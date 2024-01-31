Oceanside FiberCity® speeds into 2024

Construction of the FiberCity® network is well underway! This multi-year, privately funded fiber internet infrastructure project puts Oceanside on the map and the city will enjoy sustained digital prosperity for generations to come.

Oceanside FiberCity® will end residents’ connectivity woes, helping businesses thrive, and it will enable the City to digitally advance their services and vision for the community making it an even greater place to live, work and play.

In this information age, technology impacts everything from education and healthcare to emergency services and home security. It’s transforming the way we live, work and play, and this digital revolution is growing rapidly. The Oceanside FiberCity® network will support all of this and more.

The network is open access, meaning that multiple service providers can join the network, whether that be internet service providers or other providers. This is one network for all which also benefits the environment by negating the need for over building the city with multiple internet networks, not to mention reducing disruption from construction work in the community.

The FiberCity® network will bring a connectivity point to homes and businesses, and as we build, we will lay the connectivity for smart city applications, enabling technology such as smart traffic management to reduce carbon emissions or smart security systems to reduce crime rates, the opportunity is endless.

Oceanside FiberCity® is a multi-year project that is using minimally invasive construction methods to deploy the network. You may see our construction crews in the city, microtrenching a shallow, thin trench in the roadway next to the curb where they lay the fiber conduit and remediate the trench to its former or better state.

You will also see our Community Relations Specialist, Jesse Moreno who is available to support the community and answer any questions.

“The best part of my job is telling people about how the network is more than just a super-fast fiber connection to their home. People are blown away when I explain the wider benefits of the network” commented Jesse.

Be on the lookout for an Oceanside FiberCity® door hanger at your property, sharing the great news that construction is due to start in your street, and follow us on our social media channels where you can learn more about the network and when and where our next event is in the city.

INFORMATION FOR PRIVATE COMMUNITIES

We need permission to bring in this superfast fiber network to HOAs and multiple dwelling units.

With a simple ROE agreement, we can bring the FiberCity® network to your community at no cost, but it is really important you act NOW. Please ask your management to contact [email protected] to find out more.

Bringing the network to your community, benefits everyone! Find out more about the benefits to the property owner and the residents at www.sifinetworks.com/residential/hoa/oceanside/

You can find out more about the project and watch our FiberCity® videos at www.oceansidefibercity.com