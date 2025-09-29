Renowned chef Christophe Rull opens patisserie in North City

SAN MARCOS — Michelin-trained pastry chef, U.S. Chocolate Master, and culinary TV personality Christophe Rull has brought his talents to North City with the opening of his own pastry shop, in what may be the most fulfilling phase of his career yet.

Christophe Rull Patisserie, located at 251 N City Dr. #121 in the North City area of San Marcos, opened on Sept. 13 to wide acclaim. Customers will find a pastry case filled with an array of treats, including macarons, croissants, pecan rolls, and éclairs, as well as savory options such as quiche, breakfast sandwiches, and chia pudding.

“I am an ambitious guy. I always set myself some crazy goals, and this is one of them,” said Rull, who runs the patisserie with his wife, Wilma. “Now we just opened our business, and there is so much coming our way. The sky is the limit.”

The French-born Rull, 41, has over 20 years of experience working in the pastry industry, and has gained recognition on several Food Network competition shows as well as the Netflix series “Bake Squad.”

Rull’s vocation began at the age of 15, training and working at renowned restaurants as well as at the prestigious École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie. He then left France for Las Vegas, where he helped open the Aria Casino and Resort, and subsequently worked as an assistant executive pastry chef at the MGM Grand.

He then held the role of executive pastry chef at the AAA Five Diamond Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad from 2016 to 2021. He developed a love for North County and activities such as surfing and hiking.

Rull pivoted his attention to the Chocolate Masters competition, winning the U.S. title in 2021 and advancing to the world masters in 2022, where he earned fifth place. After that, he worked as executive pastry chef at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles until he began focusing on his own patisserie earlier this year.

The chef said he had no interest in advancing through the corporate ranks as a chef at a luxury hotel and had long wanted to open a pastry shop where he could execute his own vision.

“I am not limited anymore,” Rull said. “That’s a blessing, because when you work in a hotel, there is always a corporate ladder.”

Rull said he was grateful to connect with the developers of North City at Sea Breeze Properties, who helped to support him and get the business off the ground in the 1,200-square-foot space. He and Wilma also live a short walk away.

“Bringing Chef Christophe’s patisserie to North City is a huge win not just for food lovers, but for our whole community,” said North City Senior Manager Andy Tenn. “He’s a world-class talent, but he’s also a neighbor. That mix of quality and authenticity is exactly what we are creating here at North City for the long-term.”

For now, Rull said the patisserie is keeping him extremely busy. He is the sole chef in the shop, focusing on small daily batches, and is focused on imparting skills to his employees, many of whom are students.

In the future, he hopes to lead pastry classes and establish a chocolate program that will highlight his artistic and competitive background in chocolate work.

“It’s pretty hectic right now because it’s the beginning,” Rull said. “Wanting to showcase a really beautiful pastry shop is gonna take time.”

Christophe Rull Patisserie is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Customers are encouraged to come early in the day for the best selection.