Last call for Cheers! North County

I’ve written this column in my head several times. I walked through each paragraph, each section, each list, or column. I’ve literally written the first line several times only to erase and start over.* I’ve decided to begin with a proclamation.

This is my last Cheers! North County column in The Coast News.

For more than three years, it has been my pleasure to explore North County San Diego’s drinking scene in this space of (roughly)** 700 words every week. From the beginning, I wanted to make this space more about the experiences of drinking hop water or spirits.

As a child, I grew up running around the family bar. As a young adult, serving pints kept the gas tank full. As an adult, I spent two decades making a living in the beverage industry, either behind the bar, organizing drinking events or running craft beer-focused restaurants. With Cheers! North County, I wanted to uplift an industry that has given me so much.

And sure, this was often an opportunity to have some fun exploring local beer fests, listing the top 10 best places to have a beer, and sharing my passionate, ongoing, ever-evolving relationship with eggnog. But most of the time, it was about the people.

It had to be. I started this unscripted exploration of drink in mid-February 2020. I met with my editor and the big cheese at the paper in the Encinitas office. It would be the last time I’d get to do so for a very long time. You might recall that three years ago, this planet was hit with a worldwide viral haymaker.

I was grounded. The brewery doors were closed. The happy hours were canceled. In a twist, teams of delivery angels started bringing whiskey and six-packs to our homes! They were a light in the darkness!

The Cheers! column lived on despite the setback. Maybe I couldn’t go out on drinking adventures, but I sure could turn my focus on the people behind the liquids I was drinking. I have been privileged to interview brewers, baristas, bartenders, distillers, beer podcasters and appreciators of fine drinks.

With the support of The Coast News, I was able to launch the brief yet fulfilling Cheers! podcast and virtually tap a glass with some of San Diego’s favorite brewing industry professionals.

Since the world has opened up, I’ve been able to return to my initial drinking exploration efforts. I recently visited more than 20 local breweries before crowning Bagby Beer Company the winner of the first and last North County Brewery Patio-off competition. I attended Great American Beer Fest in Colorado to see San Diego represented with aplomb by a talented slew of local brewers.

Even though I know that all things come to an end, I’ve had a hard time imagining a future where I don’t spend this weekly time with those of you reading, following along and sharing drinking adventures of your own.

Some columns I’ve been working on that won’t be finished include an exploration of pumpkin beers, acknowledging the 30th anniversary of Tom Cruise’s film “Cocktail,” the Cassara Kitchen & Bar Cocktail & Mocktail Contest, an interview with the distillers at Storyhouse Spirits and a lovely column about what drinks to pair with oysters.

That one featured a quote from Rob McShea, the Grind & Prosper Hospitality Group behind Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Pier View Way in Oceanside.

“When talking oysters, you generally can’t get past the general palate pairing consensus of white wine, specifically sparkling whites” he said. “Personally, I really enjoy eating oysters and having a glass of vinho verde. This being said, I far more enjoy a great cocktail with oysters, and I would look no further than a French 75 and all of its wonderful variations…”

You get the picture.

My hope for me, my hope for you is that we continue to appreciate the uniqueness, the diversity, and the excellence being represented in North County’s beverage scene. I’ve been lucky enough to live on both of America’s coasts and grew up in the middle states with plenty of travel between. North County San Diego does beer, spirits and hospitality as good or better than the best of them.

Thank you for spending a few minutes with the words I’ve been writing each week. I’ve been honored to be able to share my experiences and thoughts with you. A big shout-out to Jeff Spanier of the I Like Beer Podcast stepping in to provide words in this space when I couldn’t.

Thank you to The Coast News for giving me the opportunity not just to explore my neighborhood but to motivate me to get out to experience the vibrant communities of beverage appreciators north of the 56 and throughout the county. What I found out there sustained me.

I don’t know what will be in this space next week. I’m looking forward to finding out. As for me, right now, I’m thirsty. I’m going to walk down the street to the brewery and get myself a beer. I hope to see you there. Cheers!

*Metaphorically, of course. I’ve never been a pencil-taking note-taker. I commit with a pen. I prefer Pilot G-2’s. I recently converted from the 1.0 ink nib to the 0.5. It was a game-changer.

**I was given a word count, but my apologies to the lovely managing and copy editors. I wasn’t terribly successful at sticking to it.

You can continue to follow my drinking adventures—primarily in coffee—on www.roastwestcoast.com.