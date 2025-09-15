Escondido’s Fiestas Patrias honors Mexican heritage, independence

ESCONDIDO — Thousands gathered in Grape Day Park on Sunday to celebrate Mexican culture and history in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

Escondido’s Fiestas Patrias event commemorates the “Grito de Dolores” (Cry of Dolores), which marked the start of Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain.

On Sept. 16, 1810, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Roman Catholic priest in Dolores — now Dolores Hidalgo in Guanajuato state — rang his church bells at dawn and delivered a fiery speech urging parishioners to rise against Spanish rule. The call to arms became known as the “Grito de Dolores.”

The bloody conflict stretched more than 11 years, ending on Sept. 28, 1821, with the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire and the fall of 300 years of colonial rule. Hidalgo, however, did not live to see it; he was captured and executed on July 30, 1811.

Although Mexican Independence Day is officially celebrated on Sept. 16, festivities across San Diego County — from Chula Vista to Oceanside — took place the weekend before.

In Escondido, festivities began with a church mass and continued into the evening with traditional dance, mariachis, ballet folklórico and live performances. The night closed with the official “El Grito” performance.

Among the highlights was the “Danza de los Chinelos” (Dance of the Chinelos), a tradition rooted in the Mexican state of Morelos.

The word “chinelos” derives from the Nahuatl term “zineloquie,” meaning disguised. Dancers wear elaborate costumes and masks with exaggerated beards to mock Spanish colonists, while performing repetitive, jumping movements.

The dance is most commonly performed during Carnival but also features in Independence Day celebrations.

Vista and Oceanside hosted their own events on Sunday. Oceanside’s festivities took place on the lawn of the historic Mission San Luis Rey Parish with music and dancing, while Vista’s celebration included a soccer tournament, children’s play area, live entertainment, food and a “Grito de Independencia” ceremony led by the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.