Legal Notices, July 17, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (7/24, 8/7 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Free ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008954-2026; FILING DATE: 04/28/2026; APPLICANT: Marvin W. Free and Janine Free, Trustees of Free Family Trust Dated June 27, 1990 ; LOCATION: 467 Ocean view Ave (APN: 256-313-09-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the conversion of an existing art studio to a detached 661-square-foot accessory dwelling unit, including a 213-square-foot addition; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3, Coastal Zone, Special Study); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, July 27, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/17/2026 CN 32729

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Project No: TMP 2491 Applicant: Vallecitos Town Center Street Maintenance District Request: CONFIRMING THE DIAGRAM AND ASSESSMENT AND PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY OF THE ANNUAL ASSESSMENT OF VALLECITOS TOWN CENTER STREET MAINTENANCE DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026-2027 Environmental Determination: Categorically exempt from CEQA as per Section 15301, Class 1 of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), maintenance of existing facilities. Location of Property: The properties subject to the Vallecitos Town Center Street Maintenance District are indicated in the attached Vicinity Map; additional inclusion information is available at the contact below. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Finance Director, Donna Apar, by calling (760) 744-1050 extension 3133, or via email [email protected]. Public Comment: To submit a comment in writing, please email [email protected] and write “Public Comment” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include project number “TMP 2491” and/or the title of the item as well as your comments. All comments received via email by 12:00 PM on July 23rd will be included in the Public Hearing for the item. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the ADA Coordinator at (760) 744-1050. Vicinity Map: 07/17/2026 CN 32728

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Project No: TMP 2490 Applicant: Landscaping and Lighting District No. 1 Request: CONFIRMING THE DIAGRAM AND ASSESSMENT AND PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY OF THE ANNUAL ASSESSMENT OF THE LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 1 FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026-27 Environmental Determination: Categorically exempt from CEQA as per Section 15301, Class 1 of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), maintenance of existing facilities. Location of Property: The properties subject to Landscaping and Lighting District No. 1 are indicated in the attached Vicinity Map; additional inclusion information is available at the contact below. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Finance Director, Donna Apar, by calling (760) 744-1050 extension 3133, or via email [email protected]. Public Comment: To submit a comment in writing, please email [email protected] and write “Public Comment” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include project number “TMP 2490” and/or the title of the item as well as your comments. All comments received via email by 12:00 PM on July 23rd will be included in the Public Hearing for the item. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the ADA Coordinator at (760) 744-1050. Vicinity Map: 07/17/2026 CN 32727

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to consider approving a California Environmental Quality Act determination for a Class 32 Infill Exemption and approving a tentative tract map, CT 2024-0007; site development plan, SDP 2024-0021; and coastal development permit, CDP 2024-0035, to demolish a vacant bank building and construct a five-story mixed-use building consisting of 3,801 square feet of commercial space, 50 residential condominium units and 50 covered parking spaces on a 0.72-acre property located at 840 Carlsbad Village Drive in the northwest quadrant of the city, the Village & Barrio Master Plan area and Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: Parcel 1: The east half of Lots 1 through 4 inclusive, in Block 56 of Carlsbad, in the City of Carlsbad, county of San Diego, state of California, according to Map No. 775, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 15, 1894. Except therefrom any portion lying within the west 70.00 feet of said lots. Parcel 2: Lots 5 through 11 inclusive, in Block 56 of Carlsbad, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map No. 775, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 15, 1894. Whereas, on May 6, 2026, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of a tentative tract map, site development plan, and coastal development permit. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, July 24, 2026, on the city’s website, https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. If you have any questions, please contact Senior Planner Edward Valenzuela in the Planning Division at [email protected] or (442) 339-2624. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the tentative tract map, site development plan, and coastal development permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 2024-0007/SDP 2024-0021/CDP 2024-0035 (DEV2024-0004) CASE NAME: Rincon CVD PUBLISH: July 17, 2026 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 07/17/2026 CN 32721

Notice of Intent to Adopt Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for the I-15 Pavement and Asset Improvement Project What is Being Planned In accordance with California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 11 is circulating an Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for public comment. Caltrans proposes to enhance and rehabilitate the pavement and multiple transportation assets on Interstate 15 (I-15) in San Diego County, between postmile (PM) M26.8 to PM R52.1, in and near the City of Escondido including unincorporated areas of northern San Diego County such as the communities of Rainbow, Fallbrook, Jesmond Dene, and Bonsall. The project would improve or rehabilitate assets including pavement, drainage, Overhead Sign Structures, guardrail, Complete Streets, and Traffic Management Systems such as traffic signals, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramps, and crosswalks. What is Available The Draft IS/MND will be available for review at the following locations beginning on July 15, 2026: • Caltrans District 11 Office, 4050 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM • Escondido Public Library, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025; Monday—Saturday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM • Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Tuesday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM; Friday, Saturday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM • This document may be downloaded at the following website: engage.dot.ca.gov/11-43162_paed Where You Come In Tell us what you think. If you have any comments regarding the proposed project, please send your written comments to Caltrans by the deadline. Submit comments via U.S. mail to: Matthew Voss, Environmental Division MS 242, California Department of Transportation, District 11 Office at 4050 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110. Submit comments via email to: [email protected]. Comment online at engage.dot.ca.gov/11-43162_paed Submit comments by the deadline: August 15, 2026. 07/17/2026 CN 32712

RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO PROVIDE FOR AN ANNUAL LEVY AND COLLECTION OF ASSESSMENTS FOR STREET MAINTENANCE IN THE VALLECITOS TOWN CENTER STREET MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, AND SETTING A TIME AND PLACE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING THEREON WHEREAS, the CITY COUNCIL of the CITY OF SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA, on October 12, 1999 by Resolution No. 99-5300, previously formed a street maintenance district pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972,” being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, as amended by the City per Ordinance 99-1071, in what is known and designated as VALLECITOS TOWN CENTER STREET MAINTENANCE DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); and WHEREAS, the annual assessments have been based on a method of spread approved yearly within the Engineer’s Report; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous of taking the necessary proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year, to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for continual maintenance, and traffic signals and energy costs within said District; and WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the Preliminary Engineer’s Report as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of proceeding with the proceedings for said annual levy. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are true and correct. PUBLIC INTEREST SECTION 2. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of the City Council, to undertake proceedings for the annual levy and collection of special assessments for the Vallecitos Town Center continual street, and traffic signal maintenance, all to serve and benefit said District as said area is shown and delineated on an Assessment Diagram map as previously approved by this City Council and on file in the City Clerk Department, open to public inspection, and herein so referenced and made a part hereof, and proposed changes thereto are as set forth in the Preliminary Engineer’s Report, incorporated herein as a part hereof. REPORT SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Engineer’s Report regarding the annual levy for said District, which Report is for maintenance for the Fiscal Year 2026-27 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the City Clerk Department. ASSESSMENT SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Engineer’s Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvement as estimated in said Report. The Vallecitos Town Center Street Maintenance District is estimated to produce revenues sufficient to cover all expected and eligible expenses with no funding from the General Fund (100) for the Fiscal Year of 2026-27. The renewal of district assessments will allow for the continued levy on annexed properties within the District. DESCRIPTION OF MAINTENANCE SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain street and traffic signal areas, including but not limited to, pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, traffic signals and appurtenant facilities for residential, commercial and industrial development within the boundary. Reference is made to the Preliminary Engineer’s Report, incorporated by reference, which contains a full and detailed description of the improvements, boundaries of the assessment district and any zones therein, and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District. FUTURE ASSESSMENTS SECTION 6. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to consider and adopt an assessment formula for future assessments. Said future assessments shall not exceed the assessment formula so adopted. COUNTY AUDITOR SECTION 7. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the treasurer for purposes of paying the costs and expenses of said District. SPECIAL FUND SECTION 8. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a SPECIAL FUND designated by the name of this District. Payment shall be made out of said Fund only for the purpose provided for in the Resolution. In order to expedite the making of this maintenance and improvement, the City Council may transfer into said Special Fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds so transferred shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. BOUNDARIES OF DISTRICT SECTION 9. Said contemplated maintenance work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance chargeable upon a district, which district said City Council hereby declares to be the district benefited by said improvement and maintenance, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown on an Assessment Diagram as approved by this City Council and on file in the City Clerk Department, and so designated by the name of the District. PUBLIC PROPERTY SECTION 10. Any lots or parcels of land known as public property, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said improvement and maintenance work. PUBLIC HEARING SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TUESDAY, THE 28TH DAY OF JULY, 2026, AT THE HOUR OF 6:00 O’CLOCK P.M., IN THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL, BEING THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY THIS CITY COUNCIL FOR THE HEARING OF PROTESTS OR OBJECTIONS IN REFERENCE TO THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, TO THE EXTENT OF THE MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. NOTICE SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in The Coast News, a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication to be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for the Public Hearing described above. EFFECTIVE DATE SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption. PROCEEDING INQUIRIES SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, any documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the person designated below: PROCEDURAL INQUIRIES: Phillip Scollick, City Clerk City of San Marcos 1 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, CA 92069 Telephone: 760-744-1050 TECHNICAL INQUIRIES: Isaac Etchamendy, City Engineer City of San Marcos 1 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, CA 92069 Telephone: 760-744-1050, x3273 PD 7/17/26 07/17/2026 CN 32711

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO PROVIDE FOR AN ANNUAL LEVY AND COLLECTION OF ASSESSMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE IN LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 1, AND SETTING A TIME AND PLACE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING THEREON WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, on June 9, 1981 by Resolution No. 81-1592, previously formed a street lighting district pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972,” being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 1 (“the District”); and, WHEREAS, since the formation of the District in 1981, the District has levied annual assessments and was expanded in 1986 to include landscaping maintenance; and, WHEREAS, the annual assessments have been based on a method of spread approved yearly within the Engineer’s Report; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous of taking the necessary proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year, to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for continual maintenance of landscaping and lighting improvements within said District; and, WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the Preliminary Engineer’s Report as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of proceeding with the proceedings for said annual levy. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are true and correct. PUBLIC INTEREST SECTION 2. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of the City Council, to undertake proceedings for the annual levy and collection of special assessments for the continual maintenance of certain landscaping and lighting improvements, all to serve and benefit said District as said area is shown and delineated on a map as previously approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, open to public inspection, and herein so referenced and made a part hereof, and proposed changes thereto are as set forth in the Preliminary Engineer’s Report, incorporated herein as a part hereof. REPORT SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Engineer’s Report regarding the annual levy for said District, which Report is for maintenance for the fiscal year 2026-2027, is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk. ASSESSMENT SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Engineer’s Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvement as estimated in said Report. This year’s assessment is proposed to be $529,016.46. There has not been an increase in the assessments. DESCRIPTION OF MAINTENANCE SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain landscaped areas, including but not limited to, medians, parkways, open space areas, and lighting improvements for residential, commercial and industrial development within the City’s and District’s jurisdictional boundaries. Reference is made to the Preliminary Engineer’s Report, incorporated by reference, which contains a full and detailed description of the improvements, boundaries of the assessment district and any zones therein, and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District. FUTURE ASSESSMENTS SECTION 6. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to consider and adopt an assessment formula for future assessments. Said future assessments shall not exceed the assessment formula so adopted. COUNTY AUDITOR SECTION 7. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the treasurer for purposes of paying the costs and expenses of said District. SPECIAL FUND SECTION 8. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a SPECIAL FUND designated by the name of this District. Payment shall be made out of said Fund only for the purpose provided for in the Resolution. In order to expedite the making of this maintenance and improvement, the City Council may transfer into said Special Fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds so transferred shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. BOUNDARIES OF DISTRICT SECTION 9. Said contemplated maintenance work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance chargeable upon a district, which district said City Council hereby declares to be the district benefited by said improvement and maintenance, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown on a map as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. PUBLIC PROPERTY SECTION 10. Any lots or parcels of land known as public property, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said improvement and maintenance work. PUBLIC HEARING SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TUESDAY, THE 28TH DAY OF JULY, 2026, AT THE HOUR OF 6:00 O’CLOCK P.M., IN THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL, BEING THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY THIS CITY COUNCIL FOR THE HEARING OF PROTESTS OR OBJECTIONS IN REFERENCE TO THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, TO THE EXTENT OF THE MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. NOTICE SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in The Coast News, a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication to be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for the Public Hearing described above. EFFECTIVE DATE SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption. PROCEEDINGS INQUIRIES SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, any documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the person designated below: PROCEDURAL INQUIRIES: Phillip Scollick, City Clerk City of San Marcos 1 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, CA 92069 Telephone: 760-744-1050 TECHNICAL INQUIRIES: Isaac Etchamendy, City Engineer City of San Marcos 1 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, CA 92069 Telephone: 760-744-1050, x3273 PD 7/17/26 07/17/2026 CN 32710

CITY OF SAN MARCOS IFB CONBID 26-03 NOTICE TO BIDDERS CIP NO. ST022 2026 PAVEMENT OVERLAY PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites sealed bids for the above stated Project and will receive bids via an online bid management system, PlanetBids up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on August 4, 2026 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and viewable online. A representative of Agency will also be onsite at City Hall at the time of bid opening to read the electronic bids. Bids received after the hour and date for the bid opening will not be accepted. WORK DESCRIPTION The work generally consists of (add description of work here). A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK The work to be constructed is located at Location. MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE None ENGINEERS ESTIMATE: The Engineers Estimate is $1,857,830. PROJECT FUNDING This project is funded in whole or in part with Local and other eligible funds as may be identified. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State, which are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Department. DIR REGISTRATION Under SB 854, contractors and subcontractors performing work on public works contracts are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the DIR and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. TIME OF COMPLETION All work shall be completed to the satisfaction of the Agency in conformance with the Contract Documents within fifty (50) Working Days after the date of commencement specified in the Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages shall be $1,500/day. AVAILABILITY OF BID DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids online. Only vendors that are registered with PlanetBids will be eligible to submit a bid for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and the direct link provided below, and provides all Bid Documents at no cost to bidders. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 NO BID SETS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Contractors license classification A. BIDDER SECURITY Each bid must be accompanied by bidders security equal to 10 percent of the bid. 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32682

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-26-1048593-NJ Order No.: FIN-26006612 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/23/2025. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): My Home Team, Inc., a California Corporation Recorded: 5/27/2025 as Instrument No. 2025-0138887 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/3/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $939,102.84 The purported property address is: 4566 HANCOCK CIRCLE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 168-232-45-00 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-26-1048593-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-26-1048593-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-26-1048593-NJ and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 866-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-26-1048593-NJ IDSPub #0315624 7/10/2026 7/17/2026 7/24/2026 CN 32662

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 26-30071-BA-CA Title No. 3899221 A.P.N. 123-500-21-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/04/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: L. Jerome McGill, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 04/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 08/07/2026 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $835,640.56 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1964 Tracy Court, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 123-500-21-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 26-30071-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 26-30071-BA-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/19/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4878268 07/03/2026, 07/10/2026, 07/17/2026 CN 32625

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SECS. 6101-6111 U.C.C.) Exempt from fee under GC27388.1(a)(1); Not related to real property Escrow No. 103-040945 Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: RL Serrano Enterprises, Inc., a California corporation, 555 W. Country Club Lane, Suite J, Escondido, CA 92026 Doing Business as: Round Table Pizza #839 All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 16244 Spangler Peak Road, Ramona, CA 92065 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: JAG Pizza Group, a California corporation, 35893 Esperia Way, Fallbrook, CA 92028 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment, Stock in Trade, Tradename, Goodwill and all operations/volume of business and are located at: 555 W. Country Club Lane, Suite J, Escondido, CA 92026 The Bulk Sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 960 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 08/04/26, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code This Bulk Sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 [If the sale subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided]. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: The Heritage Escrow Company, 960 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025, Escrow No, 103-040945, Escrow Officer: Barbara Hitt and the last date for filing claims shall be 08/03/26 which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Date: 7-13-26 JAG Pizza Group, a California corporation By: S/ Dan Grncarevski, President 7/17/26 CNS-4061436# CN 32730

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 003595-CK (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: PREMIERE CLEANERS, INC., 2669 GATEWAY RD. #101, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 154 S. SOLANA HILLS DR. SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: PREMIER LAUNDRY GROUP, INC., 2669 GATEWAY RD. #101, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are: INVENTORY, INVENTORY FOR SALE, MACHINERY, FURNITURE, FIXTURES AND OTHER EQUIPMENT, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, TRANSFERABLE GOVERNMENT LICENSES AND PERMITS, CUSTOMER LISTS, FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES, TRADE NAMES AND TRADEMARKS, LOGOS, SIGNS AND ADVERTISING MATERIALS, TELEPHONE AND FAX NUMBERS, WEB SITES, URL NAMES, E-MAIL ADDRESSES, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, VENDOR LISTS, AND GOODWILL of that certain business located at: 2669 GATEWAY RD. #101, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: PREMIERE CLEANERS (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is AUGUST 4, 2026 at the office of: PACIFIC HOMELAND ESCROW, INC, 8799 BALBOA AVE. SUITE 100 SAN DIEGO, CA 92123, Escrow No. 003595-CK, Escrow Officer: CINDY KIM (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last date for filing claims is: AUGUST 3, 2026. (10) This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: PREMIERE CLEANERS-154 S. SOLANA HILLS DR. SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075. DATED: JULY 9, 2026 TRANSFEREES: PREMIER LAUNDRY GROUP, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION ORD-5319338 THE COAST NEWS 7/17/26 CN 32726

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. 26-6553-DA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) to the seller(s) are: THAI ONE ON INCORPORATED, 485 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 107, 108 & 109, VISTA, CA 92081 Doing Business as: THAI ONE ON All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is: NONE The name(s) and address of the buyer(s) is/are: FSMG. INC., 936 EAST MISSION ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The assets to be sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURES & EQUIPMENT and are located at: 485 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 107, 108 & 109, VISTA, CA 92081 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: SAN DIEGUITO ESCROW, INC., 519 ENCINITAS BLVD., SUITE 108, ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3738 and the anticipated sale date is AUGUST 4, 2026 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. [If the sale is subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided.] The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: SAN DIEGUITO ESCROW, INC., 519 ENCINITAS BLVD., SUITE 108, ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3738 and the last date for filing claims shall be AUGUST 3, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. BUYER: FSMG. INC. 5316600-PP TCN 7/17/26 CN 32725

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU037089N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Semaal Basheed Alford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Semaal Basheed Alford change to proposed name: Sa’Mir Semaal Shaka IV. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 21, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/10/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32719

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL WILLIAM CORONA Case# 26PE001859C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael William Corona. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jason Corona, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jason Corona be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 18, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Theodore P. Bertier, Esq. 12544 High Bluff Dr., Ste 200 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 800.941.4807 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32713

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice A-Aardvark Self Storage located at 4490 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA, 92123 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 8/04/2026 at 6:00PM. Adrian Reyes Aguilar. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 07/17/2026 CN 32709

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. 37084-AU NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) are: RAFSAF LOGISTICS, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 330 RESOURCE DRIVE, BLOOMINGTON, CA 92316 Doing business as: RAFSAF LOGISTICS All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: 2647 GATEWAY ROAD #105-400, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 330 RESOURCE DRIVE, BLOOMINGTON, CA 92316 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) are: SEASIDE LOGISTICS, INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1155 CAMINO DEL MAR #741, DEL MAR, CA 92014 The assets being sold are generally described as: THE BUSINESS, GOODWILL, TELEPHONE NUMBERS, WEBSITE, LIST OF CUSTOMERS, TRADE NAMES, ALL TRANSFERRABLE PERMITS, FRANCHISES, LEASES, AND WORK IN PROCESS ON HAND and are located at: 330 RESOURCE DRIVE, BLOOMINGTON, CA 92316 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: ESCROW MATTERS INC, 20300 VENTURA BLVD, #325, WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91364 and the anticipated date of the sale is AUGUST 4, 2026 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The person with whom claims may be filed is: ALEXANDRA ULLMAN C/O ESCROW MATTERS INC, 20300 VENTURA BLVD, #325, WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91364 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be AUGUST 3, 2026 which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: MAY 28, 2026 SEASIDE LOGISTICS, INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, Buyer(s) 5314469-SD PP COAST NEWS 7/17/26 CN 32708

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2023-01364464-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nickolas Chouvardas, an individual and DOES 1 – 20, Inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jacqueline Nguyen Dang, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Orange County Superior Court 700 Civic Center Dr. West Santa Ana, CA 92702 Assigned for All Purposes Judge Shawn Nelson The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Thomas Kien Dinh, Esq. 10901 Westminster Ave., Ste B Garden Grove CA 92843 Telephone: 714.537.7530 Date: 12/05/2023 David H. Yamasaki, Clerk (Secretario), A. Burton, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32703

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATTY NOBUKO MATTSON Case# 26PE001830C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patty Nobuko Mattson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lee-An Atkinson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lee-An Atkinson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 05, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring, Esq. 1001 B Ave., Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.9175 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32695

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU035862N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olga Robertson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olga Robertson change to proposed name: Olya Robertson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32672

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN RICHARD DEENS aka STEVE DEENS Case# 26PE001771C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stephen Richard Deens aka Steve Deens. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cynthia Deens Sparacino, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Cynthia Deens Sparacino be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 11, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas Cook PO Box 60165 San Diego, CA 92166 Telephone: 619-550-7437 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32670

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU034203N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ryan Terrence Stockton filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ryan Terrence Stockton change to proposed name: Ryan Terrence Valeski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 07, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/24/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015491 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AE Fit. Located at: 2550 W. Ranch St. #204, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2604B El Camino Real #148, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Altered Ego Fitness LLC, 2604B El Camino Real #148, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adina Edwards, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015450 Filed: Jul 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Dental Center. Located at: 3502 College Blvd. #B, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 17452 Irvine Blvd., Tustin CA 92780. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Farzin Farshidi DDS Inc., 17452 Irvine Blvd., Tustin CA 92780. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Farzin Farshidi, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015381 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mermaid Nails and Spa. Located at: 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2519 Dundee Way, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bare Face Beauty Academy LLC, 2519 Dundee Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Ngoc Pham, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014240 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steady Response Restoration LLC. Located at: 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 256 Blockton Rd., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steady Response Restoration LLC, 256 Blockton Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Desiree Quiroz, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015352 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ONE US. Located at: 328 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua A. Roush, 328 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua A. Roush, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015347 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeepCo; B. Keep Company; C. KeepMore. Located at: 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Real Estate FU Inc., 808 River Run Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Huerta, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32723

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015350 Filed: Jul 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clockwork Cavern; B. PowAir. Located at: 772 Via Callado, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyrone Aaron Powell, 772 Via Callado, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyrone Aaron Powell, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014628 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibrant Living Wellness. Located at: 121 West E St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christiane Gerda Stefanoff, 121 West E St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christiane Gerda Stefanoff, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015205 Filed: Jul 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alphagraphics Oceanside. Located at: 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TCBG Enterprises, 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2016 S/Thomas Guminski, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015204 Filed: Jul 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alphagraphics 760. Located at: 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TCBG Enterprises, 1824 Oceanside Blvd. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2016 S/Thomas Guminski, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014304 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laidback Hustler. Located at: 2146 Woodwind Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leana Karin Aika Frincke Ms., 2146 Woodwind Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Leana Karin Aika Frincke Ms., 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013911 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anigma; B. Anigma Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Mark Dobbins, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013911 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anigma; B. Anigma Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Mark Dobbins, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014154 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Greater Gourmet Company LLC Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; B. Greater Gourmet Company LLC Personal Gourmet Chefs; C. Model Finance; D. Model Funding; E. Model Motorcycle Funding; F Model. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1 The Greater Gourmet Company LLC, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Steven Vanderhei, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012830 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greater Gourmet Company Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; B. The Greater Gourmet Company Personal Gourmet Chefs; C. Steve Vanderhei Motorcycle Funding; D. SVMF; E. Greater Gourmet Personal Gourmet Chefs; F. Greater Gourmet Personal Gourmet Chefs Ronald Mcleish MBR; G. The Greater Gourmet Company; H. Greater Gourmet Company. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011-1074 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Robert Vanderhei, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1074, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/2025 S/Steven Vanderhei, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013135 Filed: Jun 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADS Garage Doors and Gates Repair; B. ADS Automatic Door Specialists. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #08, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6837 Nancy Ridge Dr. #I, San Diego CA 92121. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ADS Garage Systems Inc., 7905 Vista Guyaba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Richard J. Eucker Jr., 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015178 Filed: Jul 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Lite. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/02/2026 S/Sang Hoon Park, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015049 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insure Health Plans; B. Compare Life Insurance; C. Compare Healthcare Insurance Center; D. Reliable Retirement Strategies. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brandon David Sears, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Nicole D. Sears, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #330, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon David Sears, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015065 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kent Olson Advisory. Located at: 343 Hilmen Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kabson Ventures LLC, 343 Hilmen Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2026 S/Kent Arden Olson, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014607 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Le Coffee Bee. Located at: 1710 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Creating Master Investments LLC, 1710 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/02/2026 S/Luis Sanchez, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014314 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neptune Transportation Services; B. Neptune Cab; C. Neptune Taxi. Located at: 322 Village Run E., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ilich Bezares-Chavez, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Keir Humphrey, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Ilich Bezares-Chavez, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014022 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Groom Room. Located at: 2235 S. Melrose Dr. #111, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moore, PO Box 130, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2021 S/Karen Moore, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9015053 Filed: Jul 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maverick’s Fishing. Located at: 9402 Broadmoor Pl., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Security Solutions, 1175 Avocado Ave. Ste 101 #143, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2026 S/Maverick Ghaeth Wazzi, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32697

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9014550 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Encinitas South CA Foursquare Church; B. Light Church. Located at: 831 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 26902, Los Angeles CA 90026. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/25/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9001781. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, 1132 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90026. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Jarrod D. Kula, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07/2026 CN 32696

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014167 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pop Up Party Rentals; B. Pop Up Party & Beach Rentals. Located at: 310 Isthmus Way #11, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pop Up Party & Beach Rentals LLC, 310 Isthmus Way #11, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly Ann T. Varela, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014934 Filed: Jul 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Traveler’s Edition. Located at: 312 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keisha Lee Bowron, 312 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Keisha Lee Bowron, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014057 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Fox “The Art of Noticing”. Located at: 2600 Gage Dr. #141, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald William Fox, 2600 Gage Dr. #141, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald William Fox, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014778 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Dental Co. Located at: 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron J. Small Dental Corporation, 607 Cassidy St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Cameron Small, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012306 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craig Financial Services. Located at: 3405 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Fetters, 3405 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Fetters, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014472 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dream Home Alliance; B. Dream Mortgage Alliance. Located at: 111 S. Main Ave. Ste B #B, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juan Martin Quiroz, 111 S. Main Ave. Ste B #B, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Martin Quiroz, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014565 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brain Highways Global. Located at: 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Richard Green, 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Nancy Sokol Green, 3434 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Richard Green, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014786 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. W Ranch. Located at: 29937 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Meghan Williams Williams, 29937 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/03/2026 S/Meghan Williams Williams, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014784 Filed: Jul 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Movement Therapy Spaces. Located at: 169 Saxony Rd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mindworks Commercial Services LLC, 169 Saxony Rd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/Thomas Vincent, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013316 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.I.S. Located at: 2766 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sentinel Identity Solutions LLC, 2766 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/09/2026 S/Peter Anthony Jupp, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32678

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014430 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Skin Essentials. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte Ste 200 #16, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 861 Camellia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Whitney Kanahele, 861 Camellia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Whitney Kanahele, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014619 Filed: Jul 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kindred Table Co. Located at: 426 S. Freeman St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Abigael Ruth Sullivan, 426 S. Freeman St., #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Abigael Ruth Sullivan, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012260 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lion’s Head Management & Design. Located at: 3440 Spanish Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lion’s Head Management LLC, 3400 Spanish Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/WenDee Sullivan, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014121 Filed: Jun 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talent4Impact. Located at: 2333 Galena Ave. Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brenda Post, 2333 Galena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Brenda Post, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014596 Filed: Jul 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty One Group Nexus. Located at: 2231 Faraday Ave. #140, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nexus Real Estate LLC, 1322 Commerce Ave., Longview WA 98632. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2026 S/William G. Richard, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013488 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heartless Way Clothing. Located at: 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Adrian Gallo Jr., 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 2. Elliott Jayshown Jackson, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 3. Brittany Orosco, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945; 4. Daniel Alexander Hooper, 7107 Broadway #172, Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/19/2026 S/Jose Adrian Gallo Jr., 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013862 Filed: Jun 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIP Consulting. Located at: 932 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Strategic Investment Platforms, 932 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Aaron Ramirez, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014388 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Vegan Treats. Located at: 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 1006 S. 45th St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Merrill Dennis Harvey III, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014444 Filed: Jun 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Face & Flow by Honeyology. Located at: 2808 Roosevelt St. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 25484 Lake Wohlford Rd. #180, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Honeyology, 25484 Lake Wohlford Rd. #180, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2026 S/Krista Hartman, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24, 07/31/2026 CN 32664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013086 Filed: Jun 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Star Painting of Carlsbad. Located at: 2131 Palomar Airport Rd. #242, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 35401 Daffodil Cir., Winchester CA 92596. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JRLD Holdings Inc., 35401 Daffodil Cir., Winchester CA 92596. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeriel Dominguez Ramos, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013372 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shedi Surf. Located at: 1015 San Juan St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Shrope Creative LLC, 1015 San Juan St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Shrope, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012537 Filed: Jun 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finer Hunter Jumpers. Located at: 18547 Aliso Canyon Rd., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3457 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Savannah Leigh Feigner, 3457 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Savannah Leigh Feigner, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014366 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Closet Smoker. Located at: 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Closet Smoker LLC, 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Levin, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013551 Filed: Jun 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chiropractic Health Center. Located at: 1537 Grand Ave. #C, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1135 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tracy Lynn Magie, DC, 1135 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/1989 S/Tracy Lynn Magie, DC, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013310 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Service Institute; B. The Service Institute Co. Located at: 2653 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dope Soul Enterprises Inc., 2653 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tricia L. Gray, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014296 Filed: Jun 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redeemed Nutra. Located at: 318 N. Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 508 Redwood St. North, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonathan Ayala, 508 Redwood St. North, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/28/2026 S/Jonathan Ayala, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014222 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RFE Group. Located at: 705 Elizabeth St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Davin Gaidano, 705 Elizabeth St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/23/2026 S/Davin Gaidano, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9014232 Filed: Jun 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel by Paula. Located at: 3997 Hibiscus Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paula Anne Mullins Worster, 3997 Hibiscus Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/25/2026 S/Paula Anne Mullins Worster, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013362 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WIM Careers. Located at: 4610 Sheridan Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. WIM Ventures LLC, 4610 Sheridan Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2026 S/Jose Agustin Videla, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013969 Filed: Jun 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pappert’s Kitchen Co.; B. Pappert’s Kitchen Co. LLC. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 28730 Faircrest Way, Escondido CA 92026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pappert’s Kitchen Co. LLC, 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Samantha Pappert, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011452 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cherrytrix. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #Q, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1001 N. Coast Hwy #237, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beatrix Hazel Bent, 1001 N. Coast Hwy #237, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beatrix Hazel Bent, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012188 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Odd Child. Located at: 320 30th St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Halli Herzog Polk, 320 30th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2026 S/Halli Herzog Polk, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013721 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perez Pro Maintenance, LLC. Located at: 117 Rosebay Dr. #18, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Perez Pro Maintenance LLC, 117 Rosebay Dr. #18, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Carlos Perez, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013719 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dominguez Handy Solutions, LLC. Located at: 1036 Redwood Ave. #C14, El Cajon CA 92020 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dominguez Handy Solutions LLC, 1036 Redwood Ave. #C14, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Javier J. Dominguez, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2026 CN 32632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012112 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yabz Consulting. Located at: 760 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Quibuyen, 760 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Robert Quibuyen, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013519 Filed: Jun 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pet Suites; B. The Animal Keeper. Located at: 19 Journey, Aliso Viejo CA 92656 Orange. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 625, Poway CA 92074. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Animal Keeper Inc., PO Box 625, Poway CA 92074. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2017 S/Brenda Costello, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012492 Filed: Jun 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Stuff. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Louise Hetman, 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/13/2013 S/Lisa Louise Hetman, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012062 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Silk Salon. Located at: 225 N. Willowspring Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #146, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lara Perry, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Lara Perry, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013762 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of Sn Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Parent Coordinator; B. SD Parent Coordinator. Located at: 2777 Jefferson St. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1701, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kendall Wagener, PO Box 1701, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/22/2026 S/Kendall Wagner, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012890 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Auto. Located at: 660 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher James New, 660 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher James New, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012057 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Rays Sourdough Deli. Located at: 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd. #190, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. WCSO Inc., 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd. #190, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/Karndeep Uppal, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32609

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012056 Filed: May 28, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. West Coast Sourdough. Located at: 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/30/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9011480. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. WCSO Inc., 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Karndeep Uppal, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013702 Filed: Jun 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kurimu. Located at: 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanna Cookie LLC, 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/06/2025 S/Lanna T. Ha, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011690 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olivenhain Wealth. Located at: 4405 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Jay Papike, 4405 Manchester Ave. #106, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Jay Papike, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013648 Filed: Jun 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solace Cafe Co.. Located at: 7318 Woodshawn Dr., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beatrice Dianne Go Bate, 7318 Woodshawn Dr., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beatrice Dianne Go Bate, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013671 Filed: Jun 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hoppy Dice; B. Hoppy Dice. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flow Hospitality LLC, 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2026 S/Skyler Szczepanski, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013542 Filed: Jun 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amber Flynn Consultations. Located at: 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amber Flynn, 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2005 S/Amber Flynn, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013127 Filed: Jun 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commercial Print Brokers. Located at: 914 Caminito Madrigal #C, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oliver Peter Mikkelsen Hinds, 914 Caminito Madrigal #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Oliver Peter Mikkelsen Hinds, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012081 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Athletic Turf Solutions. Located at: 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James D. Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083; 2. Tamara H. Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2000 S/Tamara H. Breeden, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32594