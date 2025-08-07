Feather alert activated for teen girl last seen on reservation

FALLBROOK — A Feather Alert was activated Wednesday for a 17-year-old girl who authorities said was last seen on the Pala Indian Reservation east of Fallbrook.

Sunnie Eagleton ran away on Saturday from the home she was staying at on the reservation at approximately 2 p.m. because she did not want to go back to Texas with her family, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert was issued Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the sheriff’s office after the teen’s mother reported her missing and because Eagleton has no history of running away, she is considered to be at-risk, authorities said.

Eagleton is Native American, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has long red straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and a black/pink handbag or backpack,

according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has seen Eagleton or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 858-868-3200.

A Feather Alert is a resource available to law enforcement agencies investigating the suspicious or unexplained disappearance of an Indigenous people. The Feather Alert will provide immediate information to the public to aid in the swift recovery of missing Indigenous persons.