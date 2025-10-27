Fallbrook autumn art competition winners

FALLBROOK — Regional artists celebrated the beginning of fall through the “Hello Autumn!” Art Competition.

Sponsored by the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the annual art competition recognized first through third place winners in two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and photography categories – plus a Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce pick.

Two-Dimensional Winners:

First Place: “Amongst the Vines” by Vanessa Gerardi of Oceanside

Second Place: “Autumn in Eden,” by Arlen Roper of Oceanside

Third Place: “Pumpkin Spice Snuggles,” by Karen Harris of Fallbrook

Three-Dimensional Winners:

First Place: “Autumn in the Country,” by Celeste Walker of Fallbrook

Second Place: “Autumn Leaves,” by Peter Sidlauskas of Escondido

Third Place: “Nevermore,” by Gayle Bamber of Fallbrook

Photography Winners:

First Place: “Splendor in the Pumpkin,” by Joanne Van Doorn of Fallbrook

Second Place: “El Capitan,” by Ed Potter of Fallbrook

Third Place: “Devil in the Details,” by Lori Beach of Temecula

Fallbrook Chamber’s Pick: “Autumn Intrigue,” by Amy Walker of Oceanside.