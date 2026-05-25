Rancho Bernardo Inn’s 54 hours of culinary excellence

Following a standout inaugural year, Rancho Bernardo Inn’s 54 Hours with James Beard Award-Winning Chefs returned this spring as a multi-day culinary celebration bringing together acclaimed chefs, winemakers, mixologists and culinary educators for an immersive weekend in North County.

Set across the resort’s sprawling grounds, guests moved among cooking demonstrations, comparative wine tastings, collaborative chef dinners, workshops and cocktail receptions that unfolded organically throughout the weekend.

Participating chefs included Casey Thompson, Matt Vawter, Alex Seidel, Lord Maynard, Jonathan Kinsella and Ron Fougeray, bringing a collective approach emphasized that collaboration and education over celebrity.

That spirit became immediately apparent Friday afternoon as guests gathered on Rancho Bernardo Inn’s North Lawn for a seafood demonstration led by Kinsella, the inn’s executive chef.

Friday’s cooking demonstration offered an intimate and educational experience as approximately 40 guests gathered around Kinsella while he skillfully prepared a trio of seafood dishes sourced from local waters and abroad.

Drawing from years spent cooking in Singapore alongside chefs including Daniel Boulud, Kinsella emphasized expert technique throughout the demonstration. His Murray Cod Naked Crudo from Tasmania was simply dressed with Maldon sea salt, Meyer lemon and Frescobaldi Laudemio olive oil.

Kinsella explained the importance of a perfect “fluid slice,” cutting the fish against the grain in one continuous drawing motion rather than a sawing action.

Local bluefin tuna from the Coronados became the afternoon’s star attraction. Kinsella noted the species is now considered sustainable due to fish stocking efforts that began 15 years ago. He paired the tuna with cured olives, cucumbers, RBI garden celery, basil and spicy tomato ponzu that enhanced rather than masked the fish’s natural character.

The final preparation featured Hokkaido amberjack kama paired with makrut lime, lemongrass, serrano, coriander and coconut fish sauce. The dishes consistently reflected Kinsella’s philosophy of simplicity and precision, allowing the seafood itself to remain expressive and deeply flavorful.

One of the weekend’s educational centerpieces came during the Domaine Serene Wine Tasting Journey led by Marquee account manager Alex Hedges, who guided guests through an engaging exploration of Oregon and Burgundy wines.

Hedges condensed what felt like hours of material into a tightly paced, approachable two-hour presentation exploring Domaine Serene’s Oregon roots and later expansion into Burgundy through Château de la Crée. The tasting highlighted similarities and contrasts between Burgundy and Oregon terroir, from limestone-rich soils and continental climates to Dundee Hills’ volcanic Jory soils and elevated vineyard sites.

Particularly fascinating was Domaine Serene’s five-level gravity-flow winery, designed to move wine gently through production with minimal handling.

Comparative Chardonnay and Pinot Noir pours showcased stylistic differences between Burgundy and Oregon while reinforcing a shared commitment to restraint and precision. One standout moment came with the pour of the 2019 Domaine Serene “Aspect” Pinot Noir, a library wine from the Dundee Hills featuring darker fruit tones, smoky undertones and more pronounced tannic structure.

The experience ultimately reinforced Hedges’ message that great pinot noir and chardonnay are shaped not by competition between regions, but by terroir, climate and philosophy.

On Saturday, guests began the evening’s Grand Chefs Tour Dinner reception on the patio with handcrafted cocktails by nationally acclaimed mixologist Manny Hinojosa, whose mezcal-peach-sparkling creations and Enamorados cocktails featuring Cazadores Añejo Cristalino set a lively tone for the night ahead.

Passed appetizers included Shigoku oysters with trout roe and yuzu kosho mignonette alongside chicken-fried zucchini blossoms topped with Oscietra caviar and beef fat ranch.

Inside AVANT, the seven-course collaborative dinner showcased the distinct personalities and culinary perspectives of each participating chef while maintaining a cohesive progression throughout the evening. Event producer Jeff Black guided the dinner as emcee, inviting chefs to share insights behind each course.

Fougeray opened with a sweet pea velouté layered with charred sugar snap peas, prosciutto and crème fraîche, followed by Kinsella’s refined bluefin tuna crudo paired with AXR “Ganzin” Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley.

One of the evening’s standout dishes came from Thompson, whose Holland asparagus with morel mousseline, roast chicken jus gras and Ossetra caviar delivered luxurious depth. Originally intended to feature whiskey, the pairing instead shifted to a rare unblended cognac from The Last Drop, an exceptionally uncommon expression in a category where blending traditionally defines the final house style.

Vawter followed with ricotta cavatelli featuring braised nettles, guanciale and wild ramp, while Seidel served a deeply satisfying duck confit congee layered with poached egg, English peas, crispy shiitake and duck skin furikake alongside Domaine Serene’s 2021 Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir.

The evening’s boldest flavors arrived with Maynard and his Filipino lechon-style roasted pork belly paired with beluga lentils, Filipino salsa verde, fennel pollen and borage flowers. Kinsella closed the evening with Basque cheesecake featuring brandied cherries and kirsch cream alongside a 2022 Castelnau de Suduiraut Sauternes from France.

More than a luxury food festival, 54 Hours with James Beard Award-Winning Chefs succeeded because of its collaborative spirit. Rancho Bernardo Inn created an immersive culinary retreat where guests gained meaningful insight into the craftsmanship, stories and shared passion behind exceptional food and wine. Get more information at Rancho Bernardo Inn.

— Column by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

Del Mar’s West End Bar & Kitchen is hosting a Ruffino Wine Dinner on Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner is curated by Executive Chef Carlos Ramirez. The main course features Braised Beef Short Ribs served with porcini mushroom risotto. This is paired with Greppone Mazzi Brunello di Montalcino. Price is $130 per person inclusive of tax/tip. RSVP at westenddelmar.com.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].