Dancers perform the “Danza de los Chinelos” in honor of Mexican Independence Day at Grape Day Park in Escondido.
Escondido’s Fiestas Patrias honors Mexican heritage, independence

by Samantha Nelson

ESCONDIDO — Thousands gathered in Grape Day Park on Sunday to celebrate Mexican culture and history in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

Escondido’s Fiestas Patrias event commemorates the “Grito de Dolores” (Cry of Dolores), which marked the start of Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain.

On Sept. 16, 1810, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Roman Catholic priest in Dolores — now Dolores Hidalgo in Guanajuato state — rang his church bells at dawn and delivered a fiery speech urging parishioners to rise against Spanish rule. The call to arms became known as the “Grito de Dolores.”

The bloody conflict stretched more than 11 years, ending on Sept. 28, 1821, with the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire and the fall of 300 years of colonial rule. Hidalgo, however, did not live to see it; he was captured and executed on July 30, 1811.

Although Mexican Independence Day is officially celebrated on Sept. 16, festivities across San Diego County — from Chula Vista to Oceanside — took place the weekend before.

A costumed MC dances alongside attendees at Escondido’s Fiestas Patrias event in Grape Day Park in honor of Mexican Independence Day. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Dancers perform the “Danza de los Chinelos” in honor of Mexican Independence Day at Grape Day Park in Escondido. The custom stems from a mix of indigenous and Catholic traditions and is historically presented as a mockery of Europeans who previously ruled over the Mexican people prior to independence. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Dancers perform the “Danza de los Chinelos” in honor of Mexican Independence Day at Grape Day Park in Escondido. The custom stems from a mix of indigenous and Catholic traditions and is historically presented as a mockery of Europeans who previously ruled over the Mexican people prior to independence. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Mexican flags adorn Grape Day Park in honor of Mexican Independence Day. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Los Profugos de Tijuana perform at Escondido’s Fiestas Patrias event on Sept. 14 in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Photo by Samantha Nelson
In Escondido, festivities began with a church mass and continued into the evening with traditional dance, mariachis, ballet folklórico and live performances. The night closed with the official “El Grito” performance.

Among the highlights was the “Danza de los Chinelos” (Dance of the Chinelos), a tradition rooted in the Mexican state of Morelos.

The word “chinelos” derives from the Nahuatl term “zineloquie,” meaning disguised. Dancers wear elaborate costumes and masks with exaggerated beards to mock Spanish colonists, while performing repetitive, jumping movements.

The dance is most commonly performed during Carnival but also features in Independence Day celebrations.

Vista and Oceanside hosted their own events on Sunday. Oceanside’s festivities took place on the lawn of the historic Mission San Luis Rey Parish with music and dancing, while Vista’s celebration included a soccer tournament, children’s play area, live entertainment, food and a “Grito de Independencia” ceremony led by the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.

Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

