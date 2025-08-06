Rich people have exactly the same dating issues as everyone else—that never-ending cycle of dates that go nowhere.

Luckily for you, there are plenty of rich people dating sites out there that will match you up with someone and hopefully lead to sweet nothings being whispered in your ear.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill swipe-right, swipe-left dating apps. We’re talking about high-end millionaire dating sites that can help pair you up with someone with a similar financial status in your circle.

If you’re ready to find out more, take a look at 7 of the wealthy dating websites that made it into our list.

Best Rich People Dating Sites

In a rush? Here’s a quick look:

1. Tawkify – Best Millionaire Dating Site for the Rich

Pros

Human dating experts search for your dates

Custom date planning

Money-back guarantee

Uber-wealthy looking for a serious relationship

4.7/5 on TrustPilot (highest of ANY dating site)

Cons

You may have to be prepared to travel

Costly

Now, we know we’re talking about wealthy dating sites, but this one is one of the best millionaire dating sites out there. We’re not joking, either.

This luxury dating site is aimed at the uber-rich and has personalized human matchmakers just waiting to search the world for wealthy singles for you.

Once they find someone they think you’d gel with, they’ll also set up your perfect date. What more could you want? It beats swiping for hours every evening on Tinder.

Let someone else do the work for you!

It’s a truly exceptional service aimed just at rich and attractive singles. You can’t just sign up – you have to apply. They keep the total costs schtum but be prepared to pay $4,000 or more if you want a decent package.

If you don’t want to hand the reins over completely, you can also opt for their Video Connect package. They’ll still search for you, but you’ll meet your matches on video to start with. It’s a cheaper option, coming in at $799, but it still produces top results.

Expect to find celebs, pro athletes, top business people, and other successful singles here. For a site you don’t have to lift a finger on, this could be the ideal millionaire dating website.

Sign up to Tawkify to find your perfect match

2. Millionaire Match – Original Rich People Dating Site

Pros

Match with people of similar social status

VIP memberships

Dating coaching & professional matchmaking

Good chat features

Wealth verification

Cons

Personal matchmakers only available for VIP members

Aimed at serious relationships only, nothing casual

For those of you who are serious about finding love and want the benefit of having a personal matchmaker rather than scrolling through profiles and picking yourself, this site is one of our top wealthy dating sites of choice.

VIP members get help with creating their profiles and having someone search for suitable matches for them, and they can even have their dates arranged without having to lift a finger.

If you prefer to take more of a hands-on approach, you can opt to join as a regular member and do the searching yourself.

It’s always nice to have options, isn’t it?

Seriously, though, this is one of our top wealthy dating sites for a reason. Not only has it been around for over 20 years, but the site has really nailed its niche.

Whether you want to find someone with a similar social status or you just want to be sure that they aren’t after your money, this site has your back.

Everyone has to prove their wealth when they join, meaning no more gold-diggers. You can just sit back and enjoy your dates. From CEOs, pro athletes, supermodels, and celebs, the list of potentials is endless.

Who knows, you might find your special someone!

Sign up here and enjoy high-end dating with rich people

3. MillionaireLove – Niche Sugar Dating for Wealthy Singles

Pros

Easy and quick registration process

Advanced search filters for tailored matches

Free features for sugar babies

Verification videos enhance profile trustworthiness

Private photo albums for added privacy

Cons

Messaging requires credits for non-verified users

No mobile app, only mobile-friendly website

Limited communication options (text chat only)

Alright, let’s talk MillionaireLove. This site’s all about connecting wealthy guys with attractive singles looking for a sugar arrangement. Signing up is a breeze; just an email and you’re in, no need to spill your life story. The search filters are a game-changer; you can narrow down matches by age, location, body type, or even what kind of relationship they’re after. It’s like building your dream date from scratch.

Sugar babies get a sweet deal—free profile setup, browsing, and even messaging once they verify. For everyone else, you’ll need credits to start chatting or peek at private photos (think $0.28-$0.59 per credit, with a 100-credit pack at $59).

The downside? No video chat or fancy features like streaming, which feels like a miss for a site aimed at high rollers, if you ask us. And while the mobile site works fine, I’d kill for an actual app. Still, the video verification (about 75% of users do it) and private albums make it feel safer than some other sites. Less fakes here than elsewhere!

You’ll find a solid mix of rich men and gorgeous women on MillionaireLove, with a pretty even gender split. If you’re into clear-cut sugar dating, this one’s worth a shot.

4. Elite Singles – Rich Dating Site for Educated Professionals



Pros

12.5 million users

Intelligent matchmaking

Best for over 35s

Easy-use app

Cons

Not exclusively for the wealthy

No background verification

For those of you who want to date someone who’s made something of themselves but don’t specifically want to tie yourself to finding the uber-rich, Elite Singles is worth a look.

This dating site targets educated professionals with plenty of cash—you know the type: CEOs, top-level directors, doctors, and entrepreneurs.

Although it doesn’t have the personal matchmaker status that Millionaire Match has, this is one of the wealthy dating sites that does hold its own. It will definitely find you a mix of wealthy individuals to peruse.

You’ll have to make contact yourself with people you like, but this wealthy dating site is a far cry from the likes of Tinder. Most people here are over 30 and are serious about finding someone special with similar life goals to them.

With 12.5 million users and a pretty spot-on intelligent matchmaking algorithm, you might not find a millionaire, but you should find plenty of other well-established people to date.

Find well-established wealthy professionals at Elite Singles

5. Doublelist – Casual Vibes with a Craigslist Throwback

Pros

Totally free, no wallet needed

Works for all kinds of connections (straight, gay, bi,…)

Dead-simple interface, no fluff

Huge user base (40 million and counting)

Easy to find local hookups

Cons

No verification, so watch out for scammers

Browser-only, no app in sight

Bare-bones safety features

Some users gripe about glitches

Doublelist is like Craigslist personals got a glow-up. It’s a free-for-all platform for casual hookups, with 40 million users worldwide, mostly in the US. Whether you’re straight, bi, or just curious, there’s something for everyone.

You post an ad, browse listings, and chat through email-linked messages – no algorithms, no fuss. It’s perfect if you just want to cut to the chase and meet someone nearby.

But here’s the catch: there’s no profile verification, so you’re rolling the dice on who’s real and who’s a bot. Safety-wise, it’s not exactly Fort Knox, so you’ve gotta be sharp… The site is browser-only, which feels outdated, and we did see some folks complaining about glitches slowing things down.

Still, with a 60% hookup success rate and a massive user pool, it’s a go-to for casual flings, especially in big cities. If you’re not looking for love and just want something fun and fast, Doublelist’s got you covered.

Check out Doublelist and start connecting today!

6. Luxy – High-Earner Luxury Date Site



Pros

Members have to earn $350k+

Income checks

Strict verification process

3 million users

Cons

Only 30% of applications are accepted.

If you’re a high-earner and can prove your income is over $350k, Luxy is one of the most exclusive luxury date sites that you’ll come across. Not only do you have to prove your income through your tax returns or other financial documents, but you also have to apply and get voted in.

If you don’t make the cut, you can say goodbye to finding other successful singles on this wealthy dating site.

It’s not easy to get in. Roughly 30% of people who apply actually get accepted through the checks that are put in place. If you make it through, you can be safe in knowing that everyone you match with is rich and successful, too.

While some rich people dating sites let women in without going through all of the checks, here, they have to meet the same strict criteria.

There’s no risk of gold-diggers here!

There are 3 million members on the books currently, which is a fair amount of wealthy singles that you could date. If you’re looking for a serious relationship and think you’ll get through the process, head over and start your application.

See Luxy is one of the few online dating sites offering legit luxury dates

7. Match.com – Professional Dating Site for the Wealthy



Pros

Sort matches by income and education

Full of wealthy users

Best for long-term relationships

Aimed at over 30s

Great search function

Cons

It’s not just for the wealthy

Ads get annoying

OK, at first glance, you might be surprised that Match.com has made it into our list of the seven best wealthy dating sites, but hear us out.

This online dating site’s not exclusively for the rich and successful, but it is a hugely successful dating site that has a large number of affluent singles as members. All you have to do is know how to find them.

You’ll have to search carefully, but the online dating site’s got some great search filters that allow you to filter by income, education, and lifestyle.

If you’re smart about how you go about finding that special someone, this app could be as good as the other wealthy dating sites we’ve mentioned.

Most people are over 30 and looking for love. Once you’ve found someone you’re interested in, hop onto a video chat and test out the waters.



Visit Match and see why it’s one of the best online dating sites for rich dating

8. Raya – Premium Millionaire Dating Site to Meet Celebs



Pros

Celebs, millionaires & influencers

Very discreet

Apply to join

Extremely secretive

Cons

Approval is based on Instagram followers and status

It can take time for approval

Raya is one of the most exclusive millionaire dating websites out there. Not only is it like Fort Knox to get into, but you also need to be well-known, extremely wealthy, a celeb, or an influencer for your application to be accepted.

While there’s no personalized matchmaker to search for you here like other millionaire dating sites, the exclusive nature of the app makes it far easier to find like-minded people to date.

Raya currently has 150,000 members on the site, with around 100,000 more still waiting to get in. While it works just like other dating apps (search filters, messaging, and swiping), its exclusive status comes from its secretive nature and extremely long waitlist.

If you think you have a good presence on your socials and think you can make it through the doors, this is definitely one of the best millionaire dating sites to try.

Join Raya’s waiting list to date celebs and the wealthy

FAQs – Rich People Dating Sites

If you’ve still got some questions about our millionaire dating sites, take a look at some FAQs.

Let’s jump in.

What Dating Site Do Wealthy People Use?

The top dating site that wealthy people use is Elite Singles.

You’ll find a mix of educated professionals here who have plenty of cash. While you might not bag a millionaire on this app, you will find plenty of people who’ve made something of themselves in respectable professions (doctors, lawyers, business leaders, etc).

Most people are looking for love, but you can find casual relationships here if you want them. You’ll just have to make it clear in your profile so you only attract other like-minded people.

I’m Wondering Where To Find Rich Men To Date?

If you’re wondering where or how to find rich men, there are a few avenues you could explore.

Many have found that attending networking events, work conferences, or local charity benefits are good places to start searching. Joining exclusive country clubs in your area might be a face-to-face way to make a new connection.

However, many people find it more convenient to join rich men dating sites since this allows you to communicate at your own convenience and at the convenience of the rich men corresponding to you. Live events are not always great places to have long conversations.

However, it may be customary to touch base in person and then ask any suitors if they are on a well known rich men dating site, such as MillionaireMatch.

Is There a Dating App for High-Income Earners?

Yes. The best dating app for high-income earners is Tawkify.

This luxury dating app uses human personalized matchmakers to search across the world for suitable matches for you. They’ll even arrange your dates for you on both of your behalf!

Expect to pay $4,000 or more, depending on the package you choose. Still, this is an efficient service that cuts through the bottlenecks of dating apps and saves you plenty of time.

What Is the Average Income on Rich People Dating Sites?

The average income on rich people dating sites is $350k+.

You’ll find top-earning professionals, pro athletes, and celebs on sites like MillionaireMatch, Luxy, and Raya.

What’s the Difference Between Wealthy Dating Sites and Sugar Daddy Sites?

The difference between wealthy dating sites and sugar daddy sites is quite simple.

On wealthy dating sites, everybody has to be a high-income earner, regardless of gender. These sites aim to connect people with similar financial and social status.

Sugar daddy sites, on the other hand, are geared up for rich men who want to spoil attractive women who don’t necessarily have the same cash as them. You can also have the reverse (rich women spoiling younger attractive men) but it’s not very common.

What’s the Best Wealthy Dating Site for Elite Rich Singles?

The best dating sites for elite, rich singles are Tawkify and MillionaireMatch.

Tawkify gives you a personal matchmaker, while Millionaire Match is full of celebs, pro athletes, and wealthy individuals, all looking for someone to settle down with.



You can choose to either use a personalized matchmaker to find someone to date or use a digital matchmaking service. The site will even arrange your dates for you.

Are There Any Wealthy Dating Sites for Rich Single Ladies?

Yes, all of the wealthy dating sites in this review are for both rich single ladies and wealthy men. Check out Luxy and Tawkify as a starting point.

These all have a great success rate in matching people.

Which Millionaire Dating Sites Have the Highest Success Rate?

The millionaire dating sites that have the highest success rates are Elite Singles and Millionaire Match.

Elite Singles claims that it pairs 2,000 couples every month, and Millionaire Match claims to have an 80% success rate.

How Do I Meet Other Millionaires?

The easiest way to meet other millionaires is through wealthy dating sites like the ones we’ve mentioned.

Most of these sites have strict verification measures to ensure that only wealthy singles are on their books. Try out Luxy, Tawkify, or Raya as a starting point.

How Do I Find Rich People To Date?

To find rich people to date, start with some of the dating websites for the wealthy that we’ve mentioned in this review. MillionaireLove, Tawkify and Luxy are great websites to try.

Of course, you might find rich people on the best dating sites that most people use, but it’s not as likely.

So, Which Rich People Dating Site is Best?

Wealthy dating doesn’t need to be difficult. Like with all dating, you just have to find the site that suits your needs.

You’re probably not going to land a wealthy partner on sites like Megapersonals, but these rich dating sites will hopefully do the trick!

Whether you decide to use Tawkify or one of the other wealthy dating sites in this review, you should find plenty of people to date that fit your criteria.

Millionaire Match was our choice because of its large membership, good reputation over 20 years, and some personal attention from the company.

If you decide that dating the rich doesn’t quite meet your expectations, you can always go back to using some of the regular dating apps. We’ve got a feeling, though, that the dating apps we’ve covered will hit the spot.

Why not join a luxury date site today and see whose profile stands out to you?