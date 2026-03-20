Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic collisions identified

REGION — Authorities have publicly identified multiple people who lost their lives in a series of San Diego-area traffic accidents over the past 10 days.

The most recent fatality occurred about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when 18-year-old Alexander Charmoli of Apache Junction, Arizona, was killed in a collision while riding a motorcycle south on Interstate 805 near Eastgate Mall in University City, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics took Charmoli to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Earlier in the week, a crash in Coronado left a bicyclist dead. James Berta, 78, of Coronado, collided with an SUV at the intersection of state Route 75 and Tulagi Road about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. He died at the scene.

On Monday morning, Antonio Boccia, 78, was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle in the 10000 block of Challenge Boulevard in La Mesa. He suffered severe blunt-force trauma and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to authorities.

A day earlier, about 5 p.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Valley Center died when his pickup truck veered into the path of an oncoming sedan in the 29200 block of Cole Grade Road, the medical examiner reported. Also killed in the crash was a passenger in the sedan, identified as 75-year-old Grace Parsons of Encinitas.

Parsons was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Several other fatal crashes were reported in recent days across the county.

On March 14, Ray Fredeluces, 49, of Chula Vista, was killed in a head-on collision on Otay Lakes Road east of Wueste Road. Authorities said an eastbound Honda sedan veered into his westbound Acura sedan shortly after 11:30 a.m. Fredeluces was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital about an hour later.

A day earlier, Ted Zuidema, 67, of Santee, died following a predawn collision in Kearny Mesa. Zuidema was riding a 2016 Triumph motorcycle west on Balboa Avenue when it collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck just east of Ruffin Road about 5:45 a.m., according to officials. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead roughly 90 minutes later.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on March 11, Jamison Kimbrough, 60, died after riding a bicycle into the path of a westbound Hyundai Elantra at Fanuel Street and Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 8, a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in Sorrento Valley claimed the life of 26-year-old Nataliee Gonzalez. The collision occurred about 4:20 a.m. as Gonzalez was traveling north near Nobel Drive. Her vehicle struck a guardrail and a concrete barrier before catching fire, authorities said. She died at the scene.

Investigations into the crashes are ongoing.