Fallbrook autumn art competition winners

FALLBROOK — Regional artists celebrated the beginning of fall through the “Hello Autumn!” Art Competition.
Sponsored by the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the annual art competition recognized first through third place winners in two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and photography categories – plus a Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce pick.
Two-Dimensional Winners:
- First Place: “Amongst the Vines” by Vanessa Gerardi of Oceanside
- Second Place: “Autumn in Eden,” by Arlen Roper of Oceanside
- Third Place: “Pumpkin Spice Snuggles,” by Karen Harris of Fallbrook
Three-Dimensional Winners:
- First Place: “Autumn in the Country,” by Celeste Walker of Fallbrook
- Second Place: “Autumn Leaves,” by Peter Sidlauskas of Escondido
- Third Place: “Nevermore,” by Gayle Bamber of Fallbrook
Photography Winners:
- First Place: “Splendor in the Pumpkin,” by Joanne Van Doorn of Fallbrook
- Second Place: “El Capitan,” by Ed Potter of Fallbrook
- Third Place: “Devil in the Details,” by Lori Beach of Temecula
Fallbrook Chamber’s Pick: “Autumn Intrigue,” by Amy Walker of Oceanside.