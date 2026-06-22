Happy 35th anniversary, Holly Bishop!

Some businesses survive by being big. Others are the lowest-cost providers.

The best ones survive because people trust them.

Take Bishop Insurance Service, for example, now celebrating 35 years of helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate the confusing world of insurance.

Full disclosure: I’m Holly Bishop’s client. I also have tremendous respect for the work she does. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be writing this column.

The truth is, I hate talking about insurance. Health, Medicare, life, workers’ compensation, homeowners, auto…who’s got TIME for that crap? Just thinking about it makes me want to crawl under the kitchen table with a flashlight and a stress ball.

Founded in 1991, Holly’s company built its reputation the old-fashioned way: by answering and returning calls, explaining things clearly, and treating clients like people, not policy numbers.

That’s almost revolutionary thinking in today’s world!

Holly makes dealing with insurance almost pleasant, while remaining focused on helping little guys navigate the inevitable challenges.

She started as a file clerk and moved her way up. So she understands customer service, administration, claims, and the needs of families and businesses.

New Yorkers would call her a “Mensch!” – an upstanding person.

Folks know she cares about them. Best of all, she speaks in plain English.

Customers describe Holly as “helpful,” “knowledgeable,” “professional,” and “patient,” saving the day while going above and beyond!

And while everyone talks about customer service, Holly’s been delivering it consistently for decades.

Perhaps that’s why she still has clients who started with her on her first day in business.

And did I mention her local connections? Holly’s from Oceanside and lives in Fallbrook. There’s no automated phone trees or staff three time zones away.

I don’t know about you, but I find it refreshing to have the boss’s personal cell phone number for my questions.

So, as an anniversary gift to my friend Holly, I suggest this: whether it’s Medicare decisions, wildfire-related homeowner’s issues, business liability concerns, or simply finding affordable health coverage, call her. She’s a real person… not an 800 number or a chatbot.

She has no slick advertising or catchy slogans. But when it comes to relationships, consistency, and reputation, there are few better. 35 years in the business prove it.

And tell her the Man with the Hat sent you.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

0Find Holly at www.bishopinsuranceservice.com.