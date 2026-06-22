New Village Arts announces 25th-anniversary season lineup

Carlsbad theater company New Village Arts has announced the lineup for its 25th-anniversary season, which will run from August 2026 to July 2027.

NVA’s Season 25 centers around the importance of community and human connection, featuring four musicals and one play that speak to friendship, love and belonging, the company says.

“The arts are one of the best ways to create a village: a place where folks can gather to experience things that are outside of their own lived experiences,” said Kristianne Kurner, NVA’s founder and artistic director.

Season 25 kicks off with “We Will Rock You,” a musical written by Ben Elton featuring more than 20 songs by Queen. The production will run Aug. 7 to Sept. 20, 2026. Single tickets go on sale on July 1.

“As You Like It,” a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, will run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 19, 2026. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, the production features an original folk-pop score by Taub and marks a return to the New Village Arts’ inaugural season.

“Cabaret,” the classic musical by Kander and Ebb, will run Jan. 29 to Mar. 14, 2027.

As part of its 25-year anniversary season, NVA has also announced “The Audacious Initiative,” a new donor-funded program that spotlights locally made productions. It’s inaugural production, “Furlough’s Paradise,” an original play by a.k. Payne, directed by Kali Boston, will run from April 9 to May 9, 2027.

To close out the season, a musical adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” will run from June 4 to July 18, 2027.

Four- and five-show subscriptions are now available for purchase. All shows will run at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Theater in Carlsbad.