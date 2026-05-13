Legal Notices, May 15, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 4th day of June 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-008977-2026 GPA/LCPA; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council for the adoption of the Resource Management Element (RME) update. The City is conducting a focused amendment to the RME of its General Plan to address equitable access to open space, rewilding, climate resilience, and habitat connectivity pursuant to Senate Bill 1425 and Assembly Bill 1889. The draft RME amendment is available on the City’s website at: encinitasca.gov/resourcemanagement. A General Plan Amendment (GPA) and Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) are proposed to reflect the adoption of the RME update. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, the project is exempt pursuant to Section 15307 (Class 7), Section 15308 (Class 8), and Section 15300.2. Section 15307 provides a categorical exemption for actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by State law or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, or enhancement of a natural resource where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment. Section 15308 provides a categorical exemption for actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by State or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement, or protection of the environment where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment. Section 15300.2 identifies a series of exceptions, that if applicable, prohibit the application of a categorical exemption and therefore preclude a project from being found categorically exempt. The proposed project is not identified as a prohibited exception; and therefore, the exemption applies. STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Senior Planner – Mobility Coordinator: (760) 633-2686 or [email protected]. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: The GPA includes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCPA must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCPA will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This legal notice of public hearing begins a six-week Notice of Availability public review period (May 15, 2026, through June 26, 2026) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCPA request. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 29 de mayo si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Evan Jedynak, Planificador, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. The proposed GPA is available for review on the City’s website at: encinitasca.gov/resourcemanagement. Hard copies will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 05/15/2026 CN 32366

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/29, 6/12, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM And closed May 25th, 2026 in observance of Memorial Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Melrose Ave. ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008593-2025; FILING DATE: 12/11/2025; APPLICANT: Ross Burnett; LOCATION: 332 Sylvia Street (APN: 256-391-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 1,115-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 15 (R15) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/15/2026 CN 32365

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/15, 5/29, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and closed May 25th, 2026 in observance of Memorial Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Bristol Road Residence – Parcel 1; CASE NUMBERS: CDP-004216-2020, MULTI-005892-2023, DR-005893-2023, CPP-005894-2023; FILING DATE: 12/02/2020; APPLICANT: Nicole Gasperoni; LOCATION: 535 Sheffield Av (APN: 260-282-25-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: This project proposes a coastal development permit for the construction of a new single family home and attached ADU and administrative design review for onsite grading quantities exceeding 8 feet of cut; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-8/Special Study/Coastal zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines Section 15303 (a) – Class 3 – (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) and Section 15304(a) – Class 4 – (Minor Alterations to Land) which exempts projects that include the construction of a primary and secondary (accessory) dwelling units in a residential zone and grading on land with a slope less than 10 percent from environmental review. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Bristol Road Residence – Parcel 2; CASE NUMBERS: CDP-004217-2020 MULTI-005895-2023; DR-005896-2023; CPP-005897-2023; FILING DATE: 12/02/2020; APPLICANT: Nicole Gasperoni; LOCATION: 535 Sheffield Av (APN: 260-282-25-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: This project proposes a coastal development permit for the construction of a new single family home and attached ADU and administrative design review for onsite grading quantities exceeding 8 feet of cut.; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-8/Special Study/Coastal zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines Section 15303 (a) – Class 3 – (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) and Section 15304(a) – Class 4 – (Minor Alterations to Land) which exempts projects that include the construction of a primary and secondary (accessory) dwelling units in a residential zone and grading on land with a slope less than 10 percent from environmental review. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular coastal development permits. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/15/2026 CN 32364

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/15, 5/29 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM And closed May 25th in observance of Memorial Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Vuori Expansion; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-007397-2024, ADR-007621-2024, and CDPNF-007620-2024; FILING DATE: October 11, 2024; APPLICANT: Catie Liuzzi; LOCATION: 625 S Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-161-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A administrative design review and coastal development permit for renovation and expansion of an existing retail space; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Downtown Specific Plan Commerical Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) Zone, Coastal Zone, and Special Study overlay zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 which exempts minor exterior alterations to existing structures. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/15/2026 CN 32363

CITY OF VISTA AND BUENA SANITATION DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista and the Buena Sanitation District will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California regarding Sewer Service Rates for Fiscal Years 2026/27 through 2028/29. Updates to sewer rates are recommended to maintain the sewer utility enterprises and support planned capital improvements of the sewer collections and treatment plant systems. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/15/2026 CN 32356

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, May 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matters: Recreation & Community Services Facility Rental and Program Fees. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Recreation & Community Services Department, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and every other Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by telephoning (760) 643-6151. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/15/2026 CN 32355

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, May 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, for the purpose of considering: 1. Proposed assessments to be imposed on assessable parcels within the City of Vista Lighting and Landscaping District No. 1 for Fiscal Year 2026/2027, at which time any interested person shall have the opportunity to appear, or to submit written comment. 2. Proposed assessments to be imposed on all assessable property within the City of Vista Street Maintenance District No. 1 for Fiscal Year 2026/2027, at which time any interested person shall have the opportunity to appear, or to submit written comment. 3. Proposed assessments to be imposed on assessable parcels within the City of Vista South Melrose Landscape Maintenance District for Fiscal Year 2026/2027, at which time any interested person shall have the opportunity to appear, or to submit written comment. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matters outlined above or by teleconferencing and electronic means consistent with State of California Executive Order N-29-20, for the purpose of considering the proposed assessments, at which time any interested person shall have the opportunity to appear, or to submit written comment. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the FINANCE DEPARTMENT, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and alternate Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by telephoning Mike Sylvia at (760) 643-5367. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/15/2026 CN 32354

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California to obtain citizen views, respond to questions, and amend Chapter 19.08 of the Vista Development Code Section 19.08.012 relating to excavations in newly paved streets to impose a “no cut” moratorium of five years following completion of street paving and three years following chip sealing or slurry seal coating. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760- 643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/15/2026 CN 32353

CITY OF OCEANSIDE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Oceanside will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, to consider the following: REVIEW OF DRAFT 2025 URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN AND DRAFT 2025 WATER SHORTAGE CONTINGENCY PLAN FOR COMPLIANCE WITH THE CALIFORNIA URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLANNING ACT (CALIFORNIA WATER CODE DIVISION 6, PART 2.6). These documents are available for review at www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/water-utilities. Written comments will be accepted through June 2, 2026, and additional comments will be received at the public hearing. For further information on this item or to provide comments, please contact [email protected] or (760) 435-5915. The agenda and staff report, along with information on how to participate virtually, will be available the Monday before the public hearing. You may view this information at www.ci.oceanside.ca.us by clicking on City Council Agenda/Minutes and the June 3, 2026 Staff Reports. If you should wish to challenge this matter in court at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk at or prior to the public hearing at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054. Zeb Navarro City Clerk 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32348

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) NCTD FENCE REPAIR SERVICES PW-RFP-24-04 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services for as-needed, on-call NCTD fence maintenance and repair services. The selected contractor will demonstrate the ability to promptly respond to service requests, utilize quality materials, and perform repairs efficiently and effectively. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. All firms submitting bid proposals must hold a valid California State Fencing Contractor License C-13 at a minimum and/or a California General Contractors License A or B. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32342

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Public hearing and consideration of Resolution No. 2026-34 updating development impact/mitigation fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities; a Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan, in compliance with Government Code section 66002; and an updated fee schedule for the Citywide Development Impact/Mitigation Fees. PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall– City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. In accordance with Section 6062(a) of the Government Code, notice is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: The City Council will review the findings of a Citywide Impact Fee Nexus Study and consider updating development impact/mitigation fees in accordance with the Mitigation Fee Act, California Government Code Section 66000 et seq. and consider the resolution adopting the Citywide Impact Fee Nexus Study, which was prepared by the City and Harris & Associates and includes a Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan, in compliance with Government Code section 66002, and an updated fee schedule for the Citywide Development Impact/Mitigation Fees. The information and data required by Government Code sections 66016 and 66019, including the final draft of the Nexus Study, the Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan (“Project List”), and proposed fees available on the City’s website no later than May 8, 2026, at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/finance/city-financial-studies. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. PLEASE NOTE: Any member of the public, including an applicant for a development project, may submit evidence that the City’s determinations and findings required pursuant to Government Code section 66001(a) are insufficient or that the local agency otherwise failed to comply with Government Code section 66000 et. seq. Evidence submitted may include, but is not limited to, information regarding the proposed fee calculation, assumptions, or methodology or the calculation, assumptions, or methodology for an existing fee upon which the proposed fee or fee increase is based. The City Council will consider any evidence that is timely submitted prior to the close of the public hearing. After consideration of the evidence, the City Council may change or adjust the proposed fee if deemed necessary. Any person challenging any of the above actions in Court may be limited to raising only those issues that they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Encinitas at, or prior to, the public hearing. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. Please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on May 20, 2026. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 18 de junio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Tom Gallup, Director de Finanzas, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32329

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT (District) 2025 URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN (UWMP) This serves as a formal notice that the District is updating its 2025 UWMP pursuant to California Water Code Section 10610. The UWMP can be viewed online at www.vwd.org. A public hearing for the UWMP is scheduled for May 20, 2026, at 201 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069, at 5:00 p.m. Please contact Caitlin Tran at 760-752-7125 or [email protected] for more information. 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32299

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 27th day of May, 2026, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-024, CDP25-022, LC25-006 APN: 300-060-28-00 Location: 1241 Crest Road Owner/Applicant: Holliday Family Partnership, L.P. Owner’s Representative: Elliott Benintendo, Bokal & Sneed Architects Zone: R1-40 Overlay Zone: Bluff, Slope, and Canyon Overlay Zone (BSC-OZ) Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner Project Description: A request for Design Review, Coastal Development, and Land Conservation Permits to construct a new, two-story residential unit over a basement, with an attached garage, associated grading, landscape and other site improvements on a vacant lot. Note: This project is located in the Coastal Commission’s Appeals Jurisdiction. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on May 14, 2026 05/15/2026 CN 32387

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1028 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.30.020 REGARDING THE ATTENDANCE POLICY FOR COUNCIL APPOINTED BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Mayor Martinez, Deputy Mayor Spelich, Councilmembers Quirk and Gaasterland; Noes: 0; Recuse: 0; Absent: 0; Abstain: 0, on May 5, 2026. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager /City Clerk DATE May 5, 2026 05/15/2026 CN 32352

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (ADMIN RFP 25-04) AS-NEEDED RELOCATION CONSULTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 3:00 p.m. (PST) on Friday, June 05, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of providing as-needed consulting services for relocation services. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the RFP documents. LOCATION OF WORK City of San Marcos. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $150,000.00. PROJECT FUNDING The City intends to use the following funds: Local/City funds and all other eligible sources. TERM Maximum of three (3) years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.san-marcos.net/ OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 05/15/2026 CN 32350

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City Council of the City of San Marcos will conduct a Public Hearing at 6:00pm, Tuesday May 26th, 2026, at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos California regarding AB 2561 Recruitment and Retention Efforts. Effective January 1, 2025 AB2561 mandates that local public agencies present information on the status of job vacancies, recruitment, and retention efforts within the agency. Written comments will be submitted to Human Resources by email to [email protected] or in writing to the City of San Marcos, Attn: Human Resources, 1 Civic Center, San Marcos CA 92069. Please include “AB 2561” in the subject line. For consideration, comments must be received no later than May 26, 2026. The meeting agenda and staff report will be posted 72 hours before the meeting on the City’s website. The Council Chambers is accessible to persons with disabilities, however, if you require special accommodations, translation, or interpretation services, please contact the City Clerk’s department at (760) 744-1050 at least 72 hours prior to the hearing date. 05/15/2026 CN 32349

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2025-06429 A.P.N.: 181-151-11-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/28/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SOMEWHERE SAFE LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: Entra Default Solutions, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Phone: (925) 272-4993 Deed of Trust Recorded 4/3/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0082285 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, to be sold: Date of Sale: 6/10/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,300,542.44, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2101 MONTE VISTA DRIVE VISTA AREA, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 181-151-11-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Please be advised that the trustee may require entity or trust bidders at this trustee’s sale to provide information, documentation and/or certification of the vesting instructions and the data required to be reported pursuant to FinCEN regulations effective for transfers of residential real property to covered transferees on or after March 1, 2026. The required information must be provided to the trustee before a trustee’s deed upon sale will be issued for covered transfers. Additional information regarding these regulations and the required transferee information and certifications can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/29/2024-19198/anti-moneylaundering-regulations-for-residential-real-estate-transfersandhttps://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs#D_5 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-683-2468 option 1 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2025-06429. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-683-2468 option 1, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2025-06429 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 5/7/2026 Entra Default Solutions, LLC Katie Milnes, Vice President A-4874327 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026 CN 32357

T.S. No. 144615-CA APN: 161-430-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/24/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/12/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/17/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0205562 the subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded on 07/12/2024 as Instrument 2024-0177442 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LARRY SFERA, UNMARRIED, PETE SFERA, UNMARRIED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1364 BOBOLINK DR, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $158,850.40 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 144615-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 144615-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959437_144615-CA 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026, 05/29/2026 CN 32351

Title Order No.: 99100681 Trustee Sale No.: 88696 Loan No.: 399476490 APN: 158-190-03-37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/2/2023 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/1/2026 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/11/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0275351 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: LISA M. LOPEZ, AS TRUSTEE, OR HER SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST, OF THE LOPEZ FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 10, 2020 , as Trustor FALLBROOK MORTGAGE FUND LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: SEE LEGAL DESCRIPTION AS EXHIBIT ‘A’ The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 335 FIRESIDE ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92058. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $346,066.46 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/30/2026 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. “Please be advised that the trustee may require entity or trust bidders at this trustee’s sale to provide Information, documentation and/or certification of the vesting instructions and the data required to be reported pursuant to FinCEN regulations effective for transfers of residential real property to covered transferees on or after March 1, 2026. The required information must be provided to the trustee before a trustee’s deed upon sale will be issued for covered transfer. Additional information regarding these regulations and the required transferee Information and certifications can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/29/2024-19198/anti-money-laundering-regulations-for-residential-real-estate-transfers and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs#d 5 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88696. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88696 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. S# 88696 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT ‘A’ A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: ALL THAT PORTION OF LOT(S) 3 AND 5 OF LOS ARBOLITOS UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 18, 1973, SHOWN AND DEFINED AS UNIT 37 ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED JANUARY 23, 1973 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 73-020372 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. PARCEL 2: AN UNDIVIDED 1/122ND INTEREST IN AND TO ALL THAT PORTION OF LOTS 3 AND 5 OF LOS ARBOLITOS UNIT NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 18, 1973 AND DEFINED AS COMMON AREA ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED JANUARY 23, 1973 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 73-020372 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY. STOX 959459_88696 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32298

TS No.: 148474-CA APN: 183-401-50-00 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 10/6/2010, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by YE SON PAK AND CHONG PAK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS as trustor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as beneficiary, and was recorded on 10/14/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0552171, in Page 4618, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 12/20/2018, recorded on 1/28/2019, as instrument number 2019-0029470, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower(s) was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 4/22/2026 is $647,731.08; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0280542 notice is hereby given that on 6/1/2026 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: PARCEL 1: LOT 50 OF VISTA TRACT NO. 86-01, PHASE A OF PHASE IV, AREA I OF LOT 3 IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF, NO. 11772, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, APRIL 25, 1987. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, WITHOUT RIGHTS OF SURFACE ENTRY, AS RESERVED IN INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD. PARCEL 2: A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREA” AS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE. THIS EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCEL 1 ABOVE DESCRIBED. THE COMMON AREA IS FOR THE USE OF OWNERS OF LOTS WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AS NOT FOR USE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. Commonly known as: 1607 MADRID DR, VISTA, CA 92081 The sale will be held at: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $655,795.08. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $65,579.51. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $65,579.51 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: April 22, 2026 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner By: Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 Phone: (858) 750-7777 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 959325_148474-CA 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32290

T.S. No. 26-77457 APN: 157-170-16-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALEYOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/19/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JEANETTE M. CABRERA, A SINGLE PERSON Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/12/2021, as Instrument No. 2021-0114295, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/1/2026 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $409,545.04 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4808 SIESTA PL OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N #.: 157-170-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit ZBS Law from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to ZBS Law or ZBS Law’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 26-77457. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 26-77457 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 4/28/2026 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 44744 Pub Dates 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32289

BATCH: AFC-4079, 4077 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/4/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE/ CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 16835 W BERNARDO DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 111671 B0548525H GMP693118BZ 6931 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 TINA BOECKMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0461885 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $25897.24 111672 B0568915J GMP672322L3Z 6723 ANNUAL 22 211-131-13-00 EDGAR BUSTAMANTE AND REMILYN BUSTAMANTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2024 06/27/2024 2024-0162088 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $104315.75 111673 B0528175S GMP521137D1Z 5211 ANNUAL 37 211-130-02-00 ROY E. BYERLY AND BETTE L. BYERLY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/23/2019 12/12/2019 2019-0579442 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $17046.05 111674 B0455145H GMO502352BZ 5023 ANNUAL 52 211-130-02-00 JAMES DAVID DE LOOF AND LORETTA ANN SANDORA-DE LOOF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/11/2015 11/05/2015 2015-0578231 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $8633.22 111675 B0573535H GMO613301A1Z 6133 ANNUAL 1 211-131-11-00 EDUARDO PENAFLOR DILIDILI AND NAOMI ATANACIO DILIDILI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/12/2024 11/26/2024 2024-0328704 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $38141.77 111677 B0558765C GMP612446D1O 6124 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-131-11-00 HANNAH ALEXIS HARRIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND DANIEL FERNANDO GONZALEZ A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2023 07/20/2023 2023-0191739 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $18344.17 111678 B0559495H GMP601218D1E 6012 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 211-131-11-00 JOANNA LEE HOEPPNER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2023 08/10/2023 2023-0216729 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $16998.18 111679 B0553255H GMP691113A1Z 6911 ANNUAL 13 211-131-13-00 RENAE LAVONNE HUNTINGTON AND LOGAN ROSS HUNTINGTON WIFE AND HUSBAND AND BRANDON GYPSY WANNA A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/04/2022 03/23/2023 2023-0074591 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $32504.43 111680 B0551105S GMP701113D1O 7011 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-131-13-00 BRIANA KAYE LUSHECK AND DANIEL J. LUSHECK WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/27/2022 02/23/2023 2023-0046330 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $15421.49 111682 B0556495P GMP8010740L1Z 80107 ANNUAL 40 212-271-04-00 AVELINO MOLINTAS JR. AND HEIDI MOLINTAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2023 05/18/2023 2023-0130368 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $47293.95 111683 B0473715S GMP663333A1Z 6633 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 SUSAN LYNN MURRAY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AND JULIE DACE MURRAY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2016 02/09/2016 2016-0519325 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $8577.80 111684 B0558265H GMO522312D1E 5223 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-130-02-00 EDWIN ERICK SANTIAGO PACHECO A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/04/2023 07/06/2023 2023-0176191 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $18033.91 111685 B0520995C GMP612103A1Z 6121 ANNUAL 3 211-131-11-00 EDWARD R. PAYNE III A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184928 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $24077.02 111686 B0565745J GMP591214AZ 5912 ANNUAL 14 211-131-11-00 PATRICIA KAY POWELL A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/01/2024 03/14/2024 2024-0064331 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $37562.75 111687 B0570215H GMP8011235A1Z 80112 ANNUAL 35 212-271-04-00 ANA GABRIELA SIMONS A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2024 08/15/2024 2024-0217086 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $44378.38 111688 B0539835C GMP612428D1Z 6124 ANNUAL 28 211-131-11-00 RHODA THALMAN AND KYLE THALMAN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/20/2021 01/20/2022 2022-0028729 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $25415.46 111825 B0518685H GMP612420B1Z 6124 ANNUAL 20 211-131-11-00 STEPHEN A. BELL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/04/2019 03/28/2019 2019-0110432 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $22599.85 111826 B0479535C GMO512302A1E 5123 BIENNIAL EVEN 2 211-130-02-00 DANIELLE BIANCHINI A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028871 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $50644.85 111827 B0544285P GMP652339A1Z 6523 ANNUAL 39 211-131-13-00 JOHN CAIN AND THERESA D. CAIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/05/2022 08/04/2022 2022-0316847 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $24887.30 111828 B0497855S GMP533348AE 5333 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-130-03-00 BOGDAN M. FUCHILO AND NATALIE V. FUCHILO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2018 01/18/2018 2018-0019167 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $15135.37 111830 B0550295C GMP692216B1Z 6922 ANNUAL 16 211-131-13-00 GERASIMOS KREMASTOULIS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND MARIA RIVERO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/15/2022 02/02/2023 2023-0027267 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $23900.53 111831 B0572595S GMP652145B1Z 6521 ANNUAL 45 211-131-13-00 ROXANNE MISHELE UOTILA LUNDSTROM A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/08/2024 10/31/2024 2024-0300234 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $26768.08 111833 B0498105H GMO603436B1Z 6034 ANNUAL 36 211-131-11-00 CYNTHIA ELLEN PETERSEN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND PATTY S. MITCHELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/08/2018 01/25/2018 2018-0029589 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $16081.22 111834 B0495025C GMP601205B1E 6012 BIENNIAL EVEN 5 211-131-11-00 RICHARD A. NERBY AND JULIE M. NERBY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2017 11/16/2017 2017-0534331 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $10959.70 111835 B0522895C GMO614205L2Z 6142 ANNUAL 5 211-131-11-00 FERNANDO A. PORTILLO AND ROXANNE E. PORTILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2019 07/11/2019 2019-0275713 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $32080.76 111836 B0545715S GMP701236D1Z 7012 ANNUAL 36 211-131-13-00 HERIBERTO RAMIREZ AND JENNIFER O’MARA-RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2022 09/22/2022 2022-0371958 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $36851.30 111837 B0563385P GMP682219D1E 6822 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 211-131-13-00 LIZZETTE RIVERA A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/21/2023 12/28/2023 2023-0354306 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $17642.31 111838 B0568615P GMP673115L2Z 6731 ANNUAL 15 211-131-13-00 FRANK ROMERO AND DEBORAH JEAN ROMERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2024 06/20/2024 2024-0154988 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $42363.12 111840 B0503725H GMP612434B1Z 6124 ANNUAL 34 211-131-11-00 SANDRA E. SCROGGINS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/12/2018 05/31/2018 2018-0218804 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $59281.74 111841 B0569045S GMP8010301D1Z 80103 ANNUAL 1 212-271-04-00 LORETTA JANE THOMPSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2024 07/03/2024 2024-0168698 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $27326.41 111842 B0467305H GMP533319AO 5333 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-130-03-00 RICHARD D. WILLIAMS JR. AND HEATHER N. WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA N.A. 04/22/2016 06/16/2016 2016-0297031 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $39983.42 111843 B0547765P GMO501647DE 5016 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-130-02-00 DOUGLAS SCOTT WOLF A SINGLE MAN AND TINA M KIRBY A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/30/2022 11/17/2022 2022-0439979 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $15701.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 4/28/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, #214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32288

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30627-PM-CA Title No. 101-10851663 A.P.N. 162-291-47-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/11/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert C. Nelson, Trustee of the Robert C. Nelson Revocable Trust dated September 10, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/16/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0441731 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 07/01/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $340,248.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3521 Pear Blossom Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 162-291-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may quality as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31,2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/21/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4872522 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32261

T.S. No. 25-77118 APN: 121-270-58-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/9/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DEBORAH READ-KLUG AND IRV KLUG, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/17/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0118510, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/27/2026 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $160,748.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 370 SPANISH SPUR FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N #.: 121-270-58-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit ZBS Law from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320 ). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to ZBS Law or ZBS Law’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com , using the 25-77118. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 25-77118 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 4/21/2026 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 47651 Pub Dates 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32239

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELODY J. FLANAGAN Case# 26PE001219C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Melody J. Flanagan. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Flanagan, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Flanagan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 16, 2026; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32359

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: June 2, 2026 ,at 10:00am Sarah Lawrence Scop and const The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 5/15/26 CNS-4040256# CN 32347

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction Date: May 26th at 10:am. Auction will be conducted at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following items: clothes, Furniture, household goods, Cabinets, Tools, small appliances, etc. Units belong to a 2nd Hand resaler and will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Miles Kovacevic 2 Miles Kovacevic 3 Miles Kovacevic 5 Miles Kovacevic 24 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32335

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Notice is hereby given that pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1988, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Melissa Farmer at 200 North El Camino Real, Space 82, Oceanside, CA 92058. Items consist of: Furniture including chairs, tables, a sofa, benches, bar stools, a vanity table, shelving units, cabinets, and a filing cabinet; household items including rugs, curtains, lamps, mirrors, wall décor, framed pictures, clocks, and decorative items; electronics including (2) televisions, speakers, (1) desktop apple computer, a router/modem, (1) printer, and a small electronic device; appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, toaster ovens, coffee maker, blender, and vacuum; kitchenware including dishes, mugs, utensils, and related items; office items including a desk, office chair, and desk lamp; bedding and clothing including beds, (2) mattresses, pillows, blankets, and assorted clothing; pet-related items including pet beds, cat tree, scratching post, litter box, crates, and accessories; musical instrument including a guitar; storage items including boxes, storage bins, containers, and shelving; outdoor and plant items including potted plants, plant stands, watering can, and outdoor rug; and miscellaneous personal items and household goods. The property will be sold at public auction by Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park after proper notice of belief of abandonment having been issued. Auction will occur on May 21, 2026 at 10:00 am at 200 North El Camino Real, Space 82, Oceanside, CA 92058. Cash only, purchased items must be removed at time of sale. By: Valerie Raj, Authorized Agent for Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park, 714-480-6828 5/8, 5/15/26 CNS-4039905# CN 32315

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. “SuperStorage” 415 Olive Ave and 433 Plymouth Dr, Vista, CA 92083, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after May 19th, 2026 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Irving Renato Solorzano(10×20) Fernando Ackel (10×20) Marjorie Mcginnis (11×24) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Dated this 3rd day of May 2026. To view items and units up for auction, go to StorageTreasures.com Auction by StorageTreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503 Auctioneer License: 3112562 Bond# SuperStorage (760) 726-1800 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32314

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF YORK IN THE PROBATE COURT SUMMONS 2026ES4600572 Peggy Hamilton Fish, Petitioner, -vs- Peggy Hamilton Fish, John Doe and Jane Doe Respondents. TO THE UNKNOWN RESPONDENTS, JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Petition in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Petition on the Petitioner’s attorney, James R. Honeycutt, at his office at 402 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, South Carolina, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Petition within the time aforesaid, the Petitioner in this action will demand from the Court judgment by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. Dated at Fort Mill, South Carolina on the 13th day of April, 2026. JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner P.O. Box 937 Fort Mill, SC 29716-0937 (803)547-7581 NOTICE TO UNKNOWN RESPONDENTS, JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Petition in the above-entitled action, together with the Summons, of which the foregoing is a copy, has been filed in the Office of the Probate Court for York County, South Carolina. JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS 2026ES4600572 Petitioner alleges: Petitioner, as Petitioner and Respondent, is a resident of York County, South Carolina; Respondents, John Doe and Jane Doe are fictional Respondents representing any unknown heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton; and this Court has jurisdiction of the within matter. Petitioner’s brother, Justin Aaron Hamilton died intestate on January 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. Justin Aaron Hamilton was not married and had no children. Petitioner is Justin Aaron Hamilton’s only sibling. Justin Aaron Hamilton did not have a Last Will and Testament. There has been no probate of Justin’s estate. Justin died owning no real property. At the time of Justin Aaron Hamilton’s death, he owned 416 shares of DXCOM stock, account number XXXX-1953. The stock is held by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley refuses to release the stock or transfer ownership without a determination by the Court of heirs. Petitioner has been attempting to recover the DXCOM stock since June 2, 2015, but has been unsuccessful. John Doe and Jane Doe are fictious people named herein to represent any unknown heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton. Petitioner seeks that the Court appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent John Doe and Jane Doe. More than ten (10) years have passed since Justin Aaron Hamilton’s death. No informal or appointment proceeds have been commenced. Petitioner seeks that this Court hold a hearing in this matter and made a judicial determination of who the heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton are. WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays that this Court inquire into this matter and issue an order making a determination of who the heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton are, and for such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper. Fort Sill, Couth Carolina 04/13/2026 JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner P.O. Box 937 Fort Mill, SC 29716-0937 (803)547-7581 NOTICE OF HEARING 2026ES4600572 IN THE MATTER OF: JUSTIN AARON HAMILTON (Decedent) DATE: Thursday, July 9, 2026 TIME: 2:00 p.m. PLACE: York County Probate Court, Moss Justice Center, 1675 York Highway, 2nd Floor, York, SC 29745 PURPOSE OF HEARING*: Determination of heirs Executed this 4th day of May, 2026 JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner P.O. Box 937 Fort Mill, SC 29716-0937 Telephone: (803)547-7581 E-mail: [email protected] Relationship to Decedent/Estate: Attorney NOTE: Probate Court recommends that all interested parties be represented by counsel licensed to practice law in South Carolina. If any interested party wishes to represent him/herself, he/she will be required to adhere to the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure and South Carolina Rules of Evidence. 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32296

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/27/2026 at 2:30 PM. Jose Mora; Lulu Faraimo; Katiejane Payne; Constantino Fuentes; Gabriel Martinez; Mark Weiss; Stevie Foote. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32287

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU022289N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Katrina Elaine Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brady Garrett Scott change to proposed name: Brady Garrett Garcia. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm .) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/23/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32258

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CL062286C NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BRENT VANDERVEEN, an individual; and Does 1 through 25, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DREAM COATINGS, INC. dba J BROWN PAINTING, a California corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): LANAK & HANNA [33449] 1851 E. First St., Ste 700 Santa Ana, CA 92705 Telephone: 714.620.2350 Date: (Fecha) 11/20/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Villasenor Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32257

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU024038N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Erick Rodrigo Avalos, All Around Plumbing, LLC, & Does 1 to 5 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jose Lozano NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Office of Daniel Callaway 603 Seagaze Dr. Ste 1102 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.637.6740 Date: (Fecha), 01/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), S. Allen Thurston Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010547 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Home Services. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #401, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessi Vergara, PO Box 963, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2026 S/Jessi Vergara, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010384 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceans Eleven Casino; B. Oceans 11 Casino. Located at: 121 Brooks St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceans 11 Casino Inc., 121 Brooks St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/Haig Kelegian Jr., 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009862 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMS Pilates & Physical Therapy. Located at: 5130 Steinbeck Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sapna Patel Nagdev, 5130 Steinbeck Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2026 S/Sapna Patel Nagdev, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010616 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Traveling Tees. Located at: 1030 Via Carina, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ernest Wood LLC, 1030 Via Carina, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ernest W. Wood II, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010604 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Measurement Engineering Inc.; B. Aquasend. Located at: 2236 Rutherford Rd. #117, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Precision Measurement Engineering Inc., 2236 Rutherford Rd. #117, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2004 S/Sandra Head, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010081 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reef Break Speech Therapy. Located at: 3228 Via de Canto, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sarah Holmes. 3228 Via de Canto, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Holmes, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32386

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010027 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Centre; B. The Center. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/07/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9012957. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32385

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010026 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Wedding Centre. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/17/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9011458. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32384

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010025 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/18/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9006114. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center, LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32383

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010024 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Culture Café and Expresso. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024923. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32382

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010023 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. JJ’s Boutique. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024924. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32381

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010022 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lexus Escondido. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/04/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009864. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32380

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010021 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lexus Carlsbad. Located at: 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/25/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9008960. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32379

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010020 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Toyota Carlsbad. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024929. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32378

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010019 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Eco Friendly Auto Spa. Located at: 6010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/16/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9012251. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc. dba Toyota Carlsbad, 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010337 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerry Burchard & Associates; B. Burchard & Associates; C. Burchard International Group; D. Burchard Investment Group. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. Spc 143, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 41 W. Hwy 14 PMB 627, Spearfish SD 57783. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gerald Hart Burchard, 41 W. Hwy 14 PMB 627, Spearfish SD 57783. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Gerald Hart Burchard, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008996 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Palms at Riva. Located at: 821 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SOHI Affordable LP, 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael P. Neal, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010714 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M.A.P Transporter. Located at: 651 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milton Allen Pettis, 651 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Milton Allen Pettis, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010540 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smudge Hair Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Mina Gibson, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Mina Gibson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010582 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cancun Mexican and Seafood. Located at: 1766 N. Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Marie Sanchez, 8442 Bellmore St., Riverside CA 92509. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Marie Sanchez, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010566 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SPYN. Located at: 4825 Robertson Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey Richard Klassen, 4825 Robertson Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Jeffrey Richard Klassen, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008042 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knock on Wood Studio; B. Lulu Bouillon Design. Located at: 540 Meridian Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Ave Encinas #104-423, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lulu Bouillon LLC, 540 Meridian Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bouillon, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009761 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen Harmony Home Services. Located at: 7546 Gibraltar St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Emilio Cornacchione, 7546 Gibraltar St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Emilio Cornacchione, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010529 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Hula. Located at: 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010478 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Altea Counseling Services; B. Altea Therapy Services; C. Altea Psychotherapy Services; D. Altea Counseling Center. Located at: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #999, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tamara Harrison, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #999, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Tamara Harrison, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009296 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WE’VE. Located at: 149 Basil St. #2, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Till LLC, 149 Basil St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Abrams, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009879 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soulful Sage LLC, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32361

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009878 Filed: May 01, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/26/2026 and assigned File # 2026-9004532. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008563 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laughing Pony Animal Rescue, Inc. Located at: 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laughing Pony Rescue, PO Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2026 S/Celia Sciacca, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008874 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Key Properties. Located at: 2382 Faraday Ave. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Golden Key Properties Inc., 2382 Faraday Ave. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Leslie Dopirak, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010247 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E-Bike Roadside. Located at: 1268 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brand Name Fame LLC, 1268 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Damien J. Pearson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010280 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Positive Progress Therapy; B. Positive Vibes Coaching. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #205, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Lynn Redmond, 2945 Harding St. #205, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Lynn Redmond, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008916 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Referee Academy. Located at: 446 W. Plant St., Winter Garden FL 34787 Orange. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2609, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067-2609. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sports Management Services, PO Box 2609, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067-2609. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy McDonald, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009319 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamic Display Systems; B. Insta Shelves; C. Wilton Technologies; D. Blue Monkey Arts. Located at: 2932 Via Loma Vista, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Double Virgo Inc, 2932 Via Loma Vista, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/1999 S/Leslie Wilton, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008660 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sana Salon. Located at: 201-203 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92085 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 25980 Kornblum Dr, Escondido CA 92026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sana Salon 360 LLC, 25980 Kornblum Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bellal Safi, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009447 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Gecko Pool Care. Located at: 974 Sea Cliff Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flip Turn Inc., 974 Sea Cliff Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Joel Gustafson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008926 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gearheads. Located at: 2420 Industry St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. El Patron LLC, 2420 Industry St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2014 S/Joel Munoz, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010092 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JUDCO Communications. Located at: 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JUDCO, LLC, 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/27/2024 S/Judd McWhorter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010088 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JUDCO Security. Located at: 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JUDCO, LLC, 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/05/2026 S/Judd McWhorter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008147 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bannock Landscape. Located at: 3619 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Joseph Bannock, 3619 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Chris Bannock, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009766 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Excellence. Located at: 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Auto Excellence of San Diego LLC, 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2026 S/Behrad Manouchehri, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32333

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009765 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Auto Excellence. Located at: 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/15/2026 and assigned File # 2026-9008388. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Behrad Manouchehri, 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Behrad Manouchehri, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009984 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clear Process Group. Located at: 3813 Shale Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa R. Potter, 3813 Shale Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa R. Potter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009955 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Window Solutions. Located at: 7960 Silverton Ave. #122, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7653 Mission Gorge Rd. #31, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Great Escape Capital Group Co., 7653 Mission Gorge Rd. #31, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Paul Sedano, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009986 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amusement Management Partners; B. AMP; C. Amusement Partners; D. Amusement MGMT Partners. Located at: 918 Mission Ave. #200, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amusement Management Partners LLC, 918 Mission Ave. #200, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2026 S/Melody Thomas, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009825 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dare To Be You Therapy. Located at: 5857 Owens Ave. #300, Carlsbad CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dare To Be You Marriage And Family Therapy Inc., 5857 Owens Ave. #300, Carlsbad CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Barbara Benavidez, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009979 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Home Staging. Located at: 1934 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Crostini, 1934 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Crostini, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009942 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vana; B. Homevana: C. Freealty; D. Loanvana; E. Closevana; F. Rate Bottom; G. Properti; H. Proper Key; I. Rentvana; J. Properkey Closings; K. Properkey Escrow; L. Properkey Escrow A Non Independent Broker Escrow; M. Properkey Closings A Non Independent Broker Escrow; N. Triple Broker. Located at: 16950 Via De Santa Fe #5060-141, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Properkey, 16950 Via De Santa Fe #5060-141, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alexander Good, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009268 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Cat Hospital; B. Cat Hospital of North County; C. Vista Cat Clinic; D. Vista Cat Hospital; E. Cat Hospital of Oceanside; F. Oceanside Cat Clinic; G. Oceanside Cat Hospital; H. Cat Clinic of North County; I. Cat Clinic of Oceanside; J. Cat Clinic of Vista. Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #U, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Terrence Patrick Daly, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #U, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/19/2000 S/Terrence Patrick Daly, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007555 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mind Search Partners. Located at: 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Focus Point Media, Inc., 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/David Epstein, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009921 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Doctor; B. Splash Doctors; C, Splash Doctor Pool Service; D. Splash Doctors Pool Service. Located at: 212 Pajama Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Thomas Reedy, 212 Pajama Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Daniel Reedy, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008492 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bark Meow Now. Located at: 169 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bark Meow Now, 169 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mireille R. Boisse, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009369 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REXprints; B. Aquarex. Located at: 2514 San Anselmo St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rex Walter Heftmann, 2514 San Anselmo St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1972 S/Rex Walter Heftmann, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009203 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angies Hair Salon. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria Harrison, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2011 S/Maria Harrison, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009785 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terry’s Roundup Wings; B. Terry’s BBQ Roundup; C. Terry’s Wings & Things; D. Terry’s BBQ & Wings; E. Terry’s Wings; F. Terry’s BBQ; G. Terry’s Barbeque. Located at: 797 North Ave. #C, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 875 Stevens Ave. #2314, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Terry’s Roundup Wings, 875 Stevens Ave. #2314, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Terrance Nelson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008925 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cristina Bustos. Located at: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristina Bustos Oliver, 1895 Avenida del Oro #5362, Oceanside CA 92056-5362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/24/2020 S/Cristina Bustos Oliver, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009867 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Change Therapy Collective. Located at: 826 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Audrey Kirk, 826 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Audrey Kirk, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007796 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowered Konnections. Located at: 2916 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karen Marie Smith, 2916 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/25/2026 S/Karen M. Smith, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009263 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cash River Supply. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cash River LLC, 1480 Tennis Match Way., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2026 S/Keith Morgan, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009813 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duala. Located at: 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ardeur LLC, 950 Saxony. Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Gafner, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009622 Filed: Apr 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Singersoul Boutique. Located at: 1733 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabrielle Ozuna Wilson, 1733 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabrielle Ozuna Wilson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009714 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Association Services. Located at: 3506 Avenida Amorosa, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lighthouse Holding LLC, 3506 Avenida Amorosa, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Carlos Marin, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009379 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DH1 Green Landscaping. Located at: 216 Nevada Ave. #4, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2980, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dimas M. Herrera, PO Box 2980, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/06/2021 S/Dimas M. Herrera, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009113 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Balance Counseling and Wellness. Located at: 360 Oxford St., #5, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1690 S. San Tan Village Prkwy #3027, Gilbert AZ 85295. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sacred Balance Counseling and Wellness Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 1690 S. San Tan Village Prkwy, Gilbert AZ 85295. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2026 S/Brittany Henry, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009607 Filed: Apr 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stepping Feet; B. Blue Chip Entertainment. Located at: 1891 Crossroads St., Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael John Myrdal, 1891 Crossroads St., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2005 S/Michael John Myrdal, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32286

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009521 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pure Pro Plumbing. Located at: 235 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/09/2022 and assigned File # 2022-90246656. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Nathaniel Andrew Young Mendivil, 2029 Universe Ct., Nolensville TN 37135. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Nathaniel Andrew Young Mendivil, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007613 Filed: Apr 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dirty Birdz Lacrosse; B. Coastal Lacrosse. Located at: 6971 Bixbite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Foss Camps and Clinics LLC, 6971 Bixbite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Foss, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007836 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ashcraft Property Management. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashcraft Investment Co Inc., 4401 Manchester Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/1999 S/Alyce W. Ashcraft, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007825 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camp 4 Dogs; B. Camp 4 Dogs Inc. Located at: 1049 E. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Camp 4 Dogs Inc., 1049 E. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2001 S/Jennifer Ketchum, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009418 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DermTech, LLC; B. Dermtech, 2.0; C. DermTech. Located at: 12340 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DERM-JES Holdings, LLC, 12340 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/30/2024 S/Burkhard Jansen, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009466 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AngelPrint.com; B. Angel Print; C. Angel Printing. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PrintingCEO Inc., 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Vladimir Medvinsky, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009140 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Telephone. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T+J Communications, Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/27/1987 S/Ronald Garrett, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009431 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LapsUp. Located at: 8298 Torrey Gardens Pl., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Pawprints Inc., 8298 Torrey Gardens Pl., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Danae Brooker, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008546 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AllWaves Co; B. AllWavesCo.com; C. AllWaves and Forever. Located at: 93 A Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 140, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marcell Price, PO Box 140, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Marcell Price, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009363 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Real Estate. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #110 B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jumpei Kontani, 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #110 B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/20/2026 S/Jumpei Kontani, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008984 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surreal Studios; B. Surreal Studio. Located at: 1403 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1038 Scenic Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carson Daniel Besancon, 1038 Scenic Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carson Daniel Besancon, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009112 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Disc Centers of America Vista. Located at: 3231 Business Park Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Taylor Elliott, 3231 Business Park Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Mark Taylor Elliott, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008027 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J. Marie Lash & Beauty. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #102B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1528 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamie Marie Deehan, 1528 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2021 S/Jamie Marie Deehan, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007557 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palo Santo Digital. Located at: 379 Benevente Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Eugene Zilli, 379 Benevente Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Eugene Zilli, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009234 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embrace Harmony. Located at: 265 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Angelica Sage, 265 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/01/2024 S/Angelica Sage, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009243 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Home Refresh. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008545 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrative Remote Technologies. Located at: 906 Sycamore Ave. #210, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 15683 Via Santa Pradera, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. H. M. Bui, M.D., A Professional Medical Corporation, 906 Sycamore Ave. #210, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hanh M. Bui, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009206 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Akora Prosperity Financial & Insurance Solutions. Located at: 5405 Moorehouse Dr. #245, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chau Lai, 5405 Moorehouse Dr. #245, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chau Lai, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007490 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diego Austin Talavera. Located at: 520 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6550 Ponto Dr. #30, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diego Austin Talavera, LLC, 6550 Ponto Dr. #30, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Devon A. Thomas, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008402 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Rental. Located at: 221 Via Pelicano, Oceanside CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hector Rolando Lopez, 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485; 2. Martha Alejandra Lopez, 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/20/2025 S/Martha Alejandra Lopez, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007925 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TBS Medical LLC. Located at: 4045 Bonita Rd. #208, Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 512 W. Hickory St. #112, Denton TX 76201. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TBS Medical Supplies LLC, 512 W. Hickory St. #112, Denton TX 76201. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/2026 S/Natasha Calk, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007971 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carolina Cucina. Located at: 5345 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego CA 92124 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carolina Radyk Stapa, 5345 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Carolina Radyk Stapa, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008529 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Masonry. Located at: 10036 Maine Ave., Lakeside CA 92040 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chimney Sweeps, 10036 Maine Ave, Lakeside CA 92040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Julian Margo, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009094 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pearlphysio. Located at: 6928 Sitio Cordero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacqueline Cowan Physical Therapy, 6928 Sitio Cordero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Cowan, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008611 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Play Music Lessons. Located at: 1904 Stewart St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alyssa Jeanelle Hoover, 1904 Stewart St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alyssa J. Hoover, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009049 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Cove Collective. Located at: 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ocean Cove Holdings LLC, 2173 Salk Ave. #250 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Jon Stark, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008323 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pleats Fine Tailoring and Dry Cleaning. Located at: 844 W. San Marcos Blvd, #106, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pleats, 844 W. San Marcos Blvd. #106, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2014 S/Paulette Khoury, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006460 Filed: Mar 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malas With Meaning. Located at: 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanne McLaughlin, 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2017 S/Deanne McLaughlin, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008179 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ollie’s Shop. Located at: 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hallett Adaptive Strategies, LLC, 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katie Hallett, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32234

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008868 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brenner’s Coastal Detailing. Located at: 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colby Christian David Brenner, 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Colby Christian David Brenner, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32233

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005766 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Hydration Co. Located at: 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vitality LLC, 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Ragland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008876 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Half Marathon. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Excelarace, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/17/2024 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006387 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty House. Located at: 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty House L and I LLC, 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alena Martsiushova, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008777 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leona. Located at: 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Akerland Ventures, LLC, 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2026 S/Marcus Akerland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008597 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Peoples Media. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade River Reed Morgan, 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Morgan, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007235 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G Hauling; B. G Demolition. Located at: 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gonzos Junk Removal LLC, 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2026 S/Joshua Eddy, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008619 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JB Motor Group LLC. Located at: 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JB Motor Group LLC, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Jonathan Baize, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007801 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolve DPT. Located at: 6125 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gaspar Physical Therapy, APC, 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Paul D. Gaspar, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008624 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pro Haul. Located at: 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007838 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Thing Bookshop. Located at: 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Liliana Ruby Molina, 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Liliana Ruby Molina, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008426 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick It Co. Located at: 3512 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alison Nichol Todd, 3512 Alander Ct, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Nichol Todd, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008182 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kestrel Tools. Located at: 2723 Abedul St, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Warner Titcomb, 2723 Abedul St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Matthew Warner Titcomb, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007160 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blockz. Located at: 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sonic Relay Systems Inc., 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Andrew Hampton, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008430 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Shaft Publishing. Located at: 803 Windcrest Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Daniel Peek, 803 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Daniel Peek, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32206