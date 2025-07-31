Humane Society to cut adoption fees in half in August

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society will cut adoption fees in half during the month of August and will waive all fees on Aug. 23 to clear the crowded shelters.

SDHS has nearly 1,900 animals in its care, including 900 ready for immediate adoption. The August promotion is part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign, led by NBCUniversal and Telemundo, which encourages pet adoption during a time when shelters across the country are “at or over capacity.”

“Adopting a pet doesn’t just change their life – it changes yours in the best possible way,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Every animal in our care has the potential to become someone’s best friend, and right now, they’re simply waiting for that chance.

“If you’ve been thinking about adopting, there’s no better moment than now.”

Every adopted pet from SDHS is spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoption hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.