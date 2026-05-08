Sheriff signs memorandum supporting Indigenous community safety

REGION — San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez joined local, state and tribal leaders this week in signing a Memorandum of Understanding encouraging coordinated community responses to missing and murdered Indigenous person cases in California.

The signing took place on Wednesday in front of the Native American Monument at Capitol Park in Sacramento during Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Week, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

“As Sheriff for San Diego County, we are proud to partner with 18 federally recognized tribal governments to provide the best quality public safety services,” Martinez said in a statement. “Today’s signing solidifies and strengthens our commitment to the tribal communities we serve. It’s imperative to build trust among our communities. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office understands that trust is built through consistent engagement, transparency and open, reliable lines of communication.

“That is why not only do I have a designated tribal liaison to serve our tribal partners, but we also have a tribal issues advisory committee whose mission is to communicate and address any issues occurring with tribal law enforcement partners.”

As part of MMIP Week, Martinez and District Attorney Summer Stephan attended the Assembly Select Committee on Native American Affairs to hear from panels focused on impacts to Native tribes, women and youth.

“Participating in this week’s MMIP events not only reaffirmed our commitment to bring coordination and compassion to bring justice, closure and support to our tribal communities who have too often gone unheard and underserved,” Martinez said. “With today’s signing, we are reinforcing what already exists and promising that this work will continue with even greater coordination, transparency and commitment.”

By signing the MOU, Martinez pledged the sheriff’s office’s continued commitment to Indigenous communities, saying the agency will respond with urgency, respect and compassion when assistance is needed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the MOU acknowledges the disproportionate violence faced by Indigenous communities and the systemic issues that have historically affected trust and safety. Officials said the agreement establishes communication protocols, shared data practices and rapid-response procedures intended to address barriers that have left families feeling unheard or unsupported.

The agreement is also designed to make reporting easier, responses faster and collaboration more seamless, the agency said.

The sheriff’s office, a founding member of MMIP, includes the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Pala Band of Mission Indians, Jamul Indian Village of California and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.