San Marcos increases campaign contribution limits

SAN MARCOS — For the first time in decades, the San Marcos City Council has raised the limits on campaign donations for local candidates, allowing individuals and businesses to donate up to $500 and committees to contribute up to $1,000.

Approved unanimously on July 22, these increases will double the limits that have been in place in San Marcos since 1990, which capped contributions from individuals at $250 and contributions from committees, including political action committees, at $500.

In addition to being a much-needed increase, city leaders said the $500 limit for individual contributions will be consistent with new limits defined under the Levine Act, which seeks to prevent pay-to-play politics in local government.

As of January, the state act prohibits elected officials from accepting contributions of more than $500 from any party while they have a pending application for a license, permit or entitlement before the city, as well as for 12 months following a decision on the matter.

Council members said having a consistent dollar limit could help reduce confusion about triggers for different voting regulations.

“I think streamlining our contribution limits to a simple $500 across the board is consistent with the Levine Act, and it avoids confusion with any triggers with regard to any conflict or having to recuse ourselves. I also think $500 is low enough to still maintain that grassroots campaign feel,” said Councilmember Danielle LeBlang, who was elected in 2024.

Council members also noted that running a campaign is expensive, with many candidates investing their own money to get off the ground. Making it possible to receive bigger donations will allow more political hopefuls to get involved and run for office, they said.

“If you are unable to raise money and you don’t have any money to put in yourself, it actually could possibly stop you from being able to run for office,” said Mayor Rebecca Jones.

Changes approved by the council also clarify the definition of a “person” to be consistent with the Political Reform Act, which defines it as an individual, proprietorship, firm, partnership, joint venture, syndicate, business trust, company, corporation, limited liability company, association, committee and any other organization or group of persons acting in concert.

With this change, City Attorney Helen Peak said candidates and council members will have to monitor donations from businesses more carefully, as it could pose a problem for them to receive donations from multiple employees of the same entity.

The new limits will be in effect for contributions for candidates running in the 2026 election. District 2 Councilmember Mike Sannella has already announced his intention to run for mayor, as Jones campaigns for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Along with Sannella’s District 2 seat, Councilmember María Nuñez’s District 1 seat will also be open.

District 4 Councilmember Ed Musgrove is also running for the 40th State Senate District seat in 2026, but his seat is safe since his term does not end until 2028.

Shifting the balance

Several residents, including those who have run for local office, raised concerns that increasing the contribution limits will favor those with larger financial networks and make the playing field uneven for new candidates.

Alison Stanton, a candidate for the District 2 seat in 2026, said this increase of a few hundred dollars may seem small on paper, but will have real impacts on how campaigns are run.

“The $250 limit encourages candidates like myself to get out and meet people where they are — in their neighborhoods, at local events, and through genuine conversation face to face. It helps keep the focus on relationships, not just fundraising goals. Raising the limit could unintentionally shift that balance,” Stanton said.

Resident Chris Freeman questioned how increasing the limits would benefit the residents of San Marcos. He also said he wants to see elected officials and candidates connect more with local residents, as opposed to relying on big donations from out-of-town individuals or entities.

“In all the meetings I’ve been to or watched online, I’ve never seen any residents stand up here and say ‘we need more money in politics,’” Freeman said. “I’m disappointed by what’s being proposed.”

Alan Geraci, who ran against LeBlang for the District 3 seat last year, noted that in San Marcos, there has been a practice of developers and construction companies skirting campaign contribution limits by donating large sums of money to PACs like the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of San Diego County, which then spend thousands of dollars on mailers and fliers in support of or opposition to local candidates.

“Our elections should be conducted without the penetration of dark money invading this process,” Geraci said. “It’s time for San Marcos to break this chain of deception.”

Council members pushed back against Geraci’s characterization of this practice as a “money laundering scheme,” and accused him of vilifying law enforcement.

Compared to other cities in San Diego County, San Marcos’ new individual contribution limit will be higher than those of Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Poway, and Solana Beach, which range from $200 to $440.

El Cajon has the highest individual contribution limit at $10,000, followed by Escondido, Oceanside and La Mesa ($5,900 each), National City and Lemon Grove ($1,230 each), Carlsbad ($1,100 for council candidates and $3,600 for mayor, city clerk and treasurer), San Diego ($800 for council candidates and $1,450 for mayor and city attorney), and Santee ($1,000).

San Diego’s committee contribution limits are the highest by far, at $14,600 for council candidates and $29,050 for mayor and city attorney.