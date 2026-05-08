Encinitas groups launch free art walking tour during Cyclovia event

ENCINITAS — Visit Encinitas and the Encinitas Historical Society will launch a new free public art walking tour series during this year’s Cyclovia Encinitas event on May 17 in downtown Encinitas.

The guided tours will highlight Encinitas’ extensive collection of public artwork, which organizers say includes more than 900 pieces spanning murals, mosaics, sculptures and surf-inspired installations throughout the city.

The tours will be led by local historian and Encinitas Historical Society archivist Hillel Schwartz and longtime Encinitas resident Mark O’Connor, both avid cyclists. Participants can sign up at the Visit Encinitas and Historical Society booths located between D and E streets along Coast Highway 101.

“Encinitas has always been a place where creativity and movement intersect, and these tours are designed to celebrate that in an accessible, engaging way,” Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope said in a statement.

Short walking tours lasting approximately 30 to 40 minutes are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Extended one-hour tours are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Organizers said the shorter routes are designed for families and younger participants on flat terrain, while the extended tours include gentle hills and a more active exploration of the city’s public art.

Printed maps and information about self-guided public art tours along historic Coast Highway 101 will also be available during the event.

Cyclovia Encinitas, hosted by the City of Encinitas, transforms portions of downtown into a car-free community event focused on cycling, wellness and local culture.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, along the Cyclovia route in downtown Encinitas. More information is available at the Visit Encinitas and Encinitas Historical Society booths between D and E streets during the event, or email [email protected] or [email protected].