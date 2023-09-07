Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Aug. 21 through Aug. 27 for Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Arellano, 33, was cited and released at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 21 at 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Berkowitz, 25, was cited and released at 9:27 a.m. on Aug. 21 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Rubidoux, 56, was cited and released at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Micovich, 53, was cited and released at 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 21 at 100 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.

Reed, 54, was cited and released at 2:10 p.m. on Aug. 21 at 700 W Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Reed, 54, was arrested and booked at 2:17 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 21 at 300 Camel Creeper Place, Encinitas, for felony grand theft. The victim, 42, reported stolen computers ($1,800), misc. audio and video ($966), briefcase ($40), passport ($110), misc. consumable goods ($300), helmet ($3,289), misc. clothing ($200), bags ($130), backpack ($100), miscellaneous ($100), misc. food items ($85), and gloves ($80).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 21 at 600 Clark Avenue, Encinitas, for miscellaneous fire investigation.

Cook, 42, was arrested and booked at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:18 a.m. on Aug. 22 at 800 block Munevar Road, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victim, 68, reported a vandalized automobile ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:26 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Total Wine & More, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony burglary. The victim (commercial) reported stolen liquor ($1,309.84).

Rodriguez, 37, was arrested and booked at 11:57 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Miller, 29, was cited and released at 12:05 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 1900 Apple Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Delano, 45, was cited and released at 12:26 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Rodriguez, 44, was cited and released at 12:35 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Jacobs, 33, was cited and released at 12:37 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Bosia, 36, was cited and released at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Lopez, 51, was cited and released at 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Home Depot, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim (commercial) reported both stolen and recovered miscellaneous tools ($99) and miscellaneous household goods ($34.66).

Buchanan, 43, was cited and released at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Benet and Airport Road, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Santiago, 35, was cited and released at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Benet and Airport Road, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Martinez, 36, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 300 Hillmen Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, 79, reported a tampered-with recreational vehicle ($62,000).

Thompson, 69, was arrested and booked at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant.

Rosenkrantz, 30, was arrested and booked at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant.

Pascual, 40, was cited and released at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:09 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 1900 Country Grove Lane, Encinitas, for felony get others ID. The victim, 48, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:03 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 1300 El Camino Real, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents.

Sanfilippo, 52, was cited and released at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Burns, 32, was cited and released at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 200 South Clementine Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:53 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 2100 Carol View Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for felony vandalism. The victim, 67, reported a vandalized automobile ($10,000).

Bravo, 27, was cited and released at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 900 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Johnson, 33, was cited and released at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 2100 Barham Drive, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Pederson, 55, was cited and released at 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 3200 Production Avenue, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Owens, 70, was cited and released at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 500 North Willowspring Drive, Encinitas, for felony obtaining money by false pretenses. The victim, 70, reported a stolen checkbook ($5,500).

Frey, 53, was arrested and booked at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, felony violation of parole, and felony false personation of another. The victim, 53, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Shallenberger, 54, was cited and released at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Lapid, 49, was cited and released at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 400 College Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Manley, 37, was cited and released at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 4100 ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Andersen, 70, was cited and released at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 4100 ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Villa, 47, was cited and released at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 400 College Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Eddy, 45, was cited and released at 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 4100 ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Hoke, 59, was cited and released at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 400 College Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:01 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen hat/helmet/cap ($194.85) and miscellaneous clothing ($85).

Greene, 49, was arrested and booked at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Vista Detention Facility for post-release community supervision violation.

Chastain, 22, was arrested and booked at 7:54 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation: rearrest/revoke.

Brant, 27, was arrested and booked at 9:54 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Vista Detention Facility for felony violation of parole.

Arnett, 46, was cited and released at 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 24 at 600 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:39 p.m. on Aug. 24 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for felony grand theft shoplifting. The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($2,000).

Hay, 30, was arrested and booked at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sandknop, 90, was arrested and booked at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Vista Detention Facility for felony attempted murder. The victim, 82, reported an apparent major injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 24 at 1400 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on a person. The victim, 47, reported no apparent injury.

Wilson, 36, was arrested and booked at 2:14 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant.

Cruz, 25, was cited and released at 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:31 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for found narcotic, narcotic seizure.

Mansour, 31, was cited and released at 8:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Guzman, 37, was arrested and booked at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 16900 El Fuego, Rancho Santa Fe, for found property. The victim, 42, found credit cards and U.S. currency ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:08 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for found narcotic narcotic seizure.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:12 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 1400 Eolus Avenue, Encinitas, for found property. Reported found items: rifles, shotguns, and miscellaneous ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Home Depot, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 57, reported stolen U.S. currency ($9,900).

Dube, 64, was cited and released at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Pine Avenue at Harding Street, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor active warrant and another agency’s warrant.

Kimball, 26, was arrested and booked at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism and misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). The victim, 29, reported a vandalized motorcycle ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:39 p.m. on Aug. 26 at 500 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, for found property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:08 a.m. on Aug. 27 at 400 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 58, reported an apparent minor injury.

Mulkey, 47, was arrested and booked at 9:48 p.m. on Aug. 27 at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

