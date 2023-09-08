Driver killed in solo crash in front of Vista Courthouse

VISTA — A man possibly in the throes of a medical crisis was fatally injured early today when the car he was driving crashed into a traffic signal in front of Vista Courthouse, authorities reported.

The silver Mercedes-Benz veered off the roadway and hit the light pole in the 300 block of South Melrose Drive at about 12:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took the motorist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the driver lost control of the car due to a medical emergency, sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

