North County events celebrating Halloween and fall season

From haunted houses and pumpkin patches to car shows and scarecrow contests, there are plenty of creative ways to get your spook on throughout North County during the month of October. Here are some upcoming and ongoing events in the following cities:

DEL MAR

Scream Zone at Del Mar Scaregrounds — The Scream Zone returns with three new haunts to explore. This year’s event also features the new “Midway Madness” Halloween carnival with food vendors, fun-spirited beverages, and games, including axe throwing, laser ball, and zombie apocalypse virtual reality. Entry to all three haunts start at $32.99; book online for certain time slots. Coupons for a $5 discount are available at Goodwill locations. Access to midway is free. Fairgrounds parking is $15. Visit thescreamzone.com.

Wednesdays to Sundays through Oct. 31. Open 7 to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. depending on date

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd

Pumpkin Station at Del Mar Fairgrounds — Bring little ones to pick out the perfect pumpkin and enjoy attractions, including the miniature train ride, giant slides, a carousel, swing ride, ferris wheel and more. Free entry and parking. Visit bitly.ws/WZwm

Open daily through Oct. 31. Hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd

CARLSBAD

Pumpkin Patch at Strawberry Fields — Come explore the pumpkin patch and marigold fields, and walk among food vendors. Entry is $10 and free for children 5 and under. Tractor rides, corn maze, and animal visits are available for an additional cost. carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin

Patch open through Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October

1050 Cannon Rd

Haunted Corn Maze at Strawberry Fields — Experience heart-thumping scares in the Haunted Corn Maze at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company, recommended for teens and adults. Entry starts at $25 per person. Visit carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin

Fridays and Saturdays in October, 7 to 10 p.m.

1050 Cannon Rd

Haunted Halloween Bash at Pine Avenue Community Center — Join this family-friendly event with eerie decorations, thrilling activities, spooky treats and a haunted house. Entry is $5. Register online at bitly.ws/WZvS

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

3209 Harding St

ENCINITAS

Haunted Ghost Town at San Diego Heritage Museum – Nightly tours of a haunted Gold Rush-era town await visitors at the Heritage Museum as the popular event returns for its second year via a partnership between Ovation Theatre and The Heritage Ranch. Less scary experience for young children from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by more spine-tingling tours from 7 to 9 p.m. Adult entry is $22, children 10 and under $12. Visit hauntedtown.org

Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30

450 Quail Gardens Drive

Fall Festival Family Day at San Diego Botanic Garden — Enjoy fun fall crafts, music, and a spooky boo-botanical costume parade in the Hamilton Children’s Garden. General admission is $18 for adults, $12 for seniors, veterans and students, and $10 for children ages 3-17. Visit bitly.ws/WZwM

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21

300 Quail Gardens Drive

Safe Trick or Treat along Coast Highway 101 — Celebrate All Hallows Eve by trick-or-treating at local businesses along South Coast Highway 101 from Encinitas Boulevard to K Street. Enjoy Halloween activities along the way as well as games and music at the Lumberyard courtyard. Presented by the Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association.

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

ESCONDIDO

Pumpkin Patch at Farm Stand West — Explore the pumpkin patch and buy fresh produce and other goodies from Farm Stand West and Fran’s Farm Stand. Entry is free. Visit thefarmstandwest.com

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in October

2115 Miller Ave

OCEANSIDE

Fall Festival at Mellano Farm Stand — Celebrate everything fall at the family-owned farm with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, tractor tours, a pumpkin painting booth, food, music and vendors. Entry is free. Visit mellanofarmstand.com/events

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October

5714 North River Rd

Halloween Movie Night at Heritage Park — Families are invited to trick-or-treat around the historical buildings at Heritage Park, participate in mini pumpkin decorating and join a viewing of “The Addams Family.” Registration required, $7 entry and free entry for kids 3 and under. Visit bitly.ws/WZxb

5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14, movie at 6:30 p.m.

220 Peyri Rd

Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Mance Buchanon Park — Celebrate Oceanside’s car culture and Halloween at the same time with a trunk or treat at the soccer fields at Mance Buchanon Park. The free event is open to children 12 and under. Enjoy decorated cars, as well as a crafts booth, inflatables, and games from the Oceanside Parks and Recreation Department. Visit bitly.ws/WZxG

2 to 5 p.m. Oct 28

425 College Blvd

Halloween Spooktacular at Mission Marketplace — Come to Mission Marketplace for a free event with accessible Halloween activities for all children. Visit bitly.ws/WZxz

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28

427 College Blvd

RANCHO SANTA FE

Helen Woodward Howl-o-ween Harvest Family Festival — Come enjoy hands-on animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, crafts, face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and entry into the “Spooky Vet Clinic” at Helen Woodward Animal Center. All ages welcome, but recommended for families with toddlers and elementary-age children. Entry is $7 for adults, $13.75 for children, free for infants and those in strollers. Visit bitly.ws/WZxY

Oct 14, 21, 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6461 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

SAN MARCOS

Family Night Halloween Party at Woodland Park — The Wood House at Woodland Park will be spectacularly transformed for a family Halloween event with games, crafts, activities, goodies, and more. Tickets $5. Register online. Visit bitly.ws/WZyg

Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m.

1148 Rock Springs Road

Pumpkin Breakfast at San Marcos Community Center — Join the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department for a pancake breakfast and carnival. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is $7 online only, with limited spaces. Visit bitly.ws/WZy9

Oct. 21, 7:30 to 11 a.m.

3 Civic Center Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

SOLANA BEACH

Halloween Carnival at Solana Vista Elementary – The Solana Vista/Skyline Halloween Carnival is back for its 66th year at Solana Vista Elementary School and is open to all community members. Come enjoy games, inflatables, raffles, pony rides, petting zoo, and a costume, as well as food from community partners and other delicious treats. All proceeds go toward supporting programs at both elementary schools. bitly.ws/WZyv

Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

780 Santa Victoria

VISTA

Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens — The 15th annual event will feature a scarecrow contest, kids’ activities, live music, a plant sale, craft vendors and a barbecue lunch. Visit altavistabotanicalgardens.org/fall-fun-fest.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14

1270 Vale Terrace Dr

Fright Night on Main Street — Visit the downtown Vista corridor as it transforms into a land of Halloween fun for one night, with a haunted house, trick-or-treating, tractor rides, costume contests, and an artists’ market. Free entry, additional cost for the haunted house. Visit bitly.ws/WZyE

5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27

Downtown Vista

Muscles on Main Trunk or Treat Car Show — The third annual trunk or treat car show returns to Vista Village shopping center with classic cars, a kids and adults costume contest, a raffle and a DJ. Those interested in including their vehicles can register at musclesonmain.square.site.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29

25 Main Street