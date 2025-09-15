Vista council declines mayor’s request for Wave Waterpark RFP

VISTA — A Vista City Council majority has decided not to seek outside proposals for ways to increase revenue for the Wave Waterpark at this point, despite strong advocacy from Mayor John Franklin.

The council has had repeated discussions since the beginning of the year about long-term planning for the Wave, with a study by Aquatic Design Group finding that the park will require between $14 million and $15 million to remain operational past the upcoming decade.

In August, the council authorized $3.5 million in funding for urgent repairs at the Wave, as part of a larger, multiphase process to reinvigorate the 30-year-old water park.

The council returned to the topic of the Wave on Sept. 9 to discuss whether to issue a request for proposals to explore ideas other operators may have for decreasing the city’s approximately $900,000 annual subsidy for the waterpark.

Franklin, who has repeatedly advocated for the council to hear proposals for the Wave from outside groups, said he wants to see the waterpark draw more outside visitors, who could then be charged a higher entry fee while keeping prices low for Vista residents.

He said there have been several interested groups — including four who responded to a request for information earlier this year — who have expressed interest in increasing profitability for the Wave. One of these groups is Pacifica Enterprises LLC, which operates Belmont Park in Mission Beach.

“I believe there are seven organizations now that want to submit a proposal. They are waiting for this council to outline what items would be acceptable to make a proposal, and what items wouldn’t,” Franklin said.

While Franklin and Councilmember Jeff Fox supported the idea, the majority of the council declined, saying it would be premature to issue an RFP at this point. Some said that in the long term, they are concerned about the city’s control of the Wave slowly being eroded.

Councilmember Corinna Contreras said she would like to see the $3.5 million in repairs completed before bringing in another group. The work will address years of deferred maintenance by upgrading and modernizing all mechanical and chemical systems, replastering the lap pool, replacing the lower deck, and repairing waterslides.

“I would love to see these investments of $3.5 million actually come to fruition, and at that point, if we’re not seeing movement downwards in the subsidy, then potentially, you know, let’s talk about an RFP at that point,” Contreras said. “But we’re so far away from that, I think it’s a little premature to talk about it at this point.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by early 2027, according to city staff.

Councilmember Dan O’Donnell said he would like to explore potential grants further to help offset the cost of some of the needed repairs before bringing in another operator.

“I think it’s very irresponsible to do this before looking for grants,” O’Donnell said. “Until I know we can’t get any other funding resources to offset the $15 million 10 years from now, I can’t support it.”

Franklin expressed frustration with Contreras, O’Donnell, and Councilmember Katie Melendez for not being open to possible RFP options, claiming that they were being fiscally irresponsible.

“This is what irresponsible spending looks like — an unwillingness to hear a proposal, because of the fear that the council might be convinced of a good idea,” Franklin said sardonically.

He also claimed that the three councilmembers have a practice of approving unnecessary increases in spending with “half a million there, two million here,” which he claimed would drive the city toward an eventual deficit and bankruptcy.

Franklin gave the example of spending money to paint bike lanes green, as well as moving forward with a Parks Master Plan for the city.

The discussion quickly devolved into a heated back-and-forth, with Franklin shouting over other council members at one point. Contreras questioned why Franklin was pushing so hard for the RFP and talking with so many potential operators.

“I have to ask the question — why are you asking so hard to have a private operator? I don’t know if there’s some kind of backroom deal that’s happening. I’m not talking to those folks,” Contreras said.

Franklin strongly rejected this and insisted that he is not trying to have the city sell the Wave or relinquish control to a private operator. He also fired back at Contreras, accusing her of being paid by a lobbying group that attempts to influence outcomes at SANDAG, which he said is tantamount to “criminal activity.”

Contreras has disclosed her employment as a policy advocate for the Climate Action Campaign and denied any conflict of interest.

“I get to hold other jurisdictions accountable to their climate action plan, environmental justice,” she told The Coast News. “ I just don’t even know what he’s talking about … I don’t interface with SANDAG like that.”

Melendez said she is not opposed to issuing an RFP for the Wave in the future, but reiterated that it’s not necessary to do so at this time.

“I’m okay with having those difficult conversations with the community, saying, ‘there is no way to afford this, we need Daddy Warbucks to come in,’” Melendez said. “I’m open to that conversation.”

One public speaker suggested creating a foundation similar to the Friends of the Vista Library to support the waterpark, which Melendez said she supported.