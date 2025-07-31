Victims of recent fatal San Diego-area traffic accidents ID’d

REGION — Authorities have publicly identified five people who lost their lives over the last nine days in San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent fatality took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, when a compact car veered off the roadway in the 4200 block of Bonita Road in Bonita and struck landscaper Bisael Lopez Hernandez, 46, as he worked on the roadside, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office. Lopez Hernandez died at the scene of the accident, the agency reported.

A day earlier, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Pacific Beach. Jorge Garcia Jr. of Alpine was walking across the roadway at Grand Avenue and Kendall Street when he was hit by an eastbound SUV just before 3 p.m., according to the medical examiner. Garcia, 31, succumbed to his injuries before paramedics could take him to a hospital.

Early Saturday, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Interstate 5 at the southern edge of Balboa Park, the county agency reported. Thom Nguyen, 19, lost control of his two-wheeler just after midnight on the northbound side of the freeway near Sixth Avenue, sending it crashing into a roadside barrier. Nguyen tumbled onto the roadway, where he was struck by a car. He died at the scene.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, 23-year-old Tiffany Zamora of San Diego was behind the wheel of a sedan that veered into a center median in the 2100 block of Citracado Parkway in Escondido and struck a tree, according to the medical examiner. Paramedics took Zamora to Palomar Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead late that afternoon.

On July 22, a vehicle fatally struck 87-year-old Agustina Acosta of Chula Vista in a parking structure in her South Bay hometown. A motorist was rounding a corner in the building in the 300 block of H Street when his pickup truck hit the octogenarian shortly after 11 a.m., officials said. Paramedics took Acosta to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the county agency reported.