Enjoy fall fun at North County pumpkin patches

Fall has returned, and pumpkins are back in season and ready to be picked in North County! Explore various options for finding the perfect pumpkin while enjoying other fall festivities.

CARLSBAD

Pumpkin Patch at Strawberry Fields — Come explore the pumpkin patch and marigold fields at the iconic Carlsbad Strawberry Company. Entry is $15, and free for children 4 and under. Tractor rides, corn maze, and animal visits are available for an additional cost. Also, check out the Haunted Corn Maze, opening on Oct. 3. carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin.

Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting in October

1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Pumpkin and Polar Palooza — Enjoy a pumpkin patch with fun activities, including a fun zone with a 50-foot slide, a petting zoo, wagon hay ride, snacks and treats, and movie nights at the patch on weekends. Entry is $3, with additional costs for the Fun Zone. Visit pumpkinpolarpalooza.com.

2 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday

1200 Laurel Tree Ln, Carlsbad, CA 92011, USA

DEL MAR

Pumpkin Station at Del Mar Fairgrounds — Bring little ones to pick out the perfect pumpkin and enjoy attractions, including the miniature train ride, giant slides, a carousel, swing ride, Ferris wheel and more. Open daily from Sept. 26 to Oct. 26. Admission and parking are free. Visit pumpkinstation.com/del-mar-pumpkin-station.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014

ESCONDIDO

Pumpkin Patch at Farm Stand West — Enjoy the u-pick pumpkin patch at the historic family farm beginning in October. Free entry, open daily during regular business hours beginning Oct. 1. Farm Stand West will also host its annual fall festival Oct. 11-12, featuring hay rides, local produce, artisans and vendors, a kids corner, food and ice cream. Visit thefarmstandwest.com

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

2115 Miller Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm — Bring little ones to pick out the perfect pumpkin and enjoy various festival attractions from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31. Free entry and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com/pumpkin-farms/rancho-bernardo-pumpkin-farm

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10-31

13421 Highland Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92128

FALLBROOK

Fallbrook Pumpkin Patch at The Vineyard 1924 — Find pumpkins of all varieties in addition to different activities like wine tasting, live entertainment, bingo, kids’ activities, and food from different vendors. Entry is free. Visit fallbrookpumpkinpatch.com.

4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

1924 E. Mission Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028

SAN MARCOS

Tom’s Adventures Pumpkin Patch San Marcos — Enjoy the annual pumpkin patch next to San Marcos High School. Entry is free. Soft opening Sept. 26. Visit tomsadventuresllc.com.

3 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends

1360 Discovery St, San Marcos, CA 92078

OCEANSIDE

Fall Festivities at Mellano Farm Stand — Fall Festival weekends return on Sept. 26 to the family-owned farm and run through the end of October. Celebrate everything fall with a pumpkin patch and corn maze, tractor rides, live music, kids’ activities, food and drink, and vendors. The regular farm stand is also open Thursday to Sunday. Entry is free, parking is $5. Visit mellanofarmstand.com/events

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

5714 North River Rd, Oceanside, CA 92057

VALLEY CENTER

Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch — Pick out the perfect pumpkin at the beloved patch at Bates Nut Farm, with daily activities for all of October, including tractor hay rides, a straw maze, pony rides, a petting zoo, corn pit, and bounce house, with even more attractions on the weekends. Free entry. Visit batesnutfarm.biz/pages/pumpkin-patch

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special October hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends

15954 Woods Valley Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082

VISTA

Tom’s Adventures Pumpkin Patch on West Vista Way — Enjoy the Vista location of the annual pumpkin patch at West Vista Way and North Melrose Drive. Soft opening Sept. 26. Entry is free. Visit tomsadventuresllc.com.

3 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends

707 West Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083