San Diego Humane Society caring for pot-bellied pig, injured emu

ESCONDIDO —An emu with injuries to its neck and wing was rescued in Vista a day after a 250-pound Vietnamese pot-bellied pig was removed from a house in the Grant Hill neighborhood.

Miss Piggy, the 250-plus pound Vietnamese pot-bellied pig removed from a house in the Grant Hill neighborhood is “doing OK,” but severely overweight and has an underlying arthritis condition, according to San Diego Humane Society officials.

SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said via email that a veterinarian found Miss Piggy’s weight is also affecting her mobility. The pig’s overgrown nails were clipped, Thompson added.

“Miss Piggy has been friendly with our staff so far, eating her pig pellets,” Thompson added. “We will continue to monitor her progress.”

The animal underwent an exam Wednesday, as the San Diego Humane Society attempted to find her a forever home, the organization said.

Miss Piggy is staying at the SDHS Escondido campus to decompress, “after being brought into care earlier (Tuesday) by San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement and Emergency Response Team,” officials said in a news release.

Unfortunate circumstances brought the critter to the SDHS.

“Sadly, her owner recently passed away, and a family member reached out for help, as they were unable to care for her,” the organization added.

Due to her heavy size, the Humane Law Enforcement team requested additional support from its Emergency Response colleagues to safely transport her.

The adult pig was living in the backyard of the house, and “was carefully and compassionately moved into our care,” SDHS officials said. “After she has had a chance to decompress, she will receive a full veterinary exam.”

Miss Piggy is now under “emergency boarding” status while SDHS employees work to determine if anyone related to the original owners would like to take care of her.

“If no family members come forward, we will begin the search for a loving adoptive home where she can live out her days with the care and attention she deserves,” the SDHS added.

In related news, Thompson said an emu with injuries to its neck and right wing is safe at the Escondido Campus as of Thursday morning.

“Our Humane Law Enforcement Officers and Emergency Response Team received a call about the bird running loose in Vista (Wednesday) night,” Thompson said. “The emu will receive medical care by our veterinary team in Escondido while we search for a possible owner.”