Carlsbad Chamber raises $100K for charitable foundation at centennial gala

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce continued its year-long centennial celebration with a Roaring Twenties-themed gala on Oct. 13 at The Westin.

The event raised $100,000 for the chamber’s charitable foundation, Carlsbad Chamber Community Foundation, which supports student scholarships, workforce development and the corporate kindness initiative.

“The gala was all about, ‘Hey, there’s more to do,’” said Bret Schanzenbach, president and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.

The gala brought 340 people to The Westin for drinks and dinner. The event gave 10 influential Carlsbad residents honorary chairperson status for their contributions to the community.

The honorees included Judi Sheppard Missett, the founder and Executive of Jazzercise; Matt Hall, a Vietnam veteran and former Carlsbad mayor whose chamber membership spans over 50 years; and Julie Nygaard, who “has served on nearly every regional governmental agency that exists,” Schanzenbach said, earning Woman of the Year, Community Health Partner of the Year and Community Leadership awards.

Two honorary chairpeople — Ofie Escobedo and Hans “Big John” Haedrich — died recently, and their recognition was given in memoriam.

Escobedo started the Barrio Carlsbad Association to lobby city leaders for better lighting, streets and sidewalks in the Barrio, organized the first Barrio Fiesta in 1991 and opened a small museum in the market’s original location to recognize the Latino community’s contributions to the city. She November 2022 at the age of 94.

Haedrich was the founder and owner of Tip Top Meats & European Delicatessen, which opened in Glendale in 1967 and moved to Carlsbad in 1979. The German-born butcher supported numerous community organizations and events like the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation Fun Run, Encinitas and Carlsbad Oktoberfest celebrations and the Tri-City Hospital Foundation Board.

Haedrich died John on Jan. 26, 2023.

In addition to recognizing historically significant community members at the gala, Schanzenbach said the chamber has spent all year teaching the community about their historical impact over the last century.

“When the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce began in 1923, it was a good day if seven members showed up for a meeting,” the website says. “Now, we have more than 300 people attend our Annual Business Awards Luncheon [and] more than 1,000 member businesses employing 65,000 or more.”

Carlsbad has the 10th largest chamber of commerce in California.

Before incorporation, the chamber served as a proxy city government and played a significant role in the effort to incorporate in 1952. Schanzenbach said other chamber highlights include approving a bond to help create the Tri-City Hospital District, bringing back the Carlsbad sign and bringing Legoland to the city.

Now, the chamber focuses on three goals: scholarships, workforce development and corporate kindness.

The chamber’s Rising Star program provides $1,500 scholarships to a handful of local high school seniors each year. The chamber also promotes workforce development through educational engagements offered almost daily. The new corporate kindness initiative allows companies to become “kindness certified: through the chamber.

“Coming out of 2020 and all the social unrest, we think it’s a huge positive for corporations to communicate that they are intentional about caring for their people and for the environment,” Schanzenbach said, who also noted he is thankful to be in his role during the centennial year and to see the gala’s success.

“It was just so fun, top to bottom,” Schanzenbach said.

