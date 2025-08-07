Animal services, DA investigating missing horse

RANCHO SANTA FE — The county’s Department of Animal Services and District Attorney’s Office were investigating a report of an emaciated horse that has since gone missing from a Rancho Santa Fe property, county officials said Wednesday.

A picture of the animal prompted an animal services officer to be dispatched Tuesday night to the property located in the 7600 block of Artesian Road.

County officials said the horse was seen at the property, but a veterinarian who was “responsible for the health of the animals on that property” told the officer she intended to euthanize two elderly horses there on Monday but didn’t have equipment needed to remove the bodies.

An agreement was made to conduct the euthanasia in the presence of animal services officers the following morning.

However, county officials say the veterinarian never showed up, stated she “had an emergency and had the horse removed before the officers had arrived” and refused to provide documentation to prove the horse had been euthanized.

County officials say they are now requiring proof that the horse received proper veterinary care or was humanely euthanized within 48 hours, or criminal charges could be filed.

The second horse remains at the property and animal services is assessing its condition. The county says it is working with prosecutors to investigate the location and condition of the other horse.