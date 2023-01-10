Fatal Jan. 4 San Marcos shooting claims life of second victim; identities confirmed

SAN MARCOS — The 20-year-old victim of last week’s shooting in San Marcos died after three days in the hospital, with the identities of both victims confirmed Monday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Nicholas Tiefer, 20, of Vista was one of two victims discovered on Jan. 4 with gunshot wounds along Borden Road near Paloma Elementary. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that he was pronounced dead on Jan. 7.

Tiefer’s death follows that of 19-year-old Jesus Garcia of San Marcos, who was pronounced dead on the day of the shooting after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the scene, while Garcia was found nearby on the ground. Sheriff’s officials said the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation.

The San Marcos Unified School District has confirmed that both Tiefer and Garcia were graduates of San Marcos High School.

A GoFundMe created by Tiefer’s family to help cover medical and funeral costs states that he was “a son, little brother, big brother, an all-star high school football player, a friend to everyone, and loved by his community.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 during business hours or 858-565-5200 after hours. Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.

