Legal Notices, March 13, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITYWIDE ABATEMENT SERVICES PW-RFP-26-02 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide maintenance and right-of-way abatement including, but not limited to: erosion control and rut repair, trimming and pruning to maintain right-of-way, weed control, clearing of accumulated debris, sweeping, trash collection, litter pick up, herbicide and rodenticide application, and all other maintenance required to maintain the areas included in this contract in a safe, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. State of California Class “A” General Engineering or General Building Contractor B and/or Specialty State California C-27 Landscaping Contractors may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026 CN 32030

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (03/20, 04/03, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Fulvia SFR; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008365-2025, DR-008366-2025, and CDP-008038-2025; FILING DATE: 4/10/2025; APPLICANT: Kelly Allison; LOCATION: 340 Fulvia Street (APN: 254-331-37); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a coastal development permit and design review permit to construct a new two-story single-family dwelling with an attached three garage, and grading to exceed four feet of fill on a vacant property, inclusive of grading and other site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: R3 (Coastal Overlay Zone); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt per CEQA Section 15303(a) – new construction of a single-family residence with a garage in a residential zone. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Raffi Mangassarian, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Swiley Residence CDP; CASE NUMBER: CDP-008449-2025; FILING DATE: October 17, 2025; APPLICANT: Scott Wiley; LOCATION: 459 Arroyo Drive (APN: 256-420-27); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for a new 2-story single-family residence and detached accessory dwelling unit on a vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: R3, Coastal Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the construction of a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Time Extension – Carlson Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008628-2026, EXT-008647-2026, CDPNF-008648-2026; FILING DATE: January 16, 2026; APPLICANT: Michael Carlson; LOCATION: 188 Phoebe Street (APN: 254-230-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Time Extension for coastal development permit for the previously approved Carlson Residence Project that proposes a new 2-story home with detached garage and accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: R11 and Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt per CEQA Section 15303(a) – new construction of a single-family residence, second dwelling unit and accessory structure including a garage in a residential zone. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/13/2026 CN 32025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 25th day of March 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: 449 Sheffield Summary Vacation; CASE NUMBER: SUB-008074-2025; FILING DATE: May 5, 2025; APPLICANT: Jim Frisbee; LOCATION: 449 Sheffield Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 (APNs 260-282-20 & 260-282-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider a summary vacation of the northerly 8.00 feet of Lot 4 and the northerly 10.00 feet of Lot 5 in Block 103 of Cardiff Vista per irrevocable offers of dedication (IOD) granted to the County of San Diego on January 2, 1980 and on April 28, 1982.; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential (R-8) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to the common sense exemption in Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that the activity will not result in a direct or indirect physical change in the environment. The project is also exempt under Section 15301 (Existing Facilities), as it involves only minor administrative action related to existing facilities and does not include any expansion of use or physical modification. STAFF CONTACT: Jaylee McDowell, Senior Engineer: (760) 943-2109 or [email protected] Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2706 or by email at [email protected]. 03/13/2026 CN 32024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (3/20, 4/3 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Selander ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008424-2025; FILING DATE: September 18, 2025; APPLICANT: Logan Anderson; LOCATION: 1439 Kings Cross Drive (APN: 260-730-11); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new attached 525-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R8) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Megan McElfish, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/13/2026 CN 32023

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING CHAPTER 8.78 OF THE VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE RELATED TO SIDEWALK VENDING AND APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Tuesday, March 24, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. to obtain citizen views and respond to questions regarding proposed amendments to Chapter 8.78 of the Vista Municipal Code related to sidewalk vending and aligning the city’s current application requirements with State law . ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Assistant to the City Manager Joshua Sino Cruz by telephoning (760) 643-5208; questions and written comments may also be submitted by email to [email protected]. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 03/13/2026 CN 32022

CITY OF VISTA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROPOSED 2026-2027 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Vista is scheduling a Public Hearing and opening a 30-day public comment period to receive testimony on March 24, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the City of Vista Council Chambers, to review the proposed 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan, obtain citizen comments, and respond to questions regarding the Annual Action Plan. After considering public comments, a second meeting will be held on April 28, 2026, at 5:30 pm, at which time the City Council will consider approval of the final Plan. The Annual Action Plan identifies proposed uses for the City’s anticipated allocation of $976,361 of CDBG funds in 2026-2027. The activities for FY 2026-2027 CDBG funds will meet the following priorities set in the 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan: Increase access to affordable housing and housing services to prevent and reduce homelessness, improve housing stability, and support the long-term well-being of residents with low to moderate incomes, enhance public infrastructure and facilities to create safe, vibrant, and inclusive communities and promote accessibility, sustainability, and a high quality of life for residents and expand public services to address the needs of vulnerable populations, including families and children with low to moderate incomes, seniors, and individuals experiencing food insecurity. Copies of the City’s proposed 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan will be made available on the City’s website, vista.gov as of March 10, 2026. The City invites comments regarding the proposed activities. Comments should be received by April 28, 2026, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760-643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an ” Add to Packet” on the City’ s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 03/13/2026 CN 32021

VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT ORDINANCE NO. 233 AN ORDINANCE OF THE VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT IMPLEMENTING CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY BILL 1572 PROHIBITING THE USE OF POTABLE WATER FOR THE IRRIGATION OF NONFUNCTIONAL TURF WHEREAS, Water Code section 31027 authorizes the District to adopt ordinance regarding the restrictions, prohibitions, and exclusions of water use; WHEREAS, California Assembly Bill 1572 (AB 1572), as codified in the California Water Code sections 110 and 10608.14, declares the use of potable water to irrigate non-functional turf as wasteful and prohibits its use for the irrigation of nonfunctional turf at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties, other than a cemetery, and on properties of homeowners’ associations, common interest developments, and community service organizations or similar entities, with certain limited exceptions; WHEREAS, AB 1572 requires the District revise or adopt an ordinance to enforce the state-mandated prohibitions under Water Code section 10608.14; WHEREAS, the San Diego region is subject to recurring drought conditions and limited imported water supplies, making long-term water use efficiency critical to the health, safety, and welfare of the District’s customers; and WHEREAS, implementing AB 1572 locally ensures compliance with State law, conserves water, and provides clear guidance for District customers. BE IT ORDAINED by the Board of Directors of the VALLECITOS Water District as follows: SECTION 1. INCORPORATION OF RECITALS The Recitals set forth above are incorporated herein, are made findings and determination of the Board of Directors, and are an operative part of this Ordinance. SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS For the purposes of this Ordinance, the following definitions shall apply: “Common area” means that portion of a common interest development or of a property owned or managed by a HOA or a community service organization or similar entity not assigned or allocated to the exclusive use of the occupants of an individual dwelling unit within the property. “Commercial property” means any real property, or portion of real property, used or occupied primarily for commercial purposes, including the provision or distribution of a product or service, whether for profit or not for profit, and whether or not open to the general public. “Common interest development” means a community apartment project, condominium project, a planned development or stock cooperative. “Community service organization or similar entity” means a nonprofit entity, other than an association, organized to provide services to residents of the common interest development or to the public in addition to the residents, to the extent community common area or facilities are available to the public. It does not include an entity organized solely to raise moneys and contribute to other nonprofit organizations qualified as tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and that provide housing or housing assistance. “Community space” means an area designated by a property owner or a governmental agency to accommodate human foot traffic for civic, ceremonial, or other community events or social gatherings. “Disadvantaged community” means a community with an annual median household income less than 80 percent of the statewide annual median household income. “Homeowners’ Association” or “HOA” means a nonprofit corporation or unincorporated association created for the purpose of managing a common interest development. “Industrial Property” means any real property, or portion of real property, used or occupied primarily by a manufacturer or processor of materials within North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) sectors 31 to 33, inclusive; or an entity primarily engaged in research and development. “Institutional Property” means any real property, or portion of real property, used or occupied primarily for public service purposes, including, without limitation, higher education institutions, schools, courts, churches, hospitals, government facilities, and nonprofit research institutions. “Non-functional turf” means any turf that is not functional turf. “Functional turf” means a ground cover surface of turf located in a recreational use area or community space. “Potable water” means water suitable for human consumption supplied by the District’s domestic water system. “Recreational use area” means an area designated by a property owner or a governmental agency to accommodate human foot traffic for recreation, including, but not limited to, sports fields, golf courses, playgrounds, picnic grounds, or pet exercise areas. This recreation may be either formal or informal. “Turf” means a living ground cover surface of mowed grass. SECTION 3. RESPONSIBILITY The customer of the District whose name is on the account shall be responsible for compliance with the provisions of this Ordinance. SECTION 4. EXISTING RULES AND REGULATIONS This Ordinance is supplemental to and does not repeal or replace any other current District rule or regulation concerning water conservation or restrictions, unless explicitly stated. The requirements herein do not affect any other limits on watering hours, responsibilities to fix leaks or breaks, or any other activities in which water may be used within the District. SECTION 5. PROHIBITION A. The use of potable water for the irrigation of nonfunctional turf located on commercial, industrial, and institutional properties, other than a cemetery, and on properties of homeowners’ associations, common interest developments, and community service organizations or similar entities is prohibited as follows: All properties owned by the Department of General Services, beginning January 1, 2027; All properties owned by local governments, local or regional public agencies, and public water systems, except those specified in paragraph (5), beginning January 1, 2027; All other institutional properties and all commercial and industrial properties, beginning January 1, 2028; All common areas of properties of homeowners’ associations, common interest developments, and community service organizations or similar entities, beginning January 1, 2029; and All properties owned by local governments, local public agencies, and public water systems in a disadvantaged community, beginning January 1, 2031, or the date upon which a state funding source is made available to fund conversion of nonfunctional turf on these properties to climate-appropriate landscapes, whichever is later. B. Non-functional turf includes, but is not limited to, the following: Turf located within street rights-of-way and parking lots; Turf on narrow strips (10 ft wide or less) next to sidewalks, fences, or buildings; Turf that is purely ornamental; Turf at entries, signage areas, or gateways; Turf on steep slopes at a 25% grade or more; Common areas of homeowners’ associations, common interest developments, and community service organizations or similar entities not otherwise designated as a recreational use area or community space; Turf which is enclosed by fencing or other barriers to permanently preclude human access for recreation or assembly. SECTION 6. EXCEPTIONS AND EXCLUSIONS The restrictions on potable water use in the section above do not apply to: A. Residential properties; residential customers may continue to irrigate turf subject to the District’s water conservation ordinance; B. Cemeteries; C. Community spaces; D. Recreational use areas; and E. Irrigation necessary to ensure the health of trees and other perennial non-turf vegetation, or to the extent necessary to address an immediate health and safety need. SECTION 7. CERTIFICATION FOR LARGE COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL, AND INSTITUTIONAL PROPERTIES A. Pursuant to Water Code section 10608.14(e)(1), customers having more than 5,000 square feet of irrigated area in commercial, industrial, or institutional property shall certify their compliance to the State Water Resources Control Board, commencing June 30, 2030, and every three years thereafter through 2039. B. Pursuant to Water Code section 10608.14(e)(2), customers having more than 5,000 square feet of irrigated common area that is a homeowners’ association, common interest development, or community service organization or similar entity shall certify their compliance to the State Water Resources Control Board, commencing June 30, 2031, and every three years thereafter through 2040. C. Proof of certification shall be provided to the District in a manner prescribed by the General Manager, or designee. SECTION 8. ENFORCEMENT A. The General Manager, or designee, shall administer and enforce this Ordinance. B. Enforcement actions are cumulative and may include one or more of the following: Written notice of non-compliance or Notice of Violation; Installation of a flow-restricting device in the meter at customer’s expense; or Pursuant to the District’s authority under Water Code section 377, fines: a. One hundred dollars ($100.00) for a first violation; b. Two hundred dollars ($200.00) for a second violation of any provision of this ordinance within one year of the prior violation; and c. Five hundred dollars ($500.00) for each additional violation of this ordinance within one year of the prior violation. SECTION 9. APPEALS Any customer subject to enforcement action under this Ordinance may file an appeal with the District within thirty (30) days of receiving a Notice of Violation. Appeals shall be considered by the Board of Directors, whose decision shall be final. SECTION 10. CEQA COMPLIANCE Based upon the whole of the administrative record before it, the Board of Directors hereby finds that adoption of this Ordinance is exempt from environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) (Pub. Res. Code, § 21000 et seq.) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., tit. 14, § 15000 et seq.) sections 15061(b)(3) and 15378(b)(5). SECTION 11. SEVERABILITY If any section, subsection, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. SECTION 12. EFFECTIVE DATE This Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon adoption, subject to the effective date set forth in Section 5. PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Board of Directors of the Vallecitos Water District on this 4th day of March 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Directors Kerschbaum, Elitharp, Hernandez, Pennock, and Brown NOES: None ABSENT: None Jennifer Kerschbaum, Board President ATTEST:Vallecitos Water District Kirsten Peraino, Board Secretary Vallecitos Water District I, Kirsten Peraino, Board Secretary of the Vallecitos Water District in San Marcos, California, and official custodian of the District’s records and seal, HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing is a true, correct, and complete copy of Ordinance No. 233, as compared with the original document in my possession. 03/13/2026 CN 32004

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – UNSCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION, SENIOR COMMISSION, and URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Commission with a term ending March 1, 2027; one unscheduled vacancy on the Public Health and Safety Commission with a term ending March 1, 2029; one unscheduled vacancy on the Senior Commission with a term ending March 1, 2027; and one unscheduled vacancy on the Urban Forest Advisory Committee with a term ending March 1, 2029. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. The deadline for applications is Monday, March 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. • Commissioner Bridget Kimball appointed February 19, 2025, resigned effective February 11, 2026 (successful appointment to Planning Commission on February 11, 2026). Term expires March 1, 2027. The Parks and Recreation Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding public parks, recreational facilities, and community services to include, without limitation: policies and plans for the acquisition, development, improvement, and utilization of parks, playgrounds and other recreational facilities; policies and plans for the development and operations of community service programs for the benefit of the residents of the City; policies and plans for developing community service programs in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. • Commissioner Donnette Poole appointed February 11, 2026, resigned effective February 19, 2026. Term expires March 1, 2029. The Public Health and Safety Commission shall consist of seven members who are registered voters of the City and persons appointed serve at the pleasure of the City Council. The Commission shall act in an advisory capacity to the City Council, the City departments, and the City’s law enforcement services provider (San Diego Sheriff’s Department), and mental and social services providers by performing the following responsibilities on a continuing basis: A. Communicate and cooperate with City departments and the City’s law enforcement services provider (San Diego Sheriff’s Department), individual citizens, and community groups in identifying public health and safety concerns and recommend solutions to the City Council for consideration. B. Promote cooperation and encourage coordination between the Commission, the Fire Department, and the City’s law enforcement services provider, and other entities, public and private, who are involved with community safety activities and efforts. C. Prepare an annual report to the City Council and to the community on the activities of the Commission. SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. • Commissioner Stuart Gaiber appointed April 10, 2024, resigned effective February 17, 2026. Term expires March 1, 2027. The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2029. • Commissioner Elena Thompson appointed February 11, 2026, resigned effective February 26, 2026. Term expires March 1, 2029. The UFAC is composed of members of the community with interest and expertise in urban forestry. This group advises and works together with the City Arborist to review and provide comments on City plans and policies related to urban forestry, including updates to the various aspects of the City’s Urban Forest Management Program and Administrative Manual, and, shall among other things: A. Review and provide comments on Tree Plans prior to consideration by the City Council. B. Review and provide comments on the Approved Tree Species Master List prior to consideration by the City Council. C. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed City Tree removals except in the case of emergency removals. D Advise City Staff regarding programs of public outreach and education in order to promote public understanding of the City’s urban forest, including programs to celebrate and promote Arbor Day. E. Review and consider Heritage Tree applications in consultation with the City Arborist, and shall make recommendations to the Planning Commission. F. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed changes to the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. The UFAC meetings are open to the public and are held on the fourth Thursday of the month with the exception of November and December. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Department at [email protected]. 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31962

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) SIGNS AND SIGN MATERIALS PW-RFP-26-01 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services for the purchase and delivery of various signs and sign hardware. Goods shall be provided in accordance with city terms, conditions and this scope of work. Contractor shall supply City with various signs and hardware on an “as-needed” basis for the entire contract term. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31956

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 25th day of March, 2026, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-015, CDP25-015 APN: 300-060-20-00 Location: 1335 Crest Road Owner/Applicant: Nicole and Ari Gesher Revocable Trust Applicant Representative: Marcos Vanorden De Assis, Matrix Design Studio Zone: R1-40 Overlay Zone: Bluff Slope Canyon, WUI Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner, 858-704-3653 or [email protected] Description: A request for a Design Review Permit to construct a 273 square foot detached single-car garage with an attached 78 square foot covered porch, and associated six-foot-tall fencing on the north side yard. Note: The project is located in the Coastal Commission’s Appeals Jurisdiction. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on March 12, 2026 03/13/2026 CN 32029

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 25th day of March, 2026, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-003 APN: 299-280-28-00 Location: 462 15th Street Owner/Applicant: Bryan Crino, K&L Western Property LLC Applicant Representative: Steven Florman, Florman Architects Inc. Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner, 858-704-3653 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review Permit to enlarge an existing, elevated deck by 75 square feet at the rear of an existing two-story residence. The deck extension would be surrounded by a 42-inch-tall glass safety railing. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on March 12, 2026 03/13/2026 CN 32028

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 25th day of March, 2026, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-010, CDP25-011, LC25-007 APN: 299-066-13-00 and 299-066-12-00 Location: 157 26th Street Owner/Applicant: Daniel and Audrey Dornier Zone: R1-5B Overlay Zone: Floodplain and Coastal Appeals Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner, 858-704-3647 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review, Coastal Development, and Land Conservation Permits to demolish an existing two-story single dwelling unit and construct a new two-story single dwelling unit residence with attached garages and perform associated grading, landscape and site improvements on property located in the Floodplain Overlay Zone. Note: This project is located in the Coastal Commission’s Appeals Jurisdiction. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on March 12, 2026 03/13/2026 CN 32027

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 25th day of March, 2026, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-017, LC26-002 APN: 301-033-11-00 Location: 495 Ocean View Avenue Owner/Applicant: John and Pauline Freedman Applicant Representative: Kim Grant Design Zone: CVPP Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner, 858-793-6148 or [email protected] Description: A request for a Design Review Permit (DRB25-017) and Land Conservation Permit (LC26-002) for the exterior renovation of an existing residence to include an increase in the height of the roof by approximately 17 inches maximum, to construct FAR exempt storage areas on the east side of the residence, to enclose a portion of the covered entry courtyard, and to make modifications to decking, doors, windows, skylights, siding, exterior lighting, fences, walls, hardscape and landscape including minor grading. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on March 12, 2026 03/13/2026 CN 32026

CITY OF SAN MARCOS INVITATION FOR BID (IFB CONBID 26-01) SAN MARCOS BOULEVARD RECONSTRUCTION PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites bids for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Bids are due up to the hour of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026. PRE-BID MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION Work will include asphalt pavement removal and replacement, median curb removal and reconstruction, signage and striping improvements, and landscape and irrigation. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK The work to be constructed at San Marcos Blvd. between Knights Realm and Rancho Santa Fe Rd. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $451,349.00. TERM Forty (40) Working Days. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Contractors Type A General Engineering License or California Contractors Type B General Building Contractor License. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 03/13/2026 CN 32015

City of Del Mar NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) the City of Del Mar (City) has completed a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for the San Dieguito Lagoon Levee, Habitat Enhancement, and Trail Project (Project). Project Name: San Dieguito Lagoon Levee, Habitat Enhancement, and Trail Project Project Location: The Project is located along the riverbanks of the San Dieguito River within the City of Del Mar, west of the Jimmy Durante Boulevard Bridge, and between the Del Mar Fairgrounds and the City’s Public Works Facility. Project Description: The Project consists of three reaches of the shoreline: North Riverbank, Southeast Riverbank, and Southwest Riverbank. The Project would involve incorporation of living levee design concepts to improve resilience to sea level rise (SLR), provide flood protection, meet FEMA’s No Rise certification standard for the floodplain, improve local water quality, improve public access, and enhance biodiversity. Additionally, the Project includes removal of an existing Public Works Facility structure out from the FEMA floodway, and flood protection. A new Public Works Facility structure (i.e., prefabricated, mobile structure) would be located on the southwestern side of the existing Public Works Facility property, beyond the limits of the floodway, in compliance with FEMA’s floodplain standards. Findings: The Draft MND identifies potentially significant impacts with respect to biological resources, cultural resources, noise, and tribal cultural resources. Mitigation measures have been incorporated into the Project that either avoid or reduce Project impacts to less-than-significant levels. Public Review: Printed copies of the Draft MND are on file and are available for public review at: City of Del Mar, Community Planning and Community Development, 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014. Written comments will be accepted from March 18, 2026 to April 17, 2026. Any person wishing to comment on the adequacy of these documents must submit comments in writing at the address below or via email to [email protected] City of Del Mar Attention: Amanda Lee, Principal Planner 1050 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014 Public Hearings: All written comments received by April 17, 2026 will be responded to in the Final IS/MND that is presented to the Planning Commission in a noticed public hearing for review and recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will consider the Final IS/MND for adoption at a future noticed public hearing. Separate public hearing notices will be made available prior to each meeting. 03/13/2026 CN 32002

Ciudad de San Marcos Aviso de Audiencias Públicas y Período de Revisión Subvención en Bloque para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG) Plan de Acción Anual 2026-2027 y Enmienda Sustancial POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que la Ciudad de San Marcos llevará a cabo una audiencia pública el martes 24 de marzo de 2026 a las 6:00 PM durante la reunión del Concejo Municipal, que se llevará a cabo en el Ayuntamiento de San Marcos, ubicado en 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, para recibir comentarios sobre las necesidades de vivienda y desarrollo comunitario y los usos propuestos de los fondos CDBG para el Año Fiscal 2026-2027. Los fondos CDBG son fondos federales que deben utilizarse principalmente para actividades que beneficien a residentes y vecindarios de ingresos bajos y moderados, incluyendo asistencia de vivienda, mejoras de vecindarios y servicios públicos. TAMBIÉN SE NOTIFICA que el Borrador del Plan de Acción Anual 2026-2027 incluyendo Enmiendas Sustanciales propuestas a los Planes de Acción Anuales de los Años Fiscales 2025-2026 y 2023-2024, estará disponible para revisión pública y comentarios por escrito desde el 20 de marzo de 2026 hasta el 22 de abril de 2026. Los documentos estarán disponibles en www.sanmarcosca.gov/CDBG y en el Ayuntamiento durante el horario normal de atención. Los comentarios por escrito pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a [email protected] o entregarse en persona en el Ayuntamiento. Todos los comentarios recibidos durante el período de revisión y todo testimonio oral o escrito presentado en la audiencia pública del 28 de abril de 2026 serán considerados antes de la acción final. TAMBIÉN SE NOTIFICA que el Concejo Municipal llevará a cabo una audiencia pública el martes 28 de abril de 2026, a las 6:00 PM en el Ayuntamiento, para considerar la adopción del Plan de Acción Anual 2026-2027 y las Enmiendas Sustanciales a los Planes de Acción Anuales de los Años Fiscales 2025-2026 y 2023-2024. Las reuniones del Concejo Municipal son accesibles para personas con discapacidades. Para solicitar adaptaciones, llame al (760) 744-1050 al menos 72 horas antes de la audiencia. Para más información, comuníquese con Housing & Neighborhood Services al [email protected] o al (760) 744-1050 x4517. 03/13/2026 CN 31995

City of San Marcos Notice of Public Hearings and Public Review Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) FY 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan and Substantial Amendment NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM during the City Council meeting, located at San Marcos City Hall at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, to receive input on housing and community development needs and proposed uses of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. CDBG funds are federal funds that must be used primarily for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents and neighborhoods, including housing assistance, neighborhood improvements, and public services. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Draft FY 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan, including proposed Substantial Amendments to the FY 2025-2026 and FY 2023-2024 Annual Action Plans, will be available for public review and written comment from March 20, 2026, through April 22, 2026. Documents will be available at www.sanmarcosca.gov/CDBG and at City Hall during normal business hours. Written comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or delivered in person at City Hall. All written comments received during the review period and all oral and written testimony received during the public hearing on April 28, 2026, will be considered prior to final action. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM at City Hall to consider adoption of the FY 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan and Substantial Amendments to the FY 2025-2026 and FY 2023-2024 Annual Action Plans. City Council meetings are accessible to persons with disabilities; however, if you require special accommodation, please contact the City Clerk department via phone at (760) 744-1050 at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing date. For additional information, contact Housing & Neighborhood Services at [email protected] or (760) 744-1050 x4517. 03/13/2026 CN 31994

CITY OF SAN MARCOS INVITATION FOR BIDS (PW IFB 26-01) AS-NEEDED SPORTS FIELD RENOVATION SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites bids for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Bids are due up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 01, 2026. WORK DESCRIPTION The work generally consists of as-needed sports field renovation services. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK Work will take place at various park locations throughout the City of San Marcos. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $500,000.00. TERM Maximum of five (5) years. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor must possess a valid California C-27 Landscape Contractor license at the time of contract award. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 03/13/2026 CN 31990

BATCH: AFC-4076, 4054, 4072 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/2/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE SAN DIEGO CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 110114 B0548215H MCS22052DZ 220 EVERY 52 214-010-94-00 HAROLD W ALEXANDER AND DENISE E HILLIS ALEXANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/21/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0462239 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $31607.37 110115 B0552695S MCS11219AZ 112 EVERY 19 214-010-94-00 HOLLYMARIE BRITT AND LAWRENCE JAMES PROKUP WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0066884 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $33941.00 110118 B0542735S MCS22249BZ 222 EVERY 49 214-010-94-00 NAILAH SHARON DENISE HUBBARD A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2022 06/09/2022 2022-0242222 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $23719.41 110119 B0552085P MCS12323CZ 123 EVERY 23 214-010-94-00 ZEEMAN JENNINGS AND CAROL JENNINGS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2023 03/09/2023 2023-0060361 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $32682.64 110120 B0552875S MCS23134DZ 231 EVERY 34 214-010-94-00 SHELDON MITCHELL AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/17/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0066960 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $37157.74 110122 B0451225H MCS11032BZ 110 EVERY 32 214-010-94-00 NANCY L. SPEER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2015 08/27/2015 2015-0454005 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $13245.57 110123 B0532715H MCS10139AZ 101 EVERY 39 214-010-94-00 BANKOLE FELIX TEMI-FAROMOJU AND TEMITOPE A. TEMI-FAROMOJU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2020 11/25/2020 2020-0749850 3/24/2025 2025-0073889 $26445.40 111317 B0507445H MCS10616AE 106 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 TORI FOSDICK BURFORD A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315512 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $19859.35 111318 B0506485H MCS30511BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 11 214-010-94-00 THOMAS G. CASSIDA AND LISA M. CASSIDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283262 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $16553.82 111320 B0558935C MCS11029BZ 110 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL LANE A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/09/2023 07/20/2023 2023-0190657 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $39756.32 111321 B0547785P MCS31846AZ 318 ANNUAL 46 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY LANE AND PHUONG LANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/31/2022 11/17/2022 2022-0439965 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $29094.89 111322 B0530265H MCS21321AZ 213 ANNUAL 21 214-010-94-00 PAUL M. NUFER AND MICHELE M. NUFER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2020 03/05/2020 2020-0114472 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $30122.08 111324 B0576415S MCS11152CO 111 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 TERESA E. TAYLOR A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/19/2025 03/06/2025 2025-0056849 9/12/2025 2025-0253646 $18748.49 111668 B0575165H MSC10221BZ 102 EVERY 21 214-010-94-00 RUSSEL HARVEY BOWLING AND MARGARET LYN BOWLING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/14/2024 02/06/2025 2025-0030304 12/4/2025 2025-0342328 $15858.82 111669 B0538015C MCS32107CZ 321 EVERY 07 214-010-94-00 PILAR G. MARTIN A WIDOWED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0715552 12/4/2025 2025-0342328 $25100.74 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/5/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31996

BATCH: AFC-4074 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/2/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SAN DIEGO CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 111537 B0521375S GMP691404D1Z 6914 Annual 4 211-131-13-00 ROBERTO A. ACEVEDO A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2019 05/30/2019 2019-0206740 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $15264.52 111538 B0574295H GMP582233B1Z 5822 Annual 33 211-131-11-00 FRANK BUMP AND MICHELLE BUMP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/10/2024 01/02/2025 2025-0001066 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $42216.34 111539 B0575095H GMP541605DO 5416 Odd 5 211-130-03-00 PAULA CANELLI A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/04/2024 02/06/2025 2025-0030427 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $16569.62 111540 B0558775C GMP543302BO 5433 Odd 2 211-130-03-00 SARA CATHERINE DAVIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/24/2023 07/20/2023 2023-0190723 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $18215.32 111541 B0503495S GMO604313L2Z 6043 Annual 13 211-131-11-00 CONSTANCE M. ELLINGTON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/10/2018 05/24/2018 2018-0210220 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $23789.10 111542 B0544885S GMO603114A1Z 6031 Annual 14 211-131-11-00 JERMAINE J. ERVIN AND CHERYL R. ERVIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/02/2022 8/18/2022 2022-0333641 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $31503.26 111543 B0445395H GMP591117E2Z 5911 Annual 17 211-131-11-00 KATHLEEN A. GUY TRUSTEE OF THE GUY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 23 2005 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/04/2015 05/21/2015 2015-0258739 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $15100.40 111545 B0444275H GMP592252AZ 5922 Annual 52 211-131-11-00 MARION F. HAYNES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2015 02/23/2015 2015-0196384 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $8716.28 111546 B0530905S GMP612302D1O 6123 Odd 2 211-131-11-00 TANAYAH L. HENRY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/08/2020 04/02/2020 2020-0168648 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $15003.68 111547 B0554045S GMP532318AO 5323 Odd 18 211-130-03-00 CHRISTOPHER M HILGER A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0082061 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $23149.08 111549 B0507365H GMP612340D1Z 6123 Annual 40 211-131-11-00 ERICK L. HOUG A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/18/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315920 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $16908.17 111550 B0527095H GMP652126D1Z 6521 Annual 26 211-131-13-00 SUNNY R. IGNES A(N) MARRIED MAN DANIELLE A. IGNES A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AND DANABELLE IGNES A(N) SINGLE FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/06/2019 11/07/2019 2019-0511926 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $20501.60 111551 B0520305S GMP582201D1E 5822 Even 1 211-131-11-00 DERRICK DERAY JEFFERSON AND NICOLE EVETTE BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/14/2019 05/02/2019 2019-0162919 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $13424.99 111552 B0544415P GMP681330A1Z 6813 Annual 30 211-131-13-00 RABAE LIDGETT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2022 08/04/2022 2022-0316688 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $40738.31 111553 B0504115H GMP612308D1E 6123 Even 8 211-131-11-00 RICHARD LOWRY AND MICHELLE EDWARDS-LOWRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2018 06/07/2018 2018-0229990 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $9593.89 111555 B0514495S GMP611248A1Z 6112 Annual 48 211-131-11-00 DENNIS NECESITO AND CORINA ISABEL NECESITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2018 12/14/2018 2018-0513178 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $20413.25 111556 B0550825H GMP693220A1O 6932 Odd 20 211-131-13-00 JOAN MACARIO NOGUEDA REYES AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JESSICA CLAUDIO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/12/2022 02/16/2023 2023-0040130 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $23348.97 111557 B0525225S GMP602209D1O 6022 Odd 9 211-131-11-00 COLEE PITCHFORD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2019 09/19/2019 2019-0410437 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $13706.14 111558 B0499005H GMP662421D1O 6624 Odd 21 211-131-13-00 DAVID L. POTIGIAN AND CARMEN LILIANA POTIGIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2018 02/15/2018 2018-0060414 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $13566.59 111559 B0540495C GMO511314A1Z 5113 Annual 14 211-130-02-00 SEAN THOMAS AND HOLLY THOMAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2022 03/03/2022 2022-0096275 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $29789.71 111561 B0509895C GMP611452A1Z 6114 Annual 52 211-131-11-00 ESTELLE NAOMI VAUGHN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2018 09/20/2018 2018-0393301 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $24855.89 111562 B0504805S GMP601320A1O 6013 Odd 20 211-131-11-00 EDUARDO ALBERTO VAZQUEZ AND BLANCA F. CASTILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0252015 12/4/2025 2025-0342354 $16317.32 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/5/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31993

T.S. No. 141962-CA APN: 214-353-18-46 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/6/2026 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/15/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0364951 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BERNADINE SIPIN, UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 874 HOLLYHOCK COURT, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $449,344.85 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 141962-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 141962-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 958107_141962-CA 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31991

BATCH: AFC-4073 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CORONADO BEACH RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 4/9/2026 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT LOCATION OF CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY (FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE) 16835 W. BERNARDO DR. #214 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 111523 31036Z 310AZ36 310 EACH 36 537-570-69-36 EDNA WEAVER A WIDOW 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4391.54 111524 11426E CBR11426CE 114 EACH EVEN 26 537-572-34-26 DONALD C. CONDIE AND LOUELLA J. CONDIE (OR THEIR SUCCESSORS) AS TRUSTEE OF THE CONDIE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH __ 2004 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $3514.11 111525 31719Z 317BZ19 317 EACH 19 537-570-75-19 ROBERT GEORGE WENDELL KAPPEL TRUSTEE OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE KAPPEL TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 21 2005 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY SUB-TRUSTS THEREOF 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5913.47 111526 31317Z 313CZ17 313 EACH 17 537-570-72-17 E. JOYCE GARRISON A WIDOW AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $6160.33 111527 31720Z 317BZ20 317 EACH 20 537-570-75-20 KERN E. KENYON AND JULIE KENTON TRUSTEES OF THE KENYON FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 2 1992 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5417.64 111528 31512Z 315BZ12 315 EACH 12 537-570-74-12 LEONARD HALPERN TRUSTEE AND FRANCES HALPERN TRUSTEE … OF THE HALPERN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 6 1978 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $6931.20 111529 31518Z HCO31518BZ 315 EACH 18 537-570-74-18 JERROLD RAY DENCHFIELD AND ROSEZEPHA C. DENCHFIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5503.60 111530 20512Z CBR20512AZ 205 EACH 12 537-570-45-12 ROBERT C. VAUGHN AND JOYCE M. VAUGHN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4791.82 111531 21252Z 212BZ52 212 EACH 52 537-570-52-52 JOHN D. MILLER AND NADINE MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4090.23 111532 30749Z 304AZ49 307 EACH 49 537-570-66-49 FRANKLIN D. HARRISON AND BRENDA F. HARRISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5757.58 111533 31513Z 315BZ13 315 EACH 13 537-570-74-13 CHRISTOPHER J. ROUIN A SINGLE MAN AND DARLEEN A. HOUSE A WIDOW AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5250.70 111534 21722Z 217BZ22 217 EACH 22 537-570-56-22 CHARLES E. HAWKINS AND DELMA J. HAWKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $5063.14 111535 10713Z 107AZ13 107 EACH 13 537-570-28-13 JOHN F. JAKWAY AND CAROL A. JAKWAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4322.17 111536 11545Z HCO11545BZ 115 EACH 45 537-570-35-45 JOHN F. JAKWAY AND CAROL ANN JAKWAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/8/2025 10/24/2025 2025-0299100 12/2/2025 2025-0339640 $4168.27 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1415 ORANGE AVENUE, CORONADO, CA, 92118 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 3/3/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 16835 W. BERNARDO DR. #214 SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/27/2026 CN 31989

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-03098-RM-CA Title No. RTSG2510-CA-3951512 APN. 260-671-52-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/31/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Susan Diane Sigmund, Trustee of The Susan Diane Sigmund Living Trust, dated July 12, 2018 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0029468 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale; : 04/13/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $299,898.74 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1383 Evergreen Dr, Cardiff By The Sea, CA 92007 A.PN.: 260-671-52-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03098-RM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03098-RM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee, Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 02/23/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation ¢/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4866988 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026 CN 31970

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1029650-BF Order No.: 250646048-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/19/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MARTIN DURON ARCOS AND MARIA A. DURON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 1/21/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0045004 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/17/2026 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $27,757.22 The purported property address is: 6150 PASEO PICADOR, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 221-870-01-33 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1029650-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1029650-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1029650-BF and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1029650-BF IDSPub #0293304 3/6/2026 3/13/2026 3/20/2026 CN 31960

Title Order No.: LTTSG2501102 Trustee Sale No.: 88546 Loan No.: 399546423 APN: 143-202-08-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/27/2024 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 3/23/2026 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/1/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0264215 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MARINA VISTA VILLAS, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor BEST LENDING FUND I, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 812 N. CLEVELAND STREET #A OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,324,212.62 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/18/2026 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. “Please be advised that the trustee may require entity or trust bidders at this trustee’s sale to provide Information, documentation and/or certification of the vesting instructions and the data required to be reported pursuant to FinCEN regulations effective for transfers of residential real property to covered transferees on or after March 1, 2026. The required information must be provided to the trustee before a trustee’s deed upon sale will be issued for covered transfer. Additional information regarding these regulations and the required transferee Information and certifications can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/29/2024 -19198/anti-money-laundering-regulations-for-residential-real-estate-transfers and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs#d 5 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88546. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88546 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. XHIBIT “A” Legal Description For APN/Parcel ID(s): 143-202-08-01 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A Condominium comprised of: Parcel A: An undivided 1/3 interest in the Common Area as tenants in common in and to Parcel 1 of Marina Vista Villas, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Parcel Map thereof No. 21981, filed in the office of the County Recorder, of San Diego County, December 13, 2022 as File No. 2022-7000638 of Official Records, as shown on that certain “Condominium Plan for Marina Vista Villas” recorded December 15, 2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0345911 of Official Records covering the Condominium (“Condominium Plan”), and as described in that certain “Declaration of Marina Vista Villas Homeowners Association” recorded December 20, 2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0349583 of Official Records of said County, collectively the “Common Area”. Parcel B: Unit A (“Unit”), as shown on the Condominium Plan. Parcel C: Those certain Exclusive Use Easement Areas as set forth in the Condominium Plan which are assigned to grantee, which Exclusive Use Easement Areas will be appurtenant to Parcel B. STOX 957999_88546 02/27/2026, 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31922

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010467892 Title Order No.: 250278146 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/09/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/13/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0579577 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NADINE M. JETT, A SINGLE WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/25/2026 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 14898 OAK CREEK, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 133-370-18-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $594,372.40. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010467892. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010467892 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/17/2026 A-4866134 02/27/2026, 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31921

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 330-100082-CP (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: Jonpaul Alfred, Assets of Peace Pies, 133 Daphne Street, Encinitas, CA 92024; Peace Pies 4230 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 1049 Cypress Drive, Vista, CA 92084 (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: Jhonatan Velazquez and Armando Martin Del Campo, AND/OR ASSIGNEE, 5820 Oberlin Drive, Ste. 105 San Diego, CA 92121 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the furniture, fixtures and equipment, lease and leasehold improvements of that certain business located at: Assets of Peace Pies, 133 Daphne Street, Encinitas, CA 92024 (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: Assets of Peace Pies (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is April 1, 2026 at the office of Glen Oaks Escrow, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92103, Escrow No. 330-100082-CP, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo. (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last date for filing claims is March 30, 2026. (10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: BUYER(S): By: /s/ Jhonatan Velazquez By: /s/ Armando Martin Del Campo 3/13/26 CNS-4021125# CNS 32014

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU012093N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joseph Miguel Paez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joseph Miguel Paez change to proposed name: Avery Ines Paez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 01, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/04/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32013

Storage Lien Sale This sale is being conducted pursuant to the California Self Storage Lien Act due to unpaid rent and charges, leading to the enforcement of a Lien on personal property within the storage units. Tenants have the right to redeem their property by paying the outstanding lien amount and associated expenses before the sale. The personal property from the listed storage units will be sold through online competitive bidding at www.storagetreasures.com All Storage Encinitas 860 Regal Road Encinitas CA 92024 760-436-2338 Auction Date: 03/20/2026 Auction Time: ending at 9:00am Tenant Unit and Name: CU232 Carolina Montes EU036 Joyce DuJour CU200 Rachael Hammond 3/13/2026 CN 32006

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EDWARD H. GEGAX Case # 37-2020-00024537-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Edward H. Gegax. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kristi Gegax in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kristi Gegax be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 23, 2026; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Kristi Gegax 11906 Indianhead Dr. Austin TX 78753 Telephone: 760.877.6774 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31988

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/25/2026 at 2:30 PM. Kirsten Olson; Kirsten Olson; Delilah West; Christopher Russell; Tom Corelis; Julie Langford; Rosa Ramos; Sergio Merino; Shannon Conley. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31958

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALD E. RIGGS Case # 26PE000437C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerald E. Riggs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Benowitz in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Benowitz be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 01, 2026; Time: 8:45 a.m.; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Olivia Olsen Hansen 11622 El Camino Real, Ste 100 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.461.4191 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31957

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD T. JOHNSON aka RICHARD THEODORE JOHNSON aka R.T. Case# 26PE000454C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard T. Johnson; Richard Theodore Johnson; R.T. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Munoz, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Munoz be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 24, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory J. Belnap, Esq.; Heather N. Phillips, Esq.; Brent S. McDonald, Esq. THOMPSON & BELNAP 400 S Melrose Dr., Ste 111 Vista, CA 92081 Telephone: 760.705.1334 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31952

STATE OF INDIANA VIGO CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION TWO TERM 2026 CAUSE NO: 84D02 2512 DN 9883 IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF ETHAN A. MANNING and SAMANTHA MANNING ORDER Court receives notice that Petitioner/Husband has been unable to serve Respondent/Wife with the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by mail as it has been returned. Petitioner needs to have Respondent served by publication and submit the Affidavit of Publication if he wishes to move forward with the divorce. SO ORDERED ON 02/06/2026 s/s Lakshmi Reedy, Judge PUBLICATION YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 18th day of February 2026, Ethan A. Manning filed in the Office of the Clerk of Vigo County, State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against Samantha Manning. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that unless you respond within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice of this action, said Petition will be heard and determined by the Court. Filed: 02/18/2026 s/s LeAna Moore Clerk of the Circuit Court Vigo Superior Court Vigo County, Indiana 33 S Third St Terre Haute, IN 47807 NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31949

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU008528N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Isabella Franceschetti filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Isabella Franceschetti change to proposed name: Isabella Foschini. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 03, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/18/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31943

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU009677N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chantelle Baroni and Josh Baroni filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chantelle Baroni change to proposed name: Chantelle Paiton. b. Present name: Donovan Christian Baroni change to proposed name: Donovan Christian Paiton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/23/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31936

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CU024291N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JASON SHEPPARD, individually and doing business as COAST AUTO CARE; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CLINTON CROSSER, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robert Hill Law Offices of Robert L. Hill, APC 5055 Avenida Encinas Ste 100 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.448.4425 Date: (Fecha), 05/12/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Cruz Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31935

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL SULLIVAN Case # 26PE000433C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of James Michael Sullivan. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Donald Sullivan in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Donald Sullivan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 01, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John Park, Esq. and Cammy Ha, Esq 4900 Hopyard Road, Ste 100 Pleasanton CA 94588 Telephone: 925.320.7077 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31930

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU901301N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Gonzalez change to proposed name: Cynthia G Esparza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/13/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31890

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 25PSFL01290 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Brendan Jules Morris You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Jacqueline Garcia Morris You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): Superior Court East District 400 Civic Center Plaza Pomona CA 91766 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Jacqueline Garcia Morris 1515 Valcaros Ave. Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Date (Fecha): 08/21/2025 David W. Slayton, Clerk, by (Secretario, por), M.L. Firmalino, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004945 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Court Wise Moms. Located at: 44989 Bellflower Ln., Temecula CA 92592 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariel Gebhard, 44989 Bellflower Ln., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/31/2026 S/Ariel Gebhard, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005545 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Fishing in So Cal. Located at: 649 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Surf Fishing in So Cal LLC, 649 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/10/2026 S/Nicholas Heid, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004799 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit4Fire-12. Located at: 2027 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Ortega, 2027 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Eric Ortega, 2027 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Ortega, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004404 Filed: Feb 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dad’s Pizza. Located at: 342 Euclid Ave. #404, San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A & A Food 2026 Inc., 342 Euclid Ave. #404, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandro Isaac, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004293 Filed: Feb 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Napa Auto Parts. Located at: 560 W. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Genuine Parts Company, 2999 Wildwood Pkwy, Atlanta GA 30339. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Sean Sobczak, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004625 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rampart Garage Doors; B. Rampart Doors; C. Rampart Garage Door: D. Rampart Door; E. Rampart Garage; R. Rampart Garages. Located at: 4950 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thomas Arnold Hannah III, 4950 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2016 S/Thomas A. Hannah III, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004987 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A-1 Self Storage. Located at: 3040 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4579 Mission Gorge Pl. #A, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Caster Family Enterprises Inc., 4579 Mission Gorge Pl. #A, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/1987 S/Brian R. Caster, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005349 Filed: Mar 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Krak Boba. Located at: 4121 Oceanside Blvd. #201, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3603 Mira Flores Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceanside Boulevard Investors LLC, 3603 Mira Flores Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tom Ratowski, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002316 Filed: Jan 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zion Healing San Diego. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Neural Reboot, Inc. 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/22/2024 S/Ryan Huck, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005061 Filed: Mar 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WellBecoming. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #2H, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J Miller Software Services Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003304 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McDearmon Family Management Company. Located at: 1554 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amiee Marie McDearmon, 1554 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amiee Marie McDearmon, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005264 Filed: Mar 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Semper Genesis. Located at: 4815 Contour Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elissa Noel Duggan, 4815 Contour Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/28/2024 S/Elissa Noel Duggan, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004532 Filed: Feb 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine Duncan, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2026 S/Christine Duncan, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005140 Filed: Mar 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Creations Cafe. Located at: 376 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Healthy Creations Cafe Inc., 376 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2007 S/Rhiana Glor, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004049 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seven Suns. Located at: 1413 Higgins St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sara Leckman, 1413 Higgins St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Leckman, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004910 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painting with Rita. Located at: 2883 Demler Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rita Maria Stafford, 2883 Demler Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2022 S/Rita Maria Stafford, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004952 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tess Reaume Hair. Located at: 705 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tessandra Marie Powers, 705 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2024 S/Tessandra Marie Powers, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004619 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sol Y Mar Collective. Located at: 153 S. Sierra Ave. #3, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Norma Alicia McConnell, 153 S Sierra Ave. #3, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Norma Alicia McConnell, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004816 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leodan Services. Located at: 306 S. Meadowbrook Dr. #H, San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leodan Pavon Ricardo, 306 S. Meadowbrook Dr. #H, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/03/2026 S/Leodan Pavon Ricardo, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 32000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005013 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelari Party Rentals. Located at: 5674 El Camino Real #M-2, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Lynn Wells, 5674 El Camino Real #M-2, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Arianna Leticia Johnson, 5674 El Camino Real #M-2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Lynn Wells, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004695 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Lynx Jewelry; B. Golden Lynx. Located at: 2801 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leolani Espaniola, 2801 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas Ca 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Leolani Espaniola, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005004 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jonas Victor Consulting. Located at: 7705 Highwood Ave., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonas B. Victor Sr., 7705 Highwood Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2026 S/Jonas B. Victor Sr., 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31997

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004873 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aces Pool and Leak. Located at: 1884 Palisades Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Bryan, 1884 Palisades Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Bryan, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2026 CN 31992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002965 Filed: Feb 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bornemann Theatre. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg 5, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., Inc., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/04/2024 S/William Mara, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003792 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Lux Entertainment. Located at: 825 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Maerafat Akhavan, 825 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/17/2025 S/Ashley Maerafat Akhavan, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004676 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Baking Company. Located at: 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stock Provisions LLC, 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003720 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New World Productions. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justin Graham Tonnesen, 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/19/2026 S/Justin Graham Tonnesen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003719 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photograph Your Real Estate. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justin Graham Tonnesen, 2848 Jefferson ST. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/19/2026 S/Justin Graham Tonnesen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004445 Filed: Feb 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaworthy Therapy. Located at: 128 S. Darien Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Megan Ann Koraly, 128 S. Darien Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Ann Koraly, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003422 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluffside Living. Located at: 3033 India St. #8, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bluffs Management LLC, 3033 India St. #8, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Cullen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004723 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa Vintage & More. Located at: 1237 University Ave., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3468 Camino Valencia, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Casa Consignment & Estate Sale Services LLC, 3468 Camino Valenica, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen H. Fantus, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004712 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACRE Management. Located at: 1153 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 288, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CVS Investments, PO Box 288, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/20/2020 S/Craig V. Stewart, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004587 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She’s Not Sorry. Located at: 6880 Shearwaters Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #386, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. INCANDERE LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #386, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Julie Sano, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003592 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SciThera Bio. Located at: 9880 Campus Point Dr. #430, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scithera, Inc., 9880 Campus Point Dr #430, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2026 S/Brendan Eckelman, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002674 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forbidden Waxing Co. Located at: 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paper and Skin LLC, 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Jackson, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004567 Filed: Feb 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Deck and Siding. Located at: 3905 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benigno Suarez, 3905 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2026 S/Benigno Suarez, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31965

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9003484 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Tailored Stylist. Located at: 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/01/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9013601. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Freshwater Group LLC, 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Ann Jordan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31955

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004310 Filed: Feb 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sola Jay. Located at: 1651 S. Juniper St. #45, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Labban, 1651 S. Juniper St. #45, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Labban, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002397 Filed: Feb 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Coast Highway Flowers. Located at: 1163 S. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria Bazan, 1163 S. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bazan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001866 Filed: Jan 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Wine Co. Located at: 7750 El Camino Real #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Costa Wine Company, Inc., 6671 Titanite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/16/2025 S/Triana Hinchey, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003254 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kristen Guy Copywriting. Located at: 1551 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristen Michele Guy, 1551 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Kristen Michele Guy, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004179 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Timber Sweet; B. Timber Sweet Communications; C. Timber Sweet Enterprises. Located at: 5431 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timber Sweet Consulting LLC, 5431 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2026 S/Jon E. Stearn, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004163 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zavala Builds. Located at: 262 Plumosa Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 262 Plumosa, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Zavala, 262 Plumosa Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/13/2026 S/Andrew Zavala, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003526 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Grooming. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emersons Ruff LLC, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Carly Pok, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003013 Filed: Feb 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 188 Marine. Located at: 14194 Minorca Cove, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Wave Marine LLC, 14194 Minorca Cove, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/12/2026 S/Greg Viehmann, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003542 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Gem Works. Located at: 4059 Carmel View Rd. #34, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan Sean Stoecker, 4059 Carmel View Rd. #34, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Sean Stoecker, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003143 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anabadaus. Located at: 15077 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Codegen Studio LLC, 15077 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Soon Hee Ahn, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003907 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IV League Nurse Prep. Located at: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #2113, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IV League RN Prep LLC, 1968 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kylie Mattia, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003858 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aroma Rest Spa. Located at: 6920 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8502 Summerdale Rd. #01, San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wei Cui, 8502 Summerdale Rd. #01, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Wei Cui, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003912 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WeHangChristmasLights.com. Located at: 2834 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexis Pliego Castro, 2834 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexis Pliego Castro, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003446 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfside Skincare. Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr. #104A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5010 Golondrina Way #63, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Lori Box-Kicinski, 5010 Golondrina Way #63, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Jennifer Lori Box-Kicinski, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003764 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Snake Wranglers. Located at: 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bruce Ireland, 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Holly Ireland, 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/18/2019 S/Bruce Ireland, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003767 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CV Energy Studios. Located at: 14798 Caminito Porte Alegre, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandni Valiathan, 14798 Caminito Porto Alegre, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chandni Valiathan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31927

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9003740 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. USA Tungsten. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/08/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9007000. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. O Innovations LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Oscar Fernando Cruz Sierra, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003478 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behind the Couch; B. Behind thee Couch. Located at: 1515 S. Melrose Dr. #93, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helga V. Flores, 1515 S. Melrose Dr. #93, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2026 S/Helga V. Flores, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003679 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MDF International. Located at: 5731 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MDF Technologies Inc., 5731 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2012 S/Jacques Dallery, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002331 Filed: Feb 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Copper Penny Coffee. Located at: 4670 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ivey Lichelle Hart, 4670 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivey Lichelle Hart, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31917

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003594 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skate Juice. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Monroe Hyden, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2021 S/Brent Monroe Hyden, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003583 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VF25 Studio; B. Midnight Veil Studio. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Monroe Hyden, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Monroe Hyden, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003228 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edda Books. Located at: 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gilman Enterprises, LLC, 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lars Gilman, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003520 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Money Exchange. Located at: 4228 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Artaj Corporation, 607 S. Hill St. #505, Los Angeles CA 90014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mohammad Alkhawaja, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003433 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Coast Masonry. Located at: 1147 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Orton Knutson, 1147 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Samuel Orton Knutson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002631 Filed: Feb 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Slowpoke & Co. Located at: 201 E. Grand Ave. #2A, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ENJ Enterprises, Inc., 210 E. Grand Ave. #2A, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2025 S/Noor Mostafa, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002025 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tickle Atelier Skincare LLC. Located at: 604 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tickler Atelier Skincare LLC, 604 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Tickle, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003360 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kendall Grace Collective. Located at: 6049 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laura Ann Jillson, 6049 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Laura Ann Jillson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003493 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Auto Wholesale. Located at: 5200 Beachside Ln. #116, San Diego CA 92154 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauricio Garcia, 5200 Beachside Ln. #116, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/17/2025 S/Mauricio Garcia, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003230 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RegeneX Med Management LLC. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RegeneX Med Management LLC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Gordon Merkle, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31899

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003229 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chang Encinitas Medical PC. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chang Encinitas Medical PC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Jamie Chang, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002673 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forbidden Fiction Bookshop. Located at: 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paper and Skin LLC, 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Jackson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31897

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003310 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ATS Productions. Located at: 1817 Calle Las Palmas, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Salena Metreger, 1817 Calle Las Palmas, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Salena Metreger, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003343 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Star World Travel. Located at: 4318 Mirage Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131091, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laila Marie Matarwe, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131091, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1984 S/Laila Marie Matarwe, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002118 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. High Thai. Located at: 807 Santa Paula St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Froggy Bazaar LLC, 807 Santa Paula St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/28/2026 S/Joshua England, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003259 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy Equity Advisors. Located at: 1790 Blackbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theodore Aaron Lange Sr., 1790 Blackbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theodore Aaron Lange Sr., 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002531 Filed: Feb 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hodge Holistic Health. Located at: 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Camuel Hodge, 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Camuel Hodge, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002530 Filed: Feb 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Information Services. Located at: 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph John Peterson, 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph John Peterson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003117 Filed: Feb 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Timothy K. McDaniel LLC. Located at: 418 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Major Groove Advisors, LLC, 418 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/21/2026 S/Timothy Keith McDaniel, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31882

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003222 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant IVP, JV. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc.,1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Inland Valley Pipeline, LLC, 33020 Howard Way, Menifee CA 92584. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/10/2026 S/James E. Grant, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9000721 Filed: Jan 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Junk Removal. Located at: 546 Sweet Fennel Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas Henry LaFond, 546 Sweet Fennel Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Henry LaFond, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31880