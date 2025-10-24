Obituary – Joan Katherine Ludwiczak

In loving memory of Joan Katherine Ludwiczak

October 9, 1948 – October 11, 2025

Joan Katherine Ludwiczak, 77, passed away October 11, 2025, in Carlsbad, California, two days after a joyful birthday.

Joni, as she was called by family and friends, was born in Flushing, NY to John Woolman Wharton and Helma Elfriede (Appel) Wharton.

Growing up, she and her family moved to air force bases around the U.S. and internationally.

She frequently recalled her childhood years in Wiesbaden, Germany with particular fondness, remembering playing with siblings and relatives.

The family eventually settled in southern California, where Joan later attended the University of California, Riverside, earning her B.A. in Sociology, followed by an M.A. in Education from San Diego State University.

Shortly thereafter she became a teacher in the San Marcos Unified School District.

A dedicated educator, Joni inspired droves of elementary and middle school children during her 33-year career.

After retiring, Joan and her late husband of 53 years, Stephen H. Ludwiczak, took great pleasure doting on their labrador retrievers and traveling to spend time with their two children, four grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

Witty and clever, Joan was a whiz with trivia and dates, loved music and singing, and always enjoyed a good pun.

She was highly sociable and deeply valued relationship, nurturing many friendships that spanned decades.

Remembered as a passionate lifelong learner and firm believer in opportunities afforded through education, she instilled in her children and many former students a drive to “shoot for the moon” by pursuing higher education.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Megan (Kevin) Howson; son, Andrew Ludwiczak; and four grandchildren: Christian, Miles, Dylan and Serena Howson. Her memory will also be cherished by her sister, Hansi Wardlaw, and brother, John Wharton; as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to express deep gratitude for the exceptional support provided to Joan by the extraordinary team at Engage Life Care (aging life care management).

We are also grateful to the staff at ActivCare at Bressi Ranch for their compassionate assistance.

Many thanks to both teams for all the ways they brightened Joni’s days.

A memorial service and celebration of life reception will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:30 pm at Glen Abbey Cemetery (Little Chapel of the Roses, 3838 Bonita Rd., Bonita, CA 91902).

In honor of Joni’s love of dogs and turtles, donations in her name may be made to Rancho Coastal Humane Society (https://rchumanesociety.org/donate/), or to the San Diego Turtle and Tortoise Society (https://www.sdturtle.org/donate).