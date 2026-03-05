Nearly three dozen cats, kittens arrive at Humane Society from Stockton shelter

OCEANSIDE — The second group of cats from the Stockton Animal Shelter brought to the San Diego area since December arrived Thursday at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus.

The 34 cats and kittens were transported south to help alleviate severe overcrowding and support disease management efforts at the Stockton shelter, according to the Humane Society.

Although the humane society remains well over capacity for dogs, officials said it was able to take in the cats, helping Stockton cope with an increase in felines requiring specialized medical care.

“Stockton Animal Care deserves credit for putting out the call for help,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “When a fellow shelter needs support, whether here in San Diego or beyond, we want to be there for them.

“By working together for these 34 kittens, we will ensure they receive the specialized care they need to find their new homes.”

Fourteen of the kittens will remain at the Oceanside campus, while 12 were transferred to the San Diego campus and eight to the Escondido campus, officials said.

Several kittens are suffering from upper respiratory infections or scabies, while others have ringworm at various stages of treatment.

The San Diego Humane Society previously took in 29 kittens from Stockton on Dec. 4, officials said.

Shelter medicine teams are prepared to provide isolation and treatment for the respiratory and ringworm cases.

Once the kittens are medically and behaviorally cleared, they will be made available for adoption.

Pets available for adoption can be viewed at sdhumane.org/adopt.