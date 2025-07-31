North County schools relieved as education funding freeze ends

REGION — Essential funds supporting English language learning, professional development, after-school programs, and other initiatives are being released to school districts in North County and throughout the state after being frozen by the federal government for the past month.

School districts across the country were left scrambling after the Trump administration announced in late June that it would withhold around $6.2 billion in education funding, including around $900 million in various title funding for essential services in California schools.

Despite this funding already being approved by Congress as part of the 2025 budget, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget directed the U.S. Department of Education to withhold the funds while their office reviewed how these dollars were being used.

The impact on districts depended on what title funds they receive. In the Vista Unified School District, the freeze was projected to impact around $1.45 million in funding for the upcoming school year, for teacher professional development, migrant student supports, and tutoring and other services through 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

At a July 16 board meeting, Vista Unified leaders said they were bracing themselves for this situation to possibly last for a few months, at which point it would start to create a cash flow problem.

“We do not anticipate any impact on our schools in the next two or three months. The issue will be after October,” Superintendent Matthew Doyle said on July 17.

With the funds now ordered to be released, school districts like Vista Unified are breathing a sigh of relief.

Still, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Support Services Shawn Loescher said the withholding has been an unwarranted disruption as various state and local audits have already determined that these funds have been used appropriately under federal guidance .

“The withholding of these approved federal funds has been a distraction from the educational mission of school districts across the country, state, and county,” Loescher said. “The needs of our students have not changed, and the funding allocated to provide the additional support required by those that live in underserved communities should be released without delay for immediate distribution to school districts.”

Other school districts were seeing a smaller amount of funding that would be withheld. For the San Dieguito Union High School District, for example, there was around $300,000 of federal funding in question as a result of federal funds being impounded.

These funds included Title II-A (professional development), Title III-A (education for English language learners), and Title IV-A (student enrichment).

“We greatly appreciate the confirmation received earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Education will begin releasing funding for the current federal and education fiscal year for these programs,” said SDUHSD spokesperson Edwin Mendoza. “These funds will support our continued student services as planned and our commitment to ensuring our students receive a high-quality educational experience.”

The freeze follows repeated commitments by President Trump to leverage federal funds in order to eliminate “left-wing indoctrination” from education. This has included efforts to eliminate content focused on race or gender identity as well as programs or grants related to diversity, inclusion, and apparent support for immigrants.