Homeless man killed after being run over by truck in Escondido alley

ESCONDIDO — A 56-year-old man believed to be homeless was killed after being run over by a delivery truck in an Escondido alley, authorities said.

The man was crushed Tuesday when the truck pulled out of a loading bay in the alley behind 618 N. Broadway, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police said the man may have been sitting or lying down in front of the truck.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the collision, and the driver cooperated with investigators, police said.