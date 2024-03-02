Escondido man sentenced to eight years for torturing, killing cats

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido man who tortured and killed at least 10 cats was sentenced to eight years in state prison on Friday morning at the Vista Courthouse.

Joshua Tyler Boyer, 31, pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of animal cruelty after law enforcement discovered at least 10 deceased felines in and around a toolshed at his family’s property on Reed Road in Escondido.

The judge sentenced Boyer to the prosecution’s requested full term of eight years.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement opened in investigation into Boyer on May 24, 2019 after a GPS tracker on a cat named Leonard who was reported missing by his family led to the discovery of the other cats’ remains.

Law enforcement found fresh blood and orange hair in the toolshed, and later found Leonard’s GPS tracker collar in the backyard of a neighbor’s property, but never found his remains. Boyer was not charged with his death.

“We will never have true closure,” said Jeffrey Johnson in a victim impact statement during Boyer’s sentencing hearing.

The Johnsons, who were Leonard’s owners, and many others were relieved to hear that Boyer received the maximum punishment allowed under the law.

“We’re happy that he’s going to (prison) and will be there for as long as possible,” said Liz Johnson. “I hope that when he gets out, he will stop his evil ways, not want to hurt any other living creature for the rest of his life and that he’s learned his lesson.”

Boyer was granted credits for time served and in-home confinement. Based on those numbers, he will likely serve three to six years for what is considered one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in San Diego County.

According to Lt. Regina Price, who led the Humane Law Enforcement investigation into Boyer, this case was by far the worst” of her career.

“I will teach this case in our academy,” Price said. “Hopefully, this case really stands to set a precedent for the severity of animal cruelty and being able to take these seriously.”

Boyer’s defense attorney, Gretchen Von Helms, argued for long-term probation instead of prison time, claiming his actions were likely the result of a meth-induced psychosis following the birth of his daughter.

Von Helms said that Boyer’s wife had wanted to place the child for adoption against his wishes, which “basically caused him to have a psychotic breakdown.”

“In Boyer’s mind, (his wife) seemed to prefer the company of their cat as opposed to their baby daughter,” Von Helms said. “Because of this, he became severely depressed.”

Von Helms said Boyer even sought to commit suicide, allegedly holding a gun to his head in front of his wife while their daughter was away visiting family. At some point, Child Protective Services removed Boyer from the home, causing him to lose his job and move into a toolshed on his family’s Escondido property, where he would self-medicate with drugs.

According to Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan, the investigation found Boyer’s social media and phone records were “full of hate” toward people and animals and disputed Boyer’s attorney’s claims that he was in a drug-induced psychosis.

“This wasn’t just a one-time meth-induced moment where he did something crazy that was completely out of character for him,” Kilamyan told the judge. “His own family members said he didn’t like cats; the whole family didn’t really like cats. He had hate in his heart and that’s what he acted with.”

The defense had requested a long-term probation period instead of prison time.

Boyer apologized to the families of his victims.

“I’ve been an animal lover my whole life – I’ve always said that I preferred animals over people, not that there’s anything wrong with people,” he said.

He said he acted out in “stupid ways” after losing his wife and daughter.

“It’s literally the biggest regret I’ll ever have,” he said. “I’m extremely sorry for all the people whose pets I have hurt. I know how it feels to lose a pet, it’s one of the worst things.”

He asked the judge for probation so that he could continue to work and send money for his daughter’s care. He also noted that regardless of his sentence, what he did would haunt him and his family for the rest of his life.

“I understand this is going to follow me for the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s an atrocity what I’ve done, and currently I can only ask for forgiveness from those whose pets I harmed.”

During the investigation, humane officers discovered Boyer was using social media under false pretenses to obtain some of his victims. Boyer also adopted two cats from the San Diego Humane Society.

Interviews with people who re-homed their cat to Boyer through Craigslist revealed that Boyer would claim to be a military veteran to gain trust of pet owners looking to find new homes for their cats.

“He prayed on multiple people, he prayed on older people who were going to nursing homes and couldn’t take care of their animals,” Kilamyan said. “He used manipulation and lies to convince these vulnerable people to give him their cats.”

Loretta Bunten said she got to know Boyer on a personal level and trusted him. He convinced her to rehome her two cats to him for his grandmother, but that was a lie.

“I can’t believe that I trusted this man,” she said. “I have to live with guilt of trusting him and handing my two cats over to him for the rest of my life… He does not get my forgiveness because it was disgusting what he did.”

Laurie Pellechio said she spent time with Boyer before giving her beloved emotional support cat Mai Tai – who she also called Sheba, noting that he was “kind, caring and considerate.”

“I’m concerned about Josh’s future and his role in society moving forward,” Pellechio said.

Kilamyan called Boyer a sociopath and suggested his crimes were similar to those of serial killer Ted Bundy, who started by tormenting dogs and cats, and Parkland high school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who would torture and kill chickens, squirrels, lizards and other animals.

“This is a very dangerous man,” she said.

After hearing of his heinous acts – which included burning cats, piercing them with needles, shooting them with BB guns and arrows, electrocuting them, mutilating them and leaving them out while trapped to suffer in the heat without food or water – Judge Kearney said he was concerned about Boyer’s “risk to society now and in the future.”

“Mr. Boyer, these acts are extremely disturbing,” Kearney said. “What you have going for you, the steps you’ve taken in the interim, the addiction you’ve addressed and the counsel you received – if you continue to do these things there is a good chance you won’t come back into the criminal justice system, but that’s going to be on you. I hope you continue to get help and live a productive life.”

The San Diego Humane Society encourages anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect in their neighborhood to report it to the agency by calling 619-299-7012. The humane society also encourages community members not to use unverified online platforms when rehoming their pets and suggest visiting sdhumane.org/rehome for vetted rehoming resources.