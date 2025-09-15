North County art gallery seeks donations to repair flood damage

CARLSBAD — The North Coastal Art Gallery is seeking community donations to help cover repair costs after flooding damaged its home at the Village Faire Shopping Center.

The flood occurred when a pump in the shopping center’s main mechanical room — located next to the gallery’s Suite 101 space — broke, according to Cheryl Ehlers, president of the Carlsbad-Oceanside Art League, the nonprofit that owns the gallery. Within two hours, both the mechanical room and the gallery were flooded.

None of the gallery’s art was damaged, but repairs are underway. SIMA Management, which oversees the shopping center, provided the gallery a temporary location in Suite 124, the former Moradi Med Spa.

“SIMA has been working very hard trying to put the gallery back together, but it’s going to take some time and money on our part,” Ehlers told The Coast News in an email.

The nonprofit is now seeking financial donations from the community to help fund the reconstruction of its gallery, noting that the organization relies heavily on revenue from art sales.

“We do our best and we remain positive,” Ehlers said.

The gallery has served the community for over 74 years, showcasing artists from North County and throughout the San Diego region. Its programs include monthly free art demonstrations supported by the City of Carlsbad Community Art Grant, youth art classes, and exhibition space, along with the weekly outdoor “Art on the Green” at the Carlsbad Inn and Resort.

“We believe community outreach keeps the arts vibrant, but we can’t do it without your support, patronage and appreciation, to rebuild,” Ehlers said. “Our gallery needs the public’s enthusiastic support.”

Despite the setback, the gallery plans to continue hosting upcoming events, including September’s “Under the Surface: Art in Layers” exhibition running through Oct. 4, October’s “Abstract” exhibition, the Haunted House Silent Auction and holiday events.

“Let’s make a difference together,” said Programs Director Julie Brooks.

Donations can be made directly on the gallery’s website https://northcoastalartgallery.com/.