703

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATTY NOBUKO MATTSON Case# 26PE001830C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patty Nobuko Mattson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lee-An Atkinson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lee-An Atkinson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 05, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring, Esq. 1001 B Ave., Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.9175 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32695

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU035862N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olga Robertson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olga Robertson change to proposed name: Olya Robertson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32672

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN RICHARD DEENS aka STEVE DEENS Case# 26PE001771C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stephen Richard Deens aka Steve Deens. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cynthia Deens Sparacino, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Cynthia Deens Sparacino be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 11, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas Cook PO Box 60165 San Diego, CA 92166 Telephone: 619-550-7437 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32670

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU034203N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ryan Terrence Stockton filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ryan Terrence Stockton change to proposed name: Ryan Terrence Valeski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 07, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/24/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014887 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camp Coach Joe; B. Camp Coach. Located at: 11498 Tribuna Ave., San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Snyder, 11498 Tribuna Ave., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Joseph Snyder, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015833 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Daddy. Located at: 9070 Gramercy Dr. #112, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. American Eagle Good Daddy Family Child Care LLC, 9070 Gramercy Dr. #112, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/17/2026 S/Marc Milord, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015706 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Collins Daily Money Management, LLC; B. Collins DMM. Located at: 1357 Ahlrich Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Collins Daily Money Management LLC, 1357 Ahlrich Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/13/2026 S/Melissa Marie Collins, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014391 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Maids of North County San Diego. Located at: 842 Ora Avo Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Pearl Group LLC, 842 Ora Avo Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sichi Millie Leviticus, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015770 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Eagle Good Daddy Family Child Care LLC. Located at: 9070 Gramercy Dr. #112, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. American Eagle Good Daddy Family Child Care LLC, 9070 Gramercy Dr. #112, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/17/2026 S/Marc Milord, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015809 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Crystal Coupe. Located at: 2802 College Blvd. #2, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Danielle Josephine Hammond, 2802 College Blvd. #2, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Frances Dozier, 30700 Roaring River Dr., Coarsegold CA 93614. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Josephine Hammond, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015360 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnaye Coffee & Goods. Located at: 4456 30th St., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. One of One Collective LLC, 3173 Elm St. ½, San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin Cleavinger, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013780 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheetah’s; B. Cheetah’s Nightclub; C. Cheetah’s Gentlemens Club. Located at: 8105 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 777794, Henderson NV 89077. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. F-12 Entertainment Group Inc., 8105 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/29/2016 S/Rich Buonantony, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015875 Filed: Jul 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rennsport Intl. Located at: 2667 Camino del Rio South #214-88, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6333 Celia Vista Dr., San Diego CA 92115. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moist Definitely LLC, 6333 Celia Vista Dr., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nessim Tiano, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015807 Filed: Jul 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Beanies Upstairs; B. Beach Beanies. Located at: 595 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Knitting by Marilee LLC, 595 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/16/2022 S/Merilee Chancey, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014723 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Therapy With Manon. Located at: 2240 Avenida Magnifica #F, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Manon Ariana Sarah Goodrich, 2240 Avenida Magnifica #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Manon Ariana Sarah Goodrich, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015750 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Auto Lab. Located at: 4118 Lewis St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Antonio Galvan, 4118 Lewis St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/16/2026 S/Jose Antonio Galvan, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015704 Filed: Jul 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Consign & Design Grand Bazaar; B. Consign & Design; C. Grand Bazaar. Located at: 1232 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #100, Lake San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ethnee Group LLC, 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Anderson Devoglio, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015561 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Danish Baker. Located at: 325 E. Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lonnie Nielsen-Roelen, 325 E. Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lonnie Nielsen-Roelen, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015524 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chris P Window Cleaning. Located at: 744 Butterfield Ln., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Albert Pimentel, 744 Butterfield Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/13/2026 S/Christopher Albert Pimentel, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015536 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MarketBuilding Team LLC; B. Write Away Books. Located at: 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MarketBuilding Team LLC, PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/12/2021 S/Robert P. Weinberg, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015188 Filed: Jul 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proactive Core Sales Strategies. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Todd Haskell, 7030 Lantana Ter., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/James Todd Haskell, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015586 Filed: Jul 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Concierge Nursing. Located at: 400 Dell Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dienette Catron, 440 Dell Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Dienette Catron, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32739

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015566 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Viewing Homes Better Design & Build LLC. Located at: 815 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Viewing Homes Better Design & Build LC, 815 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Jorge Johnny Ibañez, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015501 Filed: Jul 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baja Ha-Ha Cruisers Rally. Located at: 4422 Glacier Ave., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CS Sails, 4422 Glacier Ave., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2026 S/Charles Skewes, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014885 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CenterMass Solutions. Located at: 4313 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Eugene Hauenstein, 4313 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2021 S/Eugene Hauenstein, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14/2026 CN 32735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015491 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AE Fit. Located at: 2550 W. Ranch St. #204, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2604B El Camino Real #148, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Altered Ego Fitness LLC, 2604B El Camino Real #148, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adina Edwards, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015450 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Dental Center. Located at: 3502 College Blvd. #B, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 17452 Irvine Blvd., Tustin CA 92780. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Farzin Farshidi DDS Inc., 17452 Irvine Blvd., Tustin CA 92780. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Farzin Farshidi, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015381 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mermaid Nails and Spa. Located at: 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2519 Dundee Way, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bare Face Beauty Academy LLC, 2519 Dundee Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Ngoc Pham, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014240 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steady Response Restoration LLC. Located at: 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 256 Blockton Rd., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steady Response Restoration LLC, 256 Blockton Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Desiree Quiroz, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015352 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ONE US. Located at: 328 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua A. Roush, 328 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua A. Roush, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015347 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeepCo; B. Keep Company; C. KeepMore. Located at: 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Real Estate FU Inc., 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Huerta, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32723

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015350 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clockwork Cavern; B. PowAir. Located at: 772 Via Callado, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyrone Aaron Powell, 772 Via Callado, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyrone Aaron Powell, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014628 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibrant Living Wellness. Located at: 121 West E St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christiane Gerda Stefanoff, 121 West E St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christiane Gerda Stefanoff, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015205 Filed: Jul 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alphagraphics Oceanside. Located at: 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TCBG Enterprises, 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2016 S/Thomas Guminski, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015204 Filed: Jul 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alphagraphics 760. Located at: 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TCBG Enterprises, 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2016 S/Thomas Guminski, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014304 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laidback Hustler. Located at: 2146 Woodwind Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leana Karin Aika Frincke Ms., 2146 Woodwind Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Leana Karin Aika Frincke Ms., 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013911 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anigma; B. Anigma Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Mark Dobbins, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013911 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anigma; B. Anigma Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Mark Dobbins, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014154 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Greater Gourmet Company LLC Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; B. Greater Gourmet Company LLC Personal Gourmet Chefs; C. Model Finance; D. Model Funding; E. Model Motorcycle Funding; F Model. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1 The Greater Gourmet Company LLC, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Steven Vanderhei, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012830 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greater Gourmet Company Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; B. The Greater Gourmet Company Personal Gourmet Chefs; C. Steve Vanderhei Motorcycle Funding; D. SVMF; E. Greater Gourmet Personal Gourmet Chefs; F. Greater Gourmet Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; G. The Greater Gourmet Company; H. Greater Gourmet Company. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011-1074 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Robert Vanderhei, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/2025 S/Steven Vanderhei, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013135 Filed: Jun 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADS Garage Doors and Gates Repair; B. ADS Automatic Door Specialists. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #08, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6837 Nancy Ridge Dr. #I, San Diego CA 92121. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ADS Garage Systems Inc., 7905 Vista Guyaba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Richard J. Eucker Jr., 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015178 Filed: Jul 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Lite. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/02/2026 S/Sang Hoon Park, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015049 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insure Health Plans; B. Compare Life Insurance; C. Compare Healthcare Insurance Center; D. Reliable Retirement Strategies. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brandon David Sears, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Nicole D. Sears, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon David Sears, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015065 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kent Olson Advisory. Located at: 343 Hilmen Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kabson Ventures LLC, 343 Hilmen Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2026 S/Kent Arden Olson, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014607 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Le Coffee Bee. Located at: 1710 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Creating Master Investments LLC, 1710 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/02/2026 S/Luis Sanchez, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014314 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neptune Transportation Services; B. Neptune Cab; C. Neptune Taxi. Located at: 322 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ilich Bezares-Chavez, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Keir Humphrey, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Ilich Bezares-Chavez, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014022 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Groom Room. Located at: 2235 S. Melrose Dr. #111, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moore, PO Box 130, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2021 S/Karen Moore, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015053 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maverick’s Fishing. Located at: 9402 Broadmoor Pl., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Security Solutions, 1175 Avocado Ave. Ste 101 #143, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2026 S/Maverick Ghaeth Wazzi, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32697

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9014550 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Encinitas South CA Foursquare Church; B. Light Church. Located at: 831 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 26902, Los Angeles CA 90026. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/25/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9001781. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, 1132 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90026. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Jarrod D. Kula, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32696

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014167 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pop Up Party Rentals; B. Pop Up Party & Beach Rentals. Located at: 310 Isthmus Way #11, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pop Up Party & Beach Rentals LLC, 310 Isthmus Way #11, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly Ann T. Varela, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014934 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Traveler’s Edition. Located at: 312 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keisha Lee Bowron, 312 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Keisha Lee Bowron, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014057 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Fox “The Art of Noticing”. Located at: 2600 Gage Dr. #141, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald William Fox, 2600 Gage Dr. #141, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald William Fox, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014778 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Dental Co. Located at: 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron J. Small Dental Corporation, 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Cameron Small, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012306 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craig Financial Services. Located at: 3405 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Fetters, 3405 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Fetters, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014472 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dream Home Alliance; B. Dream Mortgage Alliance. Located at: 111 S. Main Ave. Ste B #B, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juan Martin Quiroz, 111 S. Main Ave. Ste B #B, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Martin Quiroz, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014565 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brain Highways Global. Located at: 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Richard Green, 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Nancy Sokol Green, 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Richard Green, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014786 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. W Ranch. Located at: 29937 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Meghan Williams Williams, 29937 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/03/2026 S/Meghan Williams Williams, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014784 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Movement Therapy Spaces. Located at: 169 Saxony Rd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mindworks Commercial Services LLC, 169 Saxony Rd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Thomas Vincent, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013316 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.I.S. Located at: 2766 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sentinel Identity Solutions LLC, 2766 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/09/2026 S/Peter Anthony Jupp, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32678

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014430 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Skin Essentials. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte Ste 200 #16, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 861 Camellia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Whitney Kanahele, 861 Camellia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Whitney Kanahele, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014619 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kindred Table Co. Located at: 426 S. Freeman St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Abigael Ruth Sullivan, 426 S. Freeman St., #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Abigael Ruth Sullivan, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012260 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lion’s Head Management & Design. Located at: 3440 Spanish Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lion’s Head Management LLC, 3400 Spanish Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/WenDee Sullivan, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014121 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talent4Impact. Located at: 2333 Galena Ave. Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brenda Post, 2333 Galena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Brenda Post, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014596 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty One Group Nexus. Located at: 2231 Faraday Ave. #140, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nexus Real Estate LLC, 1322 Commerce Ave., Longview WA 98632. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/William G. Richard, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013488 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heartless Way Clothing. Located at: 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Adrian Gallo Jr., 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 2. Elliott Jayshown Jackson, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 3. Brittany Orosco, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 4. Daniel Alexander Hooper, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/19/2026 S/Jose Adrian Gallo Jr., 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013862 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIP Consulting. Located at: 932 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Strategic Investment Platforms, 932 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Aaron Ramirez, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014388 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Vegan Treats. Located at: 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014444 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Face & Flow by Honeyology. Located at: 2808 Roosevelt St. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 25484 Lake Wohlford Rd. #180, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Honeyology, 25484 Lake Wohlford Rd. #180, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2026 S/Krista Hartman, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013086 Filed: Jun 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Star Painting of Carlsbad. Located at: 2131 Palomar Airport Rd. #242, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 35401 Daffodil Cir., Winchester CA 92596. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JRLD Holdings Inc., 35401 Daffodil Cir., Winchester CA 92596. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeriel Dominguez Ramos, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013372 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shedi Surf. Located at: 1015 San Juan St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Shrope Creative LLC, 1015 San Juan St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Shrope, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012537 Filed: Jun 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finer Hunter Jumpers. Located at: 18547 Aliso Canyon Rd., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3457 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Savannah Leigh Feigner, 3457 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Savannah Leigh Feigner, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014366 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Closet Smoker. Located at: 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Closet Smoker LLC, 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Levin, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013551 Filed: Jun 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chiropractic Health Center. Located at: 1537 Grand Ave. #C, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1135 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tracy Lynn Magie, DC, 1135 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/1989 S/Tracy Lynn Magie, DC, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013310 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Service Institute; B. The Service Institute Co. Located at: 2653 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dope Soul Enterprises Inc., 2653 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tricia L. Gray, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014296 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redeemed Nutra. Located at: 318 N. Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 508 Redwood St. North, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonathan Ayala, 508 Redwood St. North, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/28/2026 S/Jonathan Ayala, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014222 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RFE Group. Located at: 705 Elizabeth St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Davin Gaidano, 705 Elizabeth St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/23/2026 S/Davin Gaidano, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014232 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel by Paula. Located at: 3997 Hibiscus Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paula Anne Mullins Worster, 3997 Hibiscus Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/25/2026 S/Paula Anne Mullins Worster, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013362 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WIM Careers. Located at: 4610 Sheridan Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. WIM Ventures LLC, 4610 Sheridan Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2026 S/Jose Agustin Videla, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013969 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pappert’s Kitchen Co.; B. Pappert’s Kitchen Co. LLC. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 28730 Faircrest Way, Escondido CA 92026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pappert’s Kitchen Co. LLC, 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Samantha Pappert, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011452 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cherrytrix. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #Q, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1001 N. Coast Hwy #237, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beatrix Hazel Bent, 1001 N. Coast Hwy #237, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beatrix Hazel Bent, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012188 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Odd Child. Located at: 320 30th St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Halli Herzog Polk, 320 30th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2026 S/Halli Herzog Polk, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013721 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perez Pro Maintenance, LLC. Located at: 117 Rosebay Dr. #18, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Perez Pro Maintenance LLC, 117 Rosebay Dr. #18, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Carlos Perez, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013719 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dominguez Handy Solutions, LLC. Located at: 1036 Redwood Ave. #C14, El Cajon CA 92020 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dominguez Handy Solutions LLC, 1036 Redwood Ave. #C14, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Javier J. Dominguez, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32632