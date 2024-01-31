Find love, for now or ‘furever’

Seeking a companion to cuddle up with you on the couch? Or perhaps you need a quiet confidant you can share your deepest secrets with. Maybe you’re an outdoor adventurer looking for the perfect match for your active lifestyle.

No matter what you’re searching for, San Diego Humane Society promises to help you find love.

The local nonprofit animal shelter continues to have a record-high number of animals in care, with more than 270 dogs and 80 cats currently available for adoption.

With so many deserving animals in need of homes, now is the perfect time to add a new pet to your family, either permanently through adoption or temporarily through fostering.

Browse the organization’s website or visit one of their four shelter locations in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego to meet adorable pets and start a love story like the happy tale of Griz and Maria.

Griz was surrendered to San Diego Humane Society and suffering from serious skin allergies that caused itching and scabbing. The shelter’s staff provided him with medicated baths, allergy medicine and lots of TLC before Maria welcomed him into her home.

He now enjoys going on adventures with his family, and he especially loves car rides and spending time with his favorite humans.

Maria says that she has found a lifelong best friend in Griz and that he knows exactly how to cheer her up when she’s feeling down. When Griz was adopted, two lives were changed for the better, and a beautiful bond was created that continues to grow stronger every day.

There’s no question that pets like Griz add a special type of love to our lives. Their adorable quirks, sense of companionship and unwavering dedication to brightening our day help us to combat feelings of loneliness and improve our mental and physical health.

There are so many benefits to adopting or fostering a pet, including that it saves lives!

If you choose to temporarily open your home to a pet in need, San Diego Humane Society will provide you with everything you need to be successful, including training, supplies and veterinary care for your foster animal.

Giving an animal a break from the shelter can be truly transformative for them and incredibly rewarding for you.

If you’re ready to open your heart and your home to a love like no other, visit sdhumane.org to browse adoptable pets or sign up to foster.

Your new best friend awaits!