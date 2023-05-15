Giaola Italian Kitchen another star from husband-wife restaurateurs

The Grand Restaurant Group, or GRG for short, may be familiar to some of our readers, as it is the umbrella organization that includes Alejandra’s, a Carlsbad restaurant we featured recently that opened in early March at the former site of Crazy Burro and Ignite in Carlsbad. Giaola Italian Kitchen, located in Carlsbad’s Bressi Ranch, is another restaurant owned by Sandy DiCicco and Brian Bonar within GRG.

Executive chef Amy DiBiase, who has over a decade of experience managing highly-regarded local restaurants, creates all the menus for GRG.

In our previous article, we mentioned that chefs Kevin and Dona assist her in crafting GRG menus. Although both are key to GRG culinary operations, we wanted to ensure that DiBiase’s responsibilities are accurately portrayed. DiBiase’s right-hand person at Giaola is kitchen manager and chef Eddy Salgado.

At Giaola Italian Kitchen, everything is made in-house, from pasta to sauces, dressings and bread. The dishes can be described as Nuevo Italian with a modern twist. The restaurant features a dining room and a covered patio with heat lamps, making it the perfect spot for events or for dining with your furry companions.

When the weather is ideal, the floor-to-ceiling doors can be opened, creating an al fresco Italian dining experience. Like Alejandra’s, Giaola’s boasts a beautifully-lit bar, known as a torchio, with large screen TVs for guests to catch a game.

Brice Kupstaitis leads the bar operations, drawing on his 20 years of food, beverage, bar, and wine experience to create an exciting beverage menu that includes a wide selection of wines, from bubbles to whites, rosés, and reds, featuring Italian varietals, available by the glass or bottle.

Guests can take advantage of half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays. Wine enthusiasts will be pleased to find two of my favorite red wines, Antinori Tignanello Super Tuscan Red and Daou Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon red blend, on the menu.

As a fan of Disaronno Amaretto, I couldn’t resist trying the Amaretto Sour with lemon juice and a frothy egg white topping. Frank opted for a glass of Laird Chardonnay. With our initial drink selections made, we eagerly awaited our parade of delectable appetizers. We were having trouble deciding what to order. Anything we mentioned showed up at our table.

Among these was a fresh burrata accompanied by a sweet tomato confit and artichokes, served alongside perfectly grilled herb focaccia bread. We also indulged in meatballs and bruschetta. The meatballs, each the size of a billiard ball, were outstanding, featuring a succulent blend of pork, veal, and beef.

We also mentioned the Scarface pizza, which boasted an alfredo sauce, locally sourced Jidori chicken, and mushrooms, all crowned with melted fresh mozzarella cheese.

Before we indulged in our appetizers, we had a fresh mini loaf of house bread, served with butter and oil and vinegar for dipping. As I said, it was a veritable parade of appetizers.

Deciding on dinner entrees was just as difficult, given the impressive menu crafted by Chef Amy. Frank, a rigatoni enthusiast, went for the Bolognese al Forno: a plate of rigatoni topped with a rich marinara sauce and dollops of creamy ricotta cheese.

As for me, I found it hard to pick just one item from the menu. Thankfully, our knowledgeable server Eldrinn suggested the Giaola Trio, which includes deep-dish lasagna, cheese ravioli, and spaghetti. I was able to substitute the regular spaghetti for one of my favorite Italian dishes, spaghetti carbonara, which is a medley of spaghetti with prosciutto, onion, egg, and pecorino cheese.

It was a tough call, but the lasagna and carbonara tied for first place, with the cheese ravioli coming in a very close second. I highly recommend this dish to anyone facing the same predicament.

To accompany the Giaola Trio feast, I chose a glass of Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, which proved to be a perfect companion.

Despite already being quite full, Eldrinn’s recommendation of the bread pudding was too tempting to resist. And I’m so glad we gave in! The nuevo bread pudding is baked, chilled, and deep-fried to create crisp, caramelized edges that perfectly complement the creamy interior.

Served alongside a generous scoop of vanilla gelato and a spoonful of whipped cream, this dessert is a real standout.

I highly recommend trying Giaola, which, along with Alejandra’s, adds to Carlsbad’s growing culinary scene. Special thanks to Kristina Miller, GRG’s director of operations, for inviting us to experience another fantastic restaurant in their group.

And, a shoutout to Giaola’s general manager Mark Gomez and server Eldrinn Rodrin for making our visit an exceptional one. Get more information at giaolakitchen.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

Victor Magalhaes, owner of Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria, is hosting a Hope Family Wine Dinner on Thu 5/25 at 6 PM. The main course features grilled flat iron steak paired with the 2021 Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon. Dinner is priced at $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. RSVP at 858-538-5884.

Rico Cassoni is the executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. Founder/Advisor Frank Mangio is a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator. Mangio and Cassoni are two of the leading reviewers on the web. View their columns at tasteofwineandfood.com. Reach them at [email protected]