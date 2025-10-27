Op-Ed: 100 years of fire service progress, impeded by politics

The fire service used to say: “100 years of tradition, unimpeded by progress.” Today, it should say: “100 years of progress, impeded by politics.”

The tools have changed — we’ve gone from brass helmets and wooden ladders to thermal imaging cameras, hybrid engines, and drones — but the politics have stayed the same.

A case in point: In 2009, a cooperative agreement was signed between the cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, and Del Mar to share administrative and leadership functions for fire and emergency services.

This partnership was designed to be the first step toward forming a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) — a unified regional fire department governed by a single body representing each city. Instead of transitioning to a JPA, the elected officials decided to end the contract.

For more than a decade, this partnership has been a model of regional efficiency. The agreement allowed the three departments to share administrative and command staff, improving service delivery, coordination, and training while saving each city hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. Encinitas alone saved nearly $1 million annually.

While saving this money, each fire department also improved its ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating — an independent evaluation that measures a fire department’s ability to protect its community. ISO ratings directly influence property insurance costs; when a department improves its score, residents and businesses often benefit through lower premiums.

These improvements demonstrated that regional cooperation not only made fiscal sense but also delivered measurable benefits to taxpayers and property owners alike.

The goal of this agreement was never just about cutting costs. It was a strategic investment in shared governance, with the long-term intent of transitioning toward a JPA fire department.

Under a JPA model, cities unify their fire services under one operational and leadership structure, with a shared governing board representing each jurisdiction. This approach promotes standardization, enhances regional response capabilities, and creates a more stable, efficient, and accountable system.

The results spoke for themselves. For years, residents received high-quality service from an integrated team that trained together, shared equipment and expertise, and responded seamlessly across jurisdictional boundaries. It was a rare example of government collaboration that worked exactly as intended.

Unfortunately, that progress came to an end when the participating cities chose not to renew the agreement. The reasons were not based on performance — the cooperative structure had proven its worth — but rather on political considerations and local control debates that have long plagued regional initiatives. With this decision, Del Mar and Solana Beach will eventually pay more for their unwillingness to pursue continual improvement and organizational commitment.

What had been built on logic, trust, and measurable success was undone by short-term thinking and a reluctance to relinquish even minimal administrative control.

Contrast that with the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and its fire chief, Brian Fennessey, who have shown how a regional system can thrive. OCFA is one of the most progressive and financially sound fire service delivery systems in the nation.

Through shared governance and economies of scale, OCFA provides exceptional protection to millions of residents while controlling long-term costs. Their model proves that cooperation and consolidation, when done with vision and integrity, yield better results than fragmented systems ever could.

Although the young Encinitas fire chief and his team have the knowledge, professionalism, and experience to lead their organization in a productive and progressive direction, they will need the political support to turn those ideas into reality. Leadership within the department can only go so far without the backing of those elected to represent the community’s best interests.

Fire chiefs can innovate, but only elected officials can remove the barriers that prevent progress.

As a taxpayer, my question to all elected officials is straightforward: Why are you not providing the best possible service by embracing the advantages of economies of scale, eliminating redundancy, promoting operational standardization, and ensuring value-based tax-dollar decisions?

Public safety accounts for the largest share of most cities’ budgets — often 50 to 70 percent of discretionary spending. When cities find ways to share resources, reduce overhead, and strengthen service delivery, those partnerships should be protected and expanded, not dismantled. Effective governance isn’t about who controls the patch on a firefighter’s shoulder — it’s about ensuring the public receives the best protection for every dollar spent.

The fire service has evolved tremendously over the past century, from equipment and training to fire prevention, emergency medical care, and disaster response. Yet progress isn’t just about technology — it’s about leadership and the willingness to make decisions that serve the greater good, even when they challenge political comfort zones.

It’s time for elected leaders to recognize that regional collaboration isn’t a threat to local identity — it’s the smartest, most responsible path forward for safety, sustainability, and fiscal stewardship. The public deserves nothing less.

Mark Muir is a retired fire chief and former Encinitas City Council member.