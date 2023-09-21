Hundreds celebrate Mexican independence with lowrider pop-up

VISTA — Hundreds celebrated Mexican Independence Day with a lowrider pop-up event on Sept. 16 along the historic South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista.

The impromptu cruise-in, organized by Carquest Auto Parts, attracted a crowd with dozens of customized cars outfitted with bright-colored paint jobs, chrome and hydraulic jacks, allowing the vehicle’s body to be lowered just above the road’s surface.

Some attendees waved large Mexican flags and whistled as lowriders cruised down the street.

Lowrider culture emerged in the 1940s among Mexican American youth in Southern California, Texas and the Southwest.