One of 11 dogs rescued from an abandoned apartment in Vista in early October. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society.
Dogs and cats rescued from abandoned apartment in Vista

by Coast News wire services1

VISTA — The San Diego Humane Society and law enforcement officials conducted a days-long rescue operation at an abandoned Vista apartment last week, rescuing 11 dogs and two cats from hoarding conditions, according to authorities.

Animal workers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-bedroom apartment on Oct. 1 after the landlord, who had not seen the tenants for several weeks, called for help. The four-day rescue operation concluded Oct. 4.

According to SDHS personnel on the scene, the rescue was extremely challenging due to the amount of trash and debris filling the apartment. The dogs had created tunnels to move around inside the unit, which was stacked floor-to-ceiling with household items, they said.

Several dogs were found amongst the debris in an abandoned apartment. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society.
Another angle of the animal rescue in an abandoned Vista apartment. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society.

The multi-day effort required additional staff, large dumpsters and deep cleaning, according to Humane Society officials.

The small dogs, including Pomeranians and Chihuahuas, were frightened and in poor condition, with fleas, skin issues and overgrown nails, authorities said.

They were receiving medical care at the SDHS’ Oceanside campus and have been placed under emergency boarding status as Humane Society officers continue to investigate the case. The team also plans to continue using traps and cameras to ensure all animals have been rescued from the property.

The rescued animals are now being treated at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society.
One of two cats rescued from the abandoned Vista apartment. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society.

“This is a heartbreaking case, but we are grateful these animals are finally safe,” SDHS Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Jace Huggins said. “Sadly, situations like this happen when pet owners become overwhelmed or face personal challenges. If you or someone you know is struggling to care for pets, please reach out for help before it gets out of control.”

The mass intake comes at a time when the Humane Society is already at record levels of dog capacity, officials said. With the addition of the Vista rescue, the organization is now caring for 792 dogs.

The group said public support is urgently needed to adopt or foster to help make space and provide care for the animals in need. Donations are accepted at sdhumane.org.

