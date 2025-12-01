Dons stun Carlsbad with late comeback in Open Division championship thriller

CHULA VISTA — Shut out through the first three quarters of the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship on Nov. 25 and trailing Carlsbad 16-0 early in the fourth, Cathedral Catholic bent but never broke at Southwestern College’s DeVore Stadium.

“The fourth quarter was just about trusting each other and staying locked in,” Dons senior center Xavier Faavi told The Coast News.

“We knew as a defense we needed to step up for our offense, and that’s exactly what we did,” added senior defensive back Aidan Smith-McGlynn.

A reported crowd of 8,000 watched as the No. 4-seeded Dons (10-2) scored 20 unanswered points to top No. 3 Carlsbad (10-2).

“They made some crucial plays at the end of the game that we didn’t,” Lancers senior quarterback Eli MacNeal said. “It’s a disappointing end to a great season.”

“It’s definitely an awful feeling,” added Carlsbad junior tight end Trent Kellas.

Cathedral Catholic’s comeback was fueled by running back Honor Fa’alave, who scored two short-yardage rushing touchdowns — including the game-winner with 21 seconds left — and finished with 106 yards on the ground.

The victory also marked a historic night for Cathedral Catholic head coach Sean Doyle, who captured his fourth Open Division championship, the most by any coach in San Diego history, and his 12th section title overall. Doyle also has two state championships, tying him with longtime Oceanside coach John Carroll. The Dons last won the Open title in 2021, also against Carlsbad.

“We defended the run pretty well and executed when it was needed,” Dons junior defensive back Jordyn Fitzpatrick said. “Going through a lot this season with injuries and losses, getting that championship means a lot to us — especially the seniors.”

Carlsbad opened the scoring early in the second quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass from MacNeal to Ethan Meyerhoff. Kicker Beckham Filippini added a 38-yard field goal with six seconds left in the half, sending the Lancers into the locker room riding a 10-0 lead.

The Lancers’ defense forced two interceptions of Cathedral Catholic quarterback — and Minnesota commit — Brady Palmer. Tadd Mitchell picked off a pass at the Carlsbad 32-yard line, and Travis Jeffrey grabbed another in the end zone.

“Our team played very well, it just came down to a few mistakes,” Jeffrey said. “Our defense shut them down for three quarters and the offense was productive in the first half.”

A two-way standout, Jeffrey also caught four passes for 82 yards, including the Lancers’ final score — a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“I just gave everything I had,” he said.

“Our defense played well and our offense played well, but when you play a good team you have to capitalize on their mistakes, and unfortunately, we didn’t when we had the chance,” added Lancers junior running back Darian Webb, who finished with 10 catches for 96 yards.

At halftime, senior linebacker Samuel Samuela said defensive coordinator John Montali’s message inside the Dons’ locker room was simple: settle down and play Cathedral Catholic football.

“We knew from film that Carlsbad was well-coached and was going to give their best shot just as we were,” Samuela said. “It was a dogfight and we made crucial stops in the second half.”

The week prior, Montali’s father-in-law, Marshall LeTourneau — a 1963 Cathedral Catholic alum, when the school was known as University of San Diego High — died of a heart attack.

“We have been through adversity, so this was nothing to us,” Smith-McGlynn said.

For Samuela, the loss of his grandmother and an aunt earlier this year served as guiding lights.

“It was a dedication game to my loved ones I lost,” he said. “I know they were with me, so winning that ship was extra special for me.”

Fa’alave’s first touchdown came with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter, though the Lancers stuffed the two-point attempt.

After a key defensive stop, Cathedral Catholic pulled a rabbit out of a hat when Palmer hit junior receiver Isaac Cook for a 74-yard touchdown on fourth down, cutting Carlsbad’s lead to 16-13.

“We knew coming out to the fourth quarter that it was all or nothing,” Dons senior offensive lineman Anthony Bibaeff said. “We just put our heads down and grinded till our bodies were physically exhausted. It’s everything Coach Doyle preaches — putting everything on the line for your brothers next to you.”

On the game-winning drive, Cathedral Catholic again converted on fourth down when Palmer found Josh Faraimo for an eight-yard pickup. With the clock winding down, Faraimo hauled in another pass at the Lancers’ 2-yard line, setting up Fa’alave to punch in the winning score with 21 seconds remaining.

“Winning the championship means everything to me,” Bibaeff said. “From the early mornings to the long nights, it was all worth it — and we aren’t done yet.”

“It was an amazing game,” Carlsbad senior defensive lineman Ashawn Cranford said. “We came out strong with a chip on our shoulders ready to leave it all out on the field, but unfortunately, they got the better of us.”

Next, Cathedral Catholic advances to the CIF Division 1-AA Southern California regional, where the Dons will face Los Alamitos on Dec. 5 at Long Beach City College.

“The job is not done yet,” Samuela said. “We still have another goal to achieve.”