Legal Notices, May 29, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/29, 6/5 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Yazdani ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008199-2025; FILING DATE: 07/03/2025; APPLICANT: Babak Yazdani LOCATION: 2411 Oxford Ave (APN: 261-113-40); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a 400 square foot accessory dwelling unit above detached garage. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11, Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Stea Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008899-2026 / BLDR-038991-2026; FILING DATE: April 20, 2026; APPLICANT: Thomas Stea; LOCATION: 886 Channel Island Drive (APN: 256-440-51); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for a new detached 493 square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3) and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Hassett ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008625-2025; FILING DATE: December 23, 2025; APPLICANT: Cynthia Hardin; LOCATION: 1446 Summit Avenue (APN: 260-621-07-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of an 1199-sqaure foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Megan McElfish, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] 4. PROJECT NAME: Manan ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008201-2025; FILING DATE: 07/03/2025; APPLICANT: Christopher Mannan; LOCATION: 2407 Oxford Ave (APN: 261-113-41); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a 400 square foot accessory dwelling unit above detached garage. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11, Coastal Overlay zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 5. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Ranch Golf; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007847-2025, DR-008034-2025, and CDPNF-008033-2025; FILING DATE: April 29, 2025; APPLICANT: Bob Dobek; LOCATION: 1275 Quail Gardens Dr (APNs: 254-612-06-00, 245-611-02-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A administrative design review (ADR), and coastal development permit (CDPNF) for a new 30-foot tall fence; ZONING/OVERLAY: Public/Semi-Public (ERSP) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303 (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures), which exempts new, small facilities or structures extension of water main, sewage, and electrical infrastructure, and accessory structures including garages. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, June 8, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/29/2026 CN 32475

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/29, 6/12 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: La Costa Boutique Hotel; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008872-2026, EXT-008873-2026, CDPNF-008874-2026; FILING DATE: April 08, 2026; APPLICANT: Michael Caraglio; LOCATION: 516 La Costa Avenue (APN: 216-030-48); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Time extension for MULTI-002750-2018 which consists of a minor use permit, design review permit, and coastal development permit for a new hotel with a restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: Visitor Serving Commercial (VSC), Scenic Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, and Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, the City completed an Initial Study, which determined that with the implementation of mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) was prepared and adopted on August 22, 2024. STAFF CONTACT: Christina Rios, Associate Planner; (760) 633-2794 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/29/2026 CN 32474

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA ZONING ADMINISTRATOR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Administrator of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Planning Division offices at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on June 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P26-0055 –Temporary Use Permit for an Outdoor Promotion – Del Amo Motorsports The applicant, Ryan Boyd for Del Amo Motorsports, is requesting a Temporary Use Permit for an outdoor promotional event with live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors, and a stunt show between 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 20, 2026. The proposed event would utilize a portion of the parking lot area southeast of the existing commercial building located at 1725 Hacienda Drive (APN 166-440-45-00). This project is exempt from environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15304 – Minor Alterations to Land. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 05/29/2026 CN 32470

CITY OF OCEANSIDE ORDINANCE NO. 26-OR0280-1 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE AMENDING VARIOUS PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE I OF THE OCEANSIDE CITY CODE TO CLARIFY RULES FOR SUBMITTING A REQUEST TO SPEAK AT CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS WHEREAS, the Ralph M. Brown Act (“Brown Act”) requires, with specified exemptions, that all meetings of the City Council be open and public and that all persons be permitted to attend and participate; and WHEREAS, on October 3, 2025, California Senate Bill 707 (“SB 707”) was enacted, amending multiple provisions of the Brown Act; and WHEREAS, SB 707 requires, with limited exceptions, that the public be able to participate remotely in City Council meetings held on or after July 1, 2026; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Oceanside intends to make a remote public participation platform available to the public for City Council meetings held on or after July 1, 2026; and WHEREAS, SB 707 requires that members of the public participating remotely be provided with the same public comment time allotment as persons attending the meeting in person; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to clarify and amend the Oceanside City Code provisions related to remote and in-person public comment to implement the provisions of SB 707 at Oceanside City Council meetings. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Oceanside does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Chapter 2, Section 2.1.17 of the Oceanside City Code is hereby amended to read: Certain items for inclusion on the agenda which have been reviewed by the city manager, delivered to the city council and made available to the public prior to the council meeting, shall be grouped together for action and listed under the consent calendar, when such matters are considered to be noncontroversial or routine in nature. The actions recommended by the city manager shall be summarized in the agenda statement for each item on the consent calendar. The consent calendar items may be approved by a single motion. Before adoption of the consent calendar the mayor shall first determine whether any member of the council, city staff or the audience desires to remove an item for comment or discussion. In that event, the mayor may defer action on the particular matter or matters and place them on the regular agenda for consideration in any order deemed appropriate. A request from the public to comment on an item must be submitted to the city clerk prior to council consideration of the consent calendar. Any member of the city council may record a negative vote or an abstention on a consent calendar item without removing the item for discussion by so noting before or after a motion to approve the consent calendar is on the floor. The written agenda available to the public and to the city council shall provide an explanation to the public concerning the consent calendar which reads substantially as follows: “All items listed on the consent calendar are considered to be routine matters or are considered formal documents covering previous city council instructions. The items listed on the consent calendar may be enacted in the form listed below by one motion and a second. There will be no separate discussion of the consent calendar items unless members of the city council, the city staff or the public request discussion on specific consent calendar items at the beginning of the meeting. Public requests to discuss consent calendar items must be filed with the city clerk before the consent calendar is called.” SECTION 2. Chapter 2, Section 2.1.17 (a)-(c) of the Oceanside City Code are hereby amended to read: (a) It is the policy of the council to permit members of the public to address the council on non-public hearing agenda items. The amount of time allocated to speakers on a particular item shall be established by the presiding officer, but in no event shall be in excess of three (3) minutes unless a greater time limit is approved by the city council. Unless further time is granted by a majority vote of the council, the speaker shall limit his or her remarks to the time limit established by the presiding officer. (b) Any person desiring to address the council on a matter not formally scheduled for public hearing must submit a request for permission to address the council. A request from the public to comment on an item must be submitted to the city clerk prior to council consideration of the consent calendar. There shall be no sharing or donation of time to speak between individual speakers. (c) Each person desiring to address the council shall state his or her name and address or area of the city in which he or she lives for the record, and state whom he or she is representing if he or she represents an organization or other persons. All remarks shall be addressed to the council as a whole and not to any member thereof. No questions shall be asked of a council member or a member of the city staff without obtaining the permission of the presiding officer. The presiding officer shall not permit any communication, oral or written, to be made or read where it does not bear directly on the agenda item then under discussion. *** Chapter 2, Section 2.1.26 (d) and (e) shall remain unchanged. SECTION 3. Chapter 2, Section 2.1.27 (b) and (d) of the Oceanside City Code are hereby amended to read: *** (b) Speakers shall be limited to three (3) minutes each. Public input shall not be limited so long as scheduled public hearings are allowed to proceed on time. A request from the public to comment on an item must be submitted to the city clerk prior to council consideration of the consent calendar. Speakers will be called with priority given to the written requests to speak filed seven (7) days in advance, in order of receipt. Any requests to speak that have not been heard prior to any public hearing, will be heard after the other agenda items have been considered. *** (d) Each person desiring to address the council shall state his or her name and address for the record, state the matter of city business he or she wishes to discuss, and state whom he or she is representing if he or she represents an organization or other persons. All remarks shall be addressed to the council as a whole and not to any member thereof. No questions shall be asked of a council member or a member of the city staff without obtaining the permission of the presiding officer. The presiding officer shall not permit any communication, oral or written, to be made or read where it does not bear on a matter of city business which is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the city council. *** Chapter 2, Section 2.1.27(a), (c), and (e) shall remain unchanged. SECTION 4. The City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is hereby directed to publish this ordinance, or the title hereof as a summary, pursuant to state statute, once within fifteen (15) days after its passage in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Oceanside. SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force on July 1, 2026. SECTION 6. Severability. If any section, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council hereby declares that it would have passed this ordinance and adopted this Ordinance and each section, sentence, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional. INTRODUCED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, held on the 6th day of May, 2026 and, thereafter, PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Oceanside California, held on the 14th day of May, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Figueroa, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: Joyce ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Esther C. Sanchez MAYOR OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE ATTEST: /z/ Zeb Navarro CITY CLERK A PPROVED AS TO FORM: /s/ Barbara Hamilton CITY ATTORNEY 05/29/2026 CN 32458

CITY OF OCEANSIDE ORDINANCE NO. 26-OR0282-1 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, ADDING ARTICLE V TO CHAPTER 17 OF THE CITY CODE RELATING TO ILLEGAL FIREWORKS ABATEMENT The City Council of the City of Oceanside (“City Council”) finds as follows: WHEREAS, the possession, sale, and use of illegal fireworks pose significant threats to public safety, including increased risk of structure fires, wildland fires, and serious bodily injury, and that such conduct constitutes a public nuisance endangering public health and safety within the meaning of Government Code section 36900(d); and WHEREAS, the City Council finds that traditional enforcement methods are insufficient to deter violations that occur rapidly and often without direct officer observation; and WHEREAS, modern technology, including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS or “drones”), can safely and lawfully document fireworks violations observable from public airspace, enhancing enforcement without infringing on constitutional privacy rights; and WHEREAS, the City Council finds it necessary to establish clear administrative procedures, cost-recovery authority, and community outreach measures to promote compliance, transparency, and safety; and WHEREAS, this ordinance is adopted pursuant to the City’s police powers under Article XI, Section 7 of the California Constitution and Government Code Sections 38771, 36900(d), and 53069.4, authorizing local administrative enforcement and cost-recovery programs. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE DOES HEREBY ADD ARTICLE V TO CHAPTER 17 OF THE OCEANSIDE CITY CODE AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1: Chapter 17, Article V – Illegal Fireworks Abatement Sec. 17.44. Purpose and Intent. The purpose of this article is to enhance public safety by deterring the possession, sale, and use of illegal fireworks; to establish administrative penalties and cost recovery for violations; to authorize the use of drones for lawful observation; and to provide for coordinated public outreach and enforcement between the Police and Fire Departments. Administrative penalties imposed under this article are adopted pursuant to Government Code section 53069.4 and Government Code section 36900(d). They are intended as a local enforcement mechanism independent of penalties imposed under the Health and Safety Code. The conduct prohibited in this article shall constitute a public nuisance subject to abatement under the procedures set forth herein. The remedies provided in this Article are cumulative and in addition to any other administrative, civil, or criminal remedies available under this Code or applicable law. Sec. 17.45. Definitions. (a) “Dangerous fireworks” shall have the meaning provided in California Health and Safety Code § 12505. (b) “Host” means any person who owns, rents, leases, or otherwise controls real property and knowingly permits or allows illegal fireworks activity on that property. (c) “Drone” or “Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)” means any aircraft operated without the possibility of direct human intervention from within or on the aircraft. (d) “Response costs” means the costs of police, fire, code-enforcement, or medical response associated with investigation or suppression of illegal fireworks, including personnel, equipment, administrative time, and repair of City property. Sec. 17.46. Prohibited Conduct. (a) It shall be unlawful for any person to ignite, discharge, or possess illegal or dangerous fireworks within the City. (b) It shall be unlawful for any host to knowingly allow, permit, or promote the use of illegal fireworks on property under their control. (c) A rebuttable presumption of host knowledge shall arise when illegal fireworks are ignited on or immediately adjacent to the host’s property. (d) Each separate ignition, use, or possession constitutes a distinct violation. For enforcement purposes, the City may treat multiple related acts occurring during a single event or episode as one violation, and a violation may include any illegal fireworks activity observed during a single incident or event, as determined by the enforcing department, rather than each individual ignition. No property shall be cited more than once within any twenty-four (24) hour period for violations arising from the same incident. Sec. 17.47. Aerial and Electronic Observation as Evidence. (a) The City may utilize drones, fixed cameras, or other electronic means to detect, document, and record fireworks violations observable from public airspace or vantage points where no reasonable expectation of privacy exists. (b) Video or photographic evidence collected by City personnel or contractors under this section may serve as competent evidence in any administrative proceeding or civil enforcement action. (c) All UAS operations shall comply with applicable FAA regulations and City policy. Footage unrelated to a fireworks violation shall be deleted within 30 days unless retained for evidentiary or training purposes. (d) Drones shall not be used to intentionally observe the interior or curtilage of any dwelling without a warrant or exigent circumstances. Sec. 17.48. Administrative Penalties. Violations of this article shall be subject to administrative penalties as follows: (a)(1) $1,000 for the first violation; (a)(2) $2,500 for the second violation within one year; (a)(3) $5,000 for each additional violation within one year. (b) No property shall be subject to administrative penalties exceeding a cumulative total of ten thousand dollars ($10,000) within any calendar year. This limitation applies only to penalties under this section and does not restrict the recovery of response costs or other enforcement remedies. (c) During the first twelve (12) months following the effective date of this article, administrative penalties imposed under subsection (a) shall be reduced by fifty percent (50%). Sec. 17.49. Response Cost Recovery. (a) Any host or responsible person shall be jointly and severally liable to the City for response costs incurred. (b) The City shall issue written notice identifying the incident date, location, agencies involved, and itemized costs. (c) Payment shall be due within 30 days of notice unless appealed. (d) Unpaid costs may be collected through civil action, lien, or other lawful means, including through the lien and tax-roll collection procedures set forth in Sections 17.13 and 17.25.2 of this Code. Sec. 17.50. Administrative Process and Appeals. (a) Citations issued under this article shall follow the administrative procedures established in Chapter 1.14 of the Oceanside Municipal Code. (b) A person cited may appeal the citation or cost-recovery notice within ten (10) days of issuance. (c) Failure to timely appeal constitutes a waiver of further review. Sec. 17.51. Public Education and Outreach. (a) The Oceanside Police and Fire Departments shall jointly conduct an annual public-outreach campaign beginning at least thirty (30) calendar days prior to July 4 each year. (b) Outreach shall include social-media announcements, press releases, flyers, and community-education materials emphasizing fire risk, penalties, and drone enforcement. (c) At the request of the City Manager or City Council, the departments shall submit a report summarizing outreach, enforcement, and recommendations. Sec. 17.52. Enforcement Authority. The Oceanside Police Department, Fire Department, and Code Enforcement Division are jointly authorized to enforce this article and issue administrative citations. Nothing in this article limits the authority of the City or its officers to pursue criminal, civil, or other remedies authorized by law for fireworks violations. In addition, the nuisance abatement procedures established in Articles I through IV of this Chapter 17 remain available as additional or alternative enforcement tools at the City’s discretion. SECTION 2. The City Clerk of the City of Oceanside is hereby directed to publish this ordinance, or the title hereof, as a summary, pursuant to state statute, once within fifteen (15) days after its passage in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Oceanside. SECTION 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force on the thirtieth (30th) day from and after its final passage. SECTION 4. Severability. If any section, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and adopted this Ordinance and each section, sentence, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more section, subsections, sentences, clauses or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional. SECTION 5. With the exception of the provisions protected by the savings clause, all ordinances (or parts of ordinances) in conflict with or inconsistent with this ordinance are hereby repealed or modified to the extent necessary to affect the provisions of this Ordinance. SECTION 6. Savings Clause. The changes provided for in this ordinance shall not affect any offense or act committed or done or any penalty or forfeiture incurred, or any right established or accruing before the effective date of this ordinance, nor shall it affect any prosecution, suit, or proceeding pending or any judgment rendered prior to the effective date of this ordinance. All fee schedules shall remain in force until superseded by the fee schedules adopted by the City Council. INTRODUCED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, held on the 6th day of May, 2026 and, thereafter, PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Oceanside, California, held on the 20th day of May, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Sanchez, Joyce, Figueroa, Robinson, Weiss NAYS: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /s/ Esther C. Sanchez MAYOR OF THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE ATTEST: /s/ Zeb Navarro CITY CLERK APPROVED AS TO FORM: /s/ Nelson Candelario ASSISTANT CITY ATTORNEY 05/29/2026 CN 32457

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California regarding Regional Transportation Improvement Plan. The City of Vista will present certain projects within the City’s approved Capital Improvement Program (CIP) that are eligible for Federal, State, and TransNet funding under the Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP). The RTIP program is under the administration of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) for proposed major highway, arterial, transit, pedestrian, and bikeway projects. SANDAG updates the RTIP every two years, and requires each local agency to provide a list of proposed local street improvement projects that are eligible for TransNet funding to be incorporated into the updated RTIP. Amendments to the RTIP can be made every quarter. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matters outlined above or by teleconferencing and electronic means consistent with State of California Executive Order N-29-20, for the purpose of considering the proposed assessments, at which time any interested person shall have the opportunity to appear, or to submit written comment. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the FINANCE DEPARTMENT, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning Sara Taylor, (760) 643-5361. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/29/2026 CN 32452

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that City Council of the City of Vista, California, has scheduled the public hearing on June 9, 2026 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, 92084 or as noted on the agenda, to consider the placement of the unpaid delinquent mandatory trash accounts upon any parcel of land in the City of Vista, on the San Diego County 2026/27 property tax roll. The owners of said land, or authorized agent thereof, may appeal to the City Council of the City of Vista and show cause, why the assessed amount should not be paid. The decision of the City Council on all protests or objections thereto shall be final and conclusive. This notice is given pursuant to Section 13.16.420 of the Vista Municipal Code. If you have any questions, please call EDCO at (760) 727-1600. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/29/2026 CN 32451

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, or as noted on the agenda, on June 9, 2026 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider the imposition of a special assessment on property owners for delinquent property related administrative citation fees and to place such special assessment on the 2026/27 property tax roll. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to CODE ENFORCEMENT Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or by calling Estella in Code Enforcement at (760) 643-5226. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/29/2026 CN 32450

PUBLIC NOTICE LEUCADIA WASTEWATER DISTRICT 1960 La Costa Avenue Carlsbad, CA 92009 760-753-0155 www.lwwd.org NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., the Board of Directors of the Leucadia Wastewater District (District), located at 1960 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, CA, will hold a public hearing to consider: 1) A proposal to continue collecting the wastewater service charges of the District on the County Tax Roll in the same manner, together with, and at the same time as general taxes. There is on file with the District a written report showing the amount of the wastewater service charges proposed for fiscal year 2027 for each parcel of real property receiving wastewater service. A copy of the report is available for inspection at the District office. Written inquiries shall be addressed to Leucadia Wastewater District, 1960 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92009. The Board of Directors will consider all objections or protests to the report. If the Board of Directors finds that protests are made by the owners of a majority of separate parcels of property described in the report, then the report shall not be adopted and the wastewater service charges shall be collected separately from the tax rolls. Dates Posted/Published: May 26, 2026, June 2, 2026 Paul J. Bushee General Manager/Secretary Leucadia Wastewater District 05/29/2026, 06/05/2026 CN 32447

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas – City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing introducing Ordinance No. 2026-11, amending Chapter 23.36, Right-of-Way Standards, Street Improvement Standards, and Building Line Requirements, of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code to establish local Traffic Study requirements, development project review procedures, and authority for related transportation improvements and fair-share contributions. Meeting Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, or as soon as possible thereafter / Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Environmental Status: The proposed ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5) of CEQA Guidelines. The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts) no later than Friday, June 12th, 2026, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on June 17th, 2026. Instructions for providing public comments via email or during the meeting will be included with the agenda packet. The ordinance shall take effect no sooner than thirty (30) days after City Council adoption. Staff Contact: Abe Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer, 760-633-2770, [email protected] 05/29/2026 CN 32445

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) ENCINITAS LIBRARY TRELLIS REPAIR SERVICES PW-RFB-26-01 The City of Encinitas is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the repair, maintenance, and painting of the Encinitas Library trellis. The project includes damage assessment, surface prep, wood restoration, and replacement of compromised structural elements, along with removal and reinstallation of fixtures like lighting and gutters. Contractors may propose alternative methods with cost details. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A, and/or a General Building Contractor B may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026 CN 32420

PUBLIC NOTICE LEUCADIA WASTEWATER DISTRICT 1960 La Costa Avenue Carlsbad, CA 92009 760-753-0155 www.lwwd.org NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., the Board of Directors of the Leucadia Wastewater District (District), located at 1960 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, CA, will hold a public hearing to consider: 1) A proposal to continue collecting the wastewater service charges of the District on the County Tax Roll in the same manner, together with, and at the same time as general taxes. There is on file with the District a written report showing the amount of the wastewater service charges proposed for fiscal year 2027 for each parcel of real property receiving wastewater service. A copy of the report is available for inspection at the District office. Written inquiries shall be addressed to Leucadia Wastewater District, 1960 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92009. The Board of Directors will consider all objections or protests to the report. If the Board of Directors finds that protests are made by the owners of a majority of separate parcels of property described in the report, then the report shall not be adopted and the wastewater service charges shall be collected separately from the tax rolls. Dates Posted/Published: May 22, 2026, May 29, 2026 Paul J. Bushee General Manager/Secretary Leucadia Wastewater District 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026 CN 32395

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Director of Planning and Community Development will hold an administrative hearing and make a determination regarding the application listed below on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 2:30 PM. Said determination will result in the approval, conditional approval, or denial of the application. The hearing will be held at the Del Mar Civic Center, (1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014). The Director’s action shall be deemed final if no written appeal is filed with the City Clerk within 10 working days following the determination. Administrative Coastal Development Permit CDP26-005 Location: 2069 Seaview Avenue. APN: 300-321-55 and 300-174-14 Applicant/Owner: INTEGRATED PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LLC, Michael McMillan Zoning: R2 (High Density Mixed Residential) Project Planner: Elizbeth Yee, Associate Planner Project Description: A request for Administrative Design Review Permit (ADR) and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to the install a 1 foot 3 inch stucco wall to increase existing wall height to achieve 5 feet for pool fencing along the east property wall, install a 6 foot-tall decorative stone panel along the east property wall, install a 6 foot-tall glass gate to rear yard on the north east corner of the house, and install a 2 feet-tall planter walls along the east property line, and install a 10 inch glass wall on top of exiting curved wall located in the front setback at APN 300-321-55 and replace existing chain link fencing with 5 foot tall transparent glass fence and gate on the leased NCTD property at APN 300-174-14.This project is located in the Coastal Appeals Jurisdiction. If you are interested in reviewing plans related to the proposed project and/or obtaining further information related to the hearing process, including how to present your comment, objection, or support for the proposed project to the Planning and Community Development Director, please contact the Planning Department via telephone [858] 755-9313), during Counter Hours at City Hall Mondays and Wednesdays 1-5:30, or by appointment with the project planner; email [email protected]. 05/29/2026 CN 32483

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 9th day of June 2026, at 6:00 p.m., in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: V26-001 Applicant: Kathleen D. Cross, Trustee of the Kathleen D, Cross Family Trust Applicant Address: 520 10th Street Applicant APN: 300-410-22-00 Environmental Status: The project is listed among the classes of projects determined to have less than significant adverse effect on the environment and therefore, is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 Class 1 (Existing Facilities) and has further been determined that none of the six exceptions to the use of a categorical exemption would apply to this project (CEQA Guidelines Section 15300.2). Description: A request for approval of a Variance from Del Mar Municipal Code Section 30.12.070-C-1, subsections b and c, to maintain existing (non-conforming) encroachments into the interior side (east) and rear (north) yard setbacks of a lot in the R1-10 Zone. Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner, (858-704-3653) or [email protected] Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected] The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before May 29, 2026 05/29/2026 CN 32476

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (PW IFB 26-02) PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE & CONFERENCE ROOM REMODEL PROJECT PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 3:00 p.m. (PST) on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held on June 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). Location: Public Works Department (Administration Building) – 201 Mata Way, San Marcos, CA 92069. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of office space and conference room remodel. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK Public Works Department, 201 Mata Way in the City of San Marcos, California. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $55,000.00. TERM Sixty (60) Working Days. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Contractors license classification Type B General Building Contractor. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. DIR REGISTRATION Under SB 854, contractors and subcontractors performing work on public works contracts are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the DIR and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 05/29/2026 CN 32448

T.S. No. 143866-CA APN: 165-592-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/13/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/22/2026 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/18/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0168838 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LEWIS A. WELLINS AND IRENE M. WELLINS, HUSBAND & WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3679 CAMEO DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $695,742.30 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143866-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143866-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959683_143866-CA 05/29/2026, 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32449

T.S. No. 145627-CA APN: 218-210-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/10/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/12/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/2/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0000810 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CHERYL HARRIGAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 3 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6547, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, 11/10/77 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 77-467728 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1330 TWAIN CT, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $296,887.69 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145627-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145627-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959596_145627-CA 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026, 06/05/2026 CN 32396

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1019156-SH Order No.: FIN-25008579 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/16/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ANNIE J. TURNER, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 10/22/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0552581 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/12/2026 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $154,500.11 The purported property address is: 1208 CALIFORNIA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 152-302-11-00 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1019156-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1019156-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1019156-SH and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 866-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1019156-SH IDSPub #0314778 5/22/2026 5/29/2026 6/5/2026 CN 32393

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2025-06429 A.P.N.: 181-151-11-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/28/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SOMEWHERE SAFE LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: Entra Default Solutions, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Phone: (925) 272-4993 Deed of Trust Recorded 4/3/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0082285 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, to be sold: Date of Sale: 6/10/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,300,542.44, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2101 MONTE VISTA DRIVE VISTA AREA, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 181-151-11-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Please be advised that the trustee may require entity or trust bidders at this trustee’s sale to provide information, documentation and/or certification of the vesting instructions and the data required to be reported pursuant to FinCEN regulations effective for transfers of residential real property to covered transferees on or after March 1, 2026. The required information must be provided to the trustee before a trustee’s deed upon sale will be issued for covered transfers. Additional information regarding these regulations and the required transferee information and certifications can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/29/2024-19198/anti-moneylaundering-regulations-for-residential-real-estate-transfersandhttps://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs#D_5 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-683-2468 option 1 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2025-06429. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-683-2468 option 1, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2025-06429 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 5/7/2026 Entra Default Solutions, LLC Katie Milnes, Vice President A-4874327 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026 CN 32357

T.S. No. 144615-CA APN: 161-430-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/24/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/12/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/17/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0205562 the subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded on 07/12/2024 as Instrument 2024-0177442 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LARRY SFERA, UNMARRIED, PETE SFERA, UNMARRIED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1364 BOBOLINK DR, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $158,850.40 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 144615-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 144615-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959437_144615-CA 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026 CN 32351

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held on Friday – June 12, 2026 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. G221 – Ashley Snow-Lerps 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32481

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN MARTHA SEGER Case# 26PE001271C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Martha Seger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lisa Seger, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lisa Seger be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 23, 2026; Time: 10:00 a.m.; in Dept.: 501, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Karen L. Goldman 11260 Wilbur Ave., Ste 102 Porter Ranch CA 91326 Telephone: 818.347.9900 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32478

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 001112-IH (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: OHM SANKER RESTAURANT, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY, 1415 SOUTH MISSION ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: KATYS DINER, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1415 SOUTH MISSION ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are: FURNITURE, FIXTURES & EQUIPMENT LEASE, LEASEHOLD INTEREST & IMPROVEMENTS, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE, GOODWILL, INVENTORY OF STOCK IN TRADE, ABC LIQUOR LICENSE of that certain business located at: 1415 SOUTH MISSION ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: LA CUCINA TRATTORIA (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 16, 2026 at the office of: UNITY ESCROW, INC.-6281 BEACH BLVD., #245 BUENA PARK, CA 90621 (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above (9) The last date for filing claims is: JUNE 15, 2026. (10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: NONE. DATED: APRIL 3, 2026 TRANSFEREES: KATYS DINER, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 5233328-PP COAST NEWS 5/29/26 CN 32473

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SEC. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 2884-DH Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below: The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) are: STAR DRY CLEANERS INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 521 VANDEGRIFT BLVD. STE. #F, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The name(s) and business address(es) of the buyer(s) are: JAVIER SALINAS, 521 VANDEGRIFT BLVD. STE. #F, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The assets to be sold are described in general as: FIXTURES, FURNISHINGS & EQUIPMENT which are located at: 521 VANDEGRIFT BLVD. STE. #F, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The business name used by the Seller at that location is : STAR DRY CLEANERS The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 16, 2026 at the office of: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081 PHONE: (760) 434-1800 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081 PHONE: (760) 434-1800 and the last date for filing claims shall be JUNE 15, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: MAY 8, 2026 JAVIER SALINAS 5232794-PP COAST NEWS 5/29/26 CN 32472

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028053N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Loren Hudie & Patrick Hudie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Charlotte Hazel Hudie change to proposed name: Caroline Hazel Hudie. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/22/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32462

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice A-Aardvark Self Storage located at 4490 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA, 92123 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/16/2026 at 6:00PM. Maria Sinsay; Messiah E Truth; Hendrick D Palustre. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 05/29/2026 CN 32446

COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS TRIAL COURT SUPERIOR COURT DEPARTMENT NORFOLK, ss Case No. 2682CV00558 DAKAI MU, et al. v. MARILYN HYNES, et al. ORDER OF NOTICE BY PUBLICATION TO: (1) Edgar “Eddie” Hartley, (2) Polly Hartley, (3) the Heirs, Devisees and Legal Representatives of Mary Louise Hartley, (4) the Heirs, Devisees and Legal Representatives of William Hartley; and (5) the Heirs, Devisees and Legal Representatives of Stewart Hartley. You are hereby notified that a civil action has been filed by the above-named plaintiff in which you are named as a defendant, wherein they are seeking alternative service of process by publication. This action concerns a property known and numbered as 179 Presidents Lane, Unit 1N, Quincy, MA 02169 (the “Property”). Said Property is described in the deed recorded with the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in Book 41722, Page 526. Plaintiffs filed the complaint seeking a declaratory judgment concerning title to the Property. Specifically, the Plaintiffs seek to quiet title to the Property and obtain a declaratory order that the Property was properly conveyed out of the estate of Richard D. Hatton. Plaintiffs seek a declaration that Plaintiffs currently holds 100% clear and marketable title to the Property free and clear of any right, title or interest of the Defendants, their predecessors, ancestors, heirs, devisees, legal representatives, successors and/or assigns, subject only to valid encumbrances of record. This complaint may be examined at the Norfolk County Superior Court, or a copy obtained from plaintiff’s attorney. If you intend to make any defense, you are hereby required to serve upon the plaintiff’s attorney, Shannon F. Slaughter, Esq., Dalton & Finegold, LLP, whose address is 34 Essex Street, Andover, MA 01810 an answer to the complaint on or before the 3rd day of July, 2026, next, the return day, hereof, and a copy thereof must be filed in this court on or before said day. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the complaint. Unless otherwise provided by Rule 13(a), your answer must state as a counterclaim any claim which you may have against the plaintiff which arise out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the plaintiffs’ claim, or you will thereafter be barred from making such claim in any other action. It appearing to this Court that no personal service of the Complaint has been made on the defendants identified herein above that after diligent search Plaintiffs can find no such persons upon whom they can lawfully make service, it is ORDERED that notice of this suit be given to them by publishing a copy of this notice once in (1) the Patriot Ledger, a newspaper of general circulation in Quincy, MA, where the Property is located, (2) The Coast News, a newspaper of general circulation in Oceanside, CA, the place of Edgar “Eddie” Hartley’s and Polly Hartley’s last known residences, and where both William Hartley and Mary Louis Hartley last resided prior to their deaths, and (3) the High Point Enterprise, a newspaper of general circulation in High Point, NC, where Stewart Hartley last resided prior to his death, at least 20 days before the above responsive pleading due date. Dated at Dedham, Massachusetts, this 18th day of May, 2026. Hon. Rosemary Connolly, Justice 05/29/2026 CN 32445

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: June 16, 2026, at 10:00am Martin Russell Maria Refugio The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 5/29/26 CNS-4044997# CN 32444

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. “SuperStorage” 148 Robelini Dr Vista CA 92083, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after June 2nd , 2026 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold includes, but is not limited to: Bookshelves, dressers, washers & dryers, desks, beds, tables and chairs, bed frames, mattresses, kitchen utensils, kitchenware, pots and pans, appliances, furnishings, clothing, household items, luggage, stereo equipment, cabinets, sporting equipment, fishing gear, camping gear, tools, construction equipment, computers, monitors, printers, toys, TV’S, bicycles, golf clubs, surf boards, office furniture, personal items, possible collectibles/antiques and boxed items contents unknown, belonging to the following: Steven Ferguson (5X10) Robert Tsujimoto (5X10) Fernando Alvarado (10X20) Victoria Anne Ismirnioglou (5X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Dated this 18th day of May 2026. To view items and units up for auction, go to StorageTreasures.com Auction by StorageTreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503 Auctioneer License: 3112562 Bond# SuperStorage (760) 727-1070 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32431

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Sections 7209 and 7210, noticing having been given to all parties believed to claim an interest and the time specified for payment in the notice having expired, Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park is entitled to a warehouse lien against that certain mobilehome described as a 1973 SGNTR mobilehome with a Decal Number of ABJ9521 consisting of 60’ in length and 24’ in width, previously stored at Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park, 200 North El Camino Real, Space 82, Oceanside, CA 92058, and now stored at 12346 Powerline Road, Oak Hills, CA 92344. The party believed to claim an interest in the mobilehome and personal property is MELISSA FARMER, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION. The mobilehome and personal property will be sold by Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park (Warehouseman) at public auction to the highest bidder with a minimum bid of $23,120.12, subject to further adjustments. In order to prevent the mobilehome from being sold at the noticed sale, the minimum bid amount must be paid by a person claiming a right in the mobilehome prior to the sale date AND the mobilehome must then be immediately removed from 12346 Powerline Road, Oak Hills, CA 92344 unless prior arrangements are made with the owner of the premises located at 12346 Powerline Road, Oak Hills, CA 92344. This amount includes estimated storage charges, publication charges, attorney’s fees, incidental and/or transportation charges and charges incurred by the park in connection with storing the unit, as provided in the Commercial Code, and is subject to further adjustment. The sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis (cash, cashier’s check, or travelers checks) only. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and its contents are sold as is, where is and with no guarantees and without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, title, or encumbrances. The purchaser of the mobilehome will take it subject to any real or personal property taxes, fees, license or liens, incl. per H&S § 18116.1. The sale will be held as follows: Date: June 15, 2026 Time: 10:00am at 12346 Powerline Road, Oak Hills, CA 92344. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the mobilehome and contents must be removed from 12346 Powerline Road, Oak Hills, CA 92344 immediately unless prior arrangements are made with the owner of the premises located at 12346 Powerline Road, Oak Hills, CA 92344; no occupancy within the mobilehome will be allowed. The purchaser shall be responsible for cleanup of the space of all trash, personal property or other belongings on the space or utilized in the removal of the Property. The purchaser shall also be liable for any damages caused during the removal of the Property. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the Property, together with the cost of the sale. Proper Notice has been sent to the others who have an interest in the Property or who owe money. DATED: May 6, 2026 By: Valerie Raj, Authorized Agent for Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park 5/22, 5/29/26 CNS-4043899# CN 32421

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney is Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106, Carlsbad CA 92010; phone 760-450-6785. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on September 4, 2026 at 1:30 PM in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners Mission El Camino LLC, Burger King Corporation, and Puja Restaurant Group, Inc. will request an order for attorney fees pursuant to Civ. Code §8488 for attorney fees after the court granted an order releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32415

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 6/08/2026 at 1:00PM. Robert Tobin Unit #B003; Mary Lou Real Unit #D022; Joshua Cardenas Unit #G010; Felicia Gallagher Unit #G015; Robert Boyce Unit #L004; Tyler Burrous Unit #R002. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32394

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELODY J. FLANAGAN Case# 26PE001219C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Melody J. Flanagan. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Flanagan, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Flanagan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 16, 2026; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011124 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TERI Common Grounds Cafe & Coffee Bar. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg. 1, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., INC., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Mara, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010071 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Par Four Marketing. Located at: 1130 Island View, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Stephen Burroughs, PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2015 S/John S. Burroughs, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010617 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Leucadian. Located at: 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Community Fabric, LLC, 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2021 S/David Shapiro, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011553 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scott’s Automotive. Located at: 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott’s Automotive Inc., 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/1996 S/Scott R. Dailey, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010431 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMOB1003 Global Media. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd, #200, San Marcos CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Faye Nichols, 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2026 S/Pamela Faye Nichols, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011205 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakthrough Speech Language and Feeding Therapy. Located at: 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda Barbara Roland, 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Barbara Roland, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011407 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Boy Records. Located at: 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edward John Gurren, 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/15/1984 S/Edward John Gurren, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011635 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Flooring Center. Located at: 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. E&C Flooring, Inc., 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2026 S/Kelley Kruger Manion, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010121 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baseline Electric. Located at: 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/1998 S/Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011706 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugaring Carlsbad; B. My Sugarbush Studio; C. Sugaring You; D. The Sugarbush Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katalina Ramirez, 2171 S. El Camino Real #101, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katalina Ramirez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32465

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9011485 Filed: May 21, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Scion Carlsbad. Located at: 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024925. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011606 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Form Landscape. Located at: 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Bass, 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Connor Bass, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011304 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lu Social. Located at: 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Woodworth, 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011302 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rootworth. Located at: 16486 Bernardo Center Dr. #218, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natural Solutions Acupuncture Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011250 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C.O.C. Network. Located at: 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan William Altman, 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Dylan William Altman, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011494 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlos the Handyman. Located at: 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos B. Funes, 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Carlos B. Funes, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010011 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atlantic Travel & Real Estate. Located at: 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fatemeh S. Samii, 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1994 S/Fatemeh S. Samii, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011448 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nexus Emergency Alert. Located at: 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Return on Media Inc., 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Suarez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011168 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RealSID; B. Real SID. Located at: 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathew Bradley Berson, 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Mathew Bradley Berson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008567 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Front Paige Talent LLC. Located at: 2638 Auralie Dr., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Front Paige Talent LLC, 2638 Auralie Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2024 S/Courtney Wheelock, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009178 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Films Unlimited. Located at: 11633 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2B, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 927781, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Films Ultd Spots Inc., PO Box 927781, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/07/2023 S/Richard Avina, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009551 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roxy Encinitas; B. The Roxy Encinitas. Located at: 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/24/2016 S/Mark Dobbins, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009550 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arcana; B. Arcana Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Dobbins, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011212 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shivananda Media. Located at: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #132, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shivananda Incorporated, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #132, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Catherine A. Chase, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010661 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Stop Sound. Located at: 905 Caminito Madrigal #D, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas William McAllister, 905 Caminito Madrigal #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas William McAllister, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010470 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papelitos Creations. Located at: 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marjorie Barker, 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130; B. John Edward Barker, 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Marjorie Barker, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011229 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Sol. Located at: 9341 Hillery Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9341 Hillery Dr. #16105, San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandelle Maryn Bernard, 9341 Hillery Dr. #16105, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chandelle Maryn Bernard, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011159 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Woods Golf and Game Lounge. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shootz San Marcos, LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Hayden, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010742 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PM Industrial Supply Co; B. PM Industrial. Located at: 1386 Poinsettia Ave. #E, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9613 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth CA 91311. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marin Supply Co of California Inc, 9613 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth CA 91311. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/1969 S/Zachary Gerin, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010326 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atessa Co. Located at: 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130323, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Atessa Consulting LLC, PO Box 130323, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Sheurs, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011036 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rymo’s Drum World. Located at: 3345 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rymo Music Inc., 3345 Del Rio Ct, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan C. Moran, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009816 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Millan Power Systems. Located at: 1073 Reinhart St., San Jacinto CA 92583 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Ignacio Millan, 1073 Reinhart St., San Jacinto CA 92583. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/28/2026 S/Jose Ignacio Millan, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008873 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GIAI Analytics. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-623, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Green Innovative Analytics, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-623, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Green, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008448 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ember Event Co. Located at: 11130 Taloncrest Way #13, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Ippolito, 11130 Taloncrest Way #13, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ippolito, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011106 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barrel Bouquet; B. Sanora. Located at: 235 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bianca Raquel Marquez Silva, 235 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024; Dayton Gray Silva, 235 Coneflower St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Bianca Raquel Marquez Silva, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010644 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IV Nutrition Oceanside. Located at: 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #101/102, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3231 Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hughes Legacy Holdings Inc., 982 Pippin Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Hughes, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010031 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sancho Surf Co. Located at: 1556 Thomas Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benito Lopez, 1556 Thomas Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Benito Lopez, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011062 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego; B. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of La Jolla; C. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Del Mar; D. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Encinitas; E. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Chula Vista; F. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Poway; G. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Carlsbad. Located at: 9530 Dowdy Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 261127. San Diego CA 92196. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Demco Enterprises I, Inc., PO Box 658, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Jonathan Kaplan, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011064 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wolfpack Travel Softball Club; Wolfpack Softball Club. Located at: 105 Copperwood Way #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jaymson Matthew Villa, 105 Copperwood Way #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaymson Matthew Villa, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011063 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jamyson Co Public Insurance Adjusting Client Trust Account; B. Jamyson Company Public Insurance Adjusting. Located at: 2191 S. El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamyson Public Adjusters LLC, 2191 S. El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/07/2007 S/Jamyson Villa, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011052 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anonima Studios. Located at: 1215 26th St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacquelin Haydee Mujica, 1215 26th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacquelin Haydee Mujica, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010669 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucid Acupuncture & Holistic Wellness. Located at: 251 Seeman Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Naila Tarek Gamel, 251 Seeman Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Naila Tarek Gamel, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009362 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always True Plumbing. Located at: 4570 Cove Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tynan Jay Truesdill, 4570 Cove Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tynan Jay Truesdill, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010468 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enhance Cosmetic Dentistry. Located at: 1000 Aviara Pkwy #130, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 749 Sherwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KRISTINA PADILLA, D.D.S. INC., 749 Sherwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristina Padilla, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010083 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PSM Details. Located at: 3609 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dominic Michael McCausland, 3609 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/26/2026 S/Dominic Michael McCausland, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010231 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aryana Design Co. Located at: 1612 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stafford Consulting and Design LLC, 1612 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Stafford, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010883 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International Mercantile. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron Wolf Morhous, 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Wolf Morhous, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32400

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010882 Filed: May 13, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. International Mercantile. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/30/2021 and assigned File # -F16464003. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Terry Morhous, 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Terry Morhous, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008166 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oracle Grant Solutions. Located at: 1035 E. Vista Way #158, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rachel Michelle Mesches, 1035 E. Vista Way #158, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Mesches, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010785 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porsche Marie Co. Located at: 536 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Porsche Marie Hitchens Locker, 536 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/13/2026 S/Porsche Marie Hitchens Locker, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010547 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Home Services. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #401, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessi Vergara, PO Box 963, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2026 S/Jessi Vergara, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010384 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceans Eleven Casino; B. Oceans 11 Casino. Located at: 121 Brooks St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceans 11 Casino Inc., 121 Brooks St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/Haig Kelegian Jr., 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009862 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMS Pilates & Physical Therapy. Located at: 5130 Steinbeck Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sapna Patel Nagdev, 5130 Steinbeck Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2026 S/Sapna Patel Nagdev, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010616 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Traveling Tees. Located at: 1030 Via Carina, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ernest Wood LLC, 1030 Via Carina, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ernest W. Wood II, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010604 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Measurement Engineering Inc.; B. Aquasend. Located at: 2236 Rutherford Rd. #117, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Precision Measurement Engineering Inc., 2236 Rutherford Rd. #117, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2004 S/Sandra Head, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010081 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reef Break Speech Therapy. Located at: 3228 Via de Canto, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sarah Holmes. 3228 Via de Canto, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Holmes, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32386

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010027 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Centre; B. The Center. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/07/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9012957. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32385

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010026 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Wedding Centre. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/17/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9011458. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32384

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010025 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/18/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9006114. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center, LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32383

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010024 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Culture Café and Expresso. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024923. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32382

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010023 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. JJ’s Boutique. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024924. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32381

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010022 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lexus Escondido. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/04/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009864. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32380

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010021 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lexus Carlsbad. Located at: 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/25/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9008960. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32379

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010020 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Toyota Carlsbad. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024929. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32378

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010019 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Eco Friendly Auto Spa. Located at: 6010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/16/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9012251. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc. dba Toyota Carlsbad, 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010337 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerry Burchard & Associates; B. Burchard & Associates; C. Burchard International Group; D. Burchard Investment Group. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. Spc 143, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 41 W. Hwy 14 PMB 627, Spearfish SD 57783. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gerald Hart Burchard, 41 W. Hwy 14 PMB 627, Spearfish SD 57783. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Gerald Hart Burchard, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008996 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Palms at Riva. Located at: 821 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SOHI Affordable LP, 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael P. Neal, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010714 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M.A.P Transporter. Located at: 651 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milton Allen Pettis, 651 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Milton Allen Pettis, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010540 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smudge Hair Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Mina Gibson, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Mina Gibson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010582 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cancun Mexican and Seafood. Located at: 1766 N. Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Marie Sanchez, 8442 Bellmore St., Riverside CA 92509. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Marie Sanchez, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010566 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SPYN. Located at: 4825 Robertson Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey Richard Klassen, 4825 Robertson Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Jeffrey Richard Klassen, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008042 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knock on Wood Studio; B. Lulu Bouillon Design. Located at: 540 Meridian Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Ave Encinas #104-423, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lulu Bouillon LLC, 540 Meridian Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bouillon, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009761 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen Harmony Home Services. Located at: 7546 Gibraltar St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Emilio Cornacchione, 7546 Gibraltar St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Emilio Cornacchione, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010529 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Hula. Located at: 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010478 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Altea Counseling Services; B. Altea Therapy Services; C. Altea Psychotherapy Services; D. Altea Counseling Center. Located at: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #999, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tamara Harrison, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #999, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Tamara Harrison, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009296 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WE’VE. Located at: 149 Basil St. #2, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Till LLC, 149 Basil St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Abrams, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009879 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soulful Sage LLC, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32361

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009878 Filed: May 01, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/26/2026 and assigned File # 2026-9004532. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008563 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laughing Pony Animal Rescue, Inc. Located at: 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laughing Pony Rescue, PO Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2026 S/Celia Sciacca, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008874 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Key Properties. Located at: 2382 Faraday Ave. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Golden Key Properties Inc., 2382 Faraday Ave. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Leslie Dopirak, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010247 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E-Bike Roadside. Located at: 1268 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brand Name Fame LLC, 1268 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Damien J. Pearson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010280 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Positive Progress Therapy; B. Positive Vibes Coaching. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #205, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Lynn Redmond, 2945 Harding St. #205, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Lynn Redmond, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008916 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Referee Academy. Located at: 446 W. Plant St., Winter Garden FL 34787 Orange. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2609, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067-2609. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sports Management Services, PO Box 2609, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067-2609. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy McDonald, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009319 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamic Display Systems; B. Insta Shelves; C. Wilton Technologies; D. Blue Monkey Arts. Located at: 2932 Via Loma Vista, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Double Virgo Inc, 2932 Via Loma Vista, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/1999 S/Leslie Wilton, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008660 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sana Salon. Located at: 201-203 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92085 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 25980 Kornblum Dr, Escondido CA 92026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sana Salon 360 LLC, 25980 Kornblum Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bellal Safi, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009447 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Gecko Pool Care. Located at: 974 Sea Cliff Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flip Turn Inc., 974 Sea Cliff Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Joel Gustafson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008926 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gearheads. Located at: 2420 Industry St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. El Patron LLC, 2420 Industry St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2014 S/Joel Munoz, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010092 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JUDCO Communications. Located at: 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JUDCO, LLC, 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/27/2024 S/Judd McWhorter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010088 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JUDCO Security. Located at: 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JUDCO, LLC, 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/05/2026 S/Judd McWhorter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008147 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bannock Landscape. Located at: 3619 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Joseph Bannock, 3619 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Chris Bannock, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009766 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Excellence. Located at: 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Auto Excellence of San Diego LLC, 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2026 S/Behrad Manouchehri, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32333

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009765 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Auto Excellence. Located at: 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/15/2026 and assigned File # 2026-9008388. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Behrad Manouchehri, 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Behrad Manouchehri, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009984 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clear Process Group. Located at: 3813 Shale Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa R. Potter, 3813 Shale Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa R. Potter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009955 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Window Solutions. Located at: 7960 Silverton Ave. #122, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7653 Mission Gorge Rd. #31, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Great Escape Capital Group Co., 7653 Mission Gorge Rd. #31, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Paul Sedano, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009986 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amusement Management Partners; B. AMP; C. Amusement Partners; D. Amusement MGMT Partners. Located at: 918 Mission Ave. #200, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amusement Management Partners LLC, 918 Mission Ave. #200, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2026 S/Melody Thomas, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009825 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dare To Be You Therapy. Located at: 5857 Owens Ave. #300, Carlsbad CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dare To Be You Marriage And Family Therapy Inc., 5857 Owens Ave. #300, Carlsbad CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Barbara Benavidez, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009979 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Home Staging. Located at: 1934 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Crostini, 1934 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Crostini, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009942 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vana; B. Homevana: C. Freealty; D. Loanvana; E. Closevana; F. Rate Bottom; G. Properti; H. Proper Key; I. Rentvana; J. Properkey Closings; K. Properkey Escrow; L. Properkey Escrow A Non Independent Broker Escrow; M. Properkey Closings A Non Independent Broker Escrow; N. Triple Broker. Located at: 16950 Via De Santa Fe #5060-141, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Properkey, 16950 Via De Santa Fe #5060-141, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alexander Good, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009268 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Cat Hospital; B. Cat Hospital of North County; C. Vista Cat Clinic; D. Vista Cat Hospital; E. Cat Hospital of Oceanside; F. Oceanside Cat Clinic; G. Oceanside Cat Hospital; H. Cat Clinic of North County; I. Cat Clinic of Oceanside; J. Cat Clinic of Vista. Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #U, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Terrence Patrick Daly, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #U, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/19/2000 S/Terrence Patrick Daly, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007555 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mind Search Partners. Located at: 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Focus Point Media, Inc., 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/David Epstein, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009921 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Doctor; B. Splash Doctors; C, Splash Doctor Pool Service; D. Splash Doctors Pool Service. Located at: 212 Pajama Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Thomas Reedy, 212 Pajama Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Daniel Reedy, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008492 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bark Meow Now. Located at: 169 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bark Meow Now, 169 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mireille R. Boisse, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009369 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REXprints; B. Aquarex. Located at: 2514 San Anselmo St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rex Walter Heftmann, 2514 San Anselmo St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1972 S/Rex Walter Heftmann, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009203 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angies Hair Salon. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria Harrison, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2011 S/Maria Harrison, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009785 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terry’s Roundup Wings; B. Terry’s BBQ Roundup; C. Terry’s Wings & Things; D. Terry’s BBQ & Wings; E. Terry’s Wings; F. Terry’s BBQ; G. Terry’s Barbeque. Located at: 797 North Ave. #C, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 875 Stevens Ave. #2314, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Terry’s Roundup Wings, 875 Stevens Ave. #2314, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Terrance Nelson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008925 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cristina Bustos. Located at: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristina Bustos Oliver, 1895 Avenida del Oro #5362, Oceanside CA 92056-5362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/24/2020 S/Cristina Bustos Oliver, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009867 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Change Therapy Collective. Located at: 826 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Audrey Kirk, 826 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Audrey Kirk, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007796 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowered Konnections. Located at: 2916 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karen Marie Smith, 2916 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/25/2026 S/Karen M. Smith, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009263 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cash River Supply. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cash River LLC, 1480 Tennis Match Way., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2026 S/Keith Morgan, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009813 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duala. Located at: 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ardeur LLC, 950 Saxony. Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Gafner, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009622 Filed: Apr 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Singersoul Boutique. Located at: 1733 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabrielle Ozuna Wilson, 1733 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabrielle Ozuna Wilson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009714 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Association Services. Located at: 3506 Avenida Amorosa, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lighthouse Holding LLC, 3506 Avenida Amorosa, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Carlos Marin, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009379 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DH1 Green Landscaping. Located at: 216 Nevada Ave. #4, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2980, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dimas M. Herrera, PO Box 2980, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/06/2021 S/Dimas M. Herrera, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009113 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Balance Counseling and Wellness. Located at: 360 Oxford St., #5, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1690 S. San Tan Village Prkwy #3027, Gilbert AZ 85295. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sacred Balance Counseling and Wellness Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 1690 S. San Tan Village Prkwy, Gilbert AZ 85295. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2026 S/Brittany Henry, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009607 Filed: Apr 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stepping Feet; B. Blue Chip Entertainment. Located at: 1891 Crossroads St., Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael John Myrdal, 1891 Crossroads St., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2005 S/Michael John Myrdal, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32286