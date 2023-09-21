The Coast News Group
Hundreds celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 with a lowrider pop-up event along the historic South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Hundreds celebrate Mexican independence with lowrider pop-up

by Samantha Nelson0

VISTA — Hundreds celebrated Mexican Independence Day with a lowrider pop-up event on Sept. 16 along the historic South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista.

The impromptu cruise-in, organized by Carquest Auto Parts, attracted a crowd with dozens of customized cars outfitted with bright-colored paint jobs, chrome and hydraulic jacks, allowing the vehicle’s body to be lowered just above the road’s surface.

Some attendees waved large Mexican flags and whistled as lowriders cruised down the street.

Lowrider culture emerged in the 1940s among Mexican American youth in Southern California, Texas and the Southwest.

Hundreds celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 with a lowrider pop-up event along the historic South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
A car with hydraulic jacks during a Sept. 16 pop-up event celebrating Mexican Independence Day in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
A lowrider bicycle on display during a pop-up event celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Photo by Samantha Nelson
A man holds a large Mexican flag during a pop-up event on Sept. 16 in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Lowriders cruise down historic South Santa Fe Avenue on Sept. 16 in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Lowriders cruise down historic South Santa Fe Avenue on Sept. 16 in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Lowriders cruise down historic South Santa Fe Avenue on Sept. 16 in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Louie and GlueOne, two Escondido-area rappers, were among hundreds who attended a Mexico Independence Day lowrider pop-up event in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
A man whistles at lowriders cruising down historic South Santa Fe Avenue on Sept. 16 in Vista. Photo by Samantha Nelson
A lowrider truck cruises down South Santa Fe Avenue on Sept. 16 in Vista as part of a lowrider pop-up event celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Photo by Samantha Nelson
